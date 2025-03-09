Why are Trump and Elon Musk on the same side of politics?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are two of the most influential figures of our time, each commanding massive influence in business, politics, culture, and social media. The connection between these characters goes beyond mere political support; it reflects a shared ideological vision of business, governance, and the state’s role in society.

Since Trump’s return to the White House, Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, known for his work with Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), not only endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign but was later appointed as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Department is essentially an experiment in applying private-sector principles to public administration, aligning with Trump’s belief that government should be run more like a business. Musk’s technological expertise and disdain for government inefficiencies make him an ideal candidate to lead such an initiative in Trump’s administration. His appointment to a cabinet-level position to reform federal bureaucracy is unprecedented.

SHARED POINTS OF VIEW

Despite their immense wealth, both Trump and Musk have positioned themselves as anti-establishment figures. Trump has built his political brand on appealing to voters who feel disillusioned with traditional political elites. According to an article in The Washington News, on August 2024, Trump expressed frustration over the media’s portrayal of his interview with Elon Musk, stating that despite the interview’s high viewership, the “Fake News” are focused on technical issues rather than the content discussed.

While Musk has increasingly used his platform to criticize mainstream media, progressive policies, and what he sees as government overreach. Such as the time where an article of the Time established that in May 2018, Musk criticized the media for what he perceived as hypocrisy, accusing major media companies of claiming to uphold the truth while publishing misleading information. He suggested that such practices have led to a decline in public trust.

Their shared rhetoric of challenging the “system” has resonated with conservative and libertarian-leaning voters, creating a common ground between them. And that speech only gained strength after a joint interview with Trump in August 2024, Musk mocked the media for their overwhelmingly negative coverage, labeling them as “NPCs” (non-player characters) to suggest a lack of independent thought. He argued that such biased reporting only drives the public to seek out the original content to form their own opinions.

Musk positions himself as a champion of free speech, arguing that major social media companies were unfairly censoring conservative voices. Trump, who was famously banned from X (before Musk’s takeover) after the January 6th attack, echoed these words, making Musk’s “free speech absolutism” a natural fit with his political ideology.

Another area of alignment is their shared dislike for progressive social movements. Trump has long railed against “political correctness” and what he calls the “radical left,” and Musk has followed suit, frequently criticizing “woke” ideology in corporate America and beyond. The billionaire has mocked diversity and inclusion initiatives, challenged preferred pronoun usage, and reinstated banned conservative figures on X.

CONSOLIDATION OR DISCONNECTION?

The Trump-Musk partnership exemplifies a convergence of political and entrepreneurial ambitions, grounded in a shared vision for deregulation, efficiency, and free speech. As this alliance continues to influence the direction of U.S. policy, it remains a focus of intense public and political debate. While their combined influence could lead to radical shifts in governance and regulation, critics argue that their alliance may prioritize business interests over the needs of the public. Concerns about potential conflicts of interest, increased executive power, and the reduction of federal oversight agencies have sparked strong debates across the political scene.

Additionally, their policies and rhetoric have emboldened a new wave of conservative and libertarian supporters, reinforcing an ideological divide in the country. Whether their collaboration results in long-term change or increases political polarization remains to be seen. As Musk continues to reshape the government’s efficiency model and Trump pushes his broader political agenda, the true impact of their alliance will become clear in the next few years.

