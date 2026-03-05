Why and how Brazilians were taught to hate their own nationality?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Brazil is not for amateurs”. This sentence echoes in many conversations, on social media, in political speeches, and even at family lunches. More than a casual remark, it reveals an entrenched feeling: the perception that the country and everything related to it is somehow “secondary”.

The famous journalist and playwright Nelson Rodrigues defined this idea through the expression “Complexo de Vira-Lata”, or “stray dog complex”. It originally referred to Brazil’s defeat to Uruguay in the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Maracanã, the largest stadium in the country.

This perception of inferiority, conceptualized by Rodrigues, is not a spontaneous feeling, but rather a historically constructed mindset. Since its colonization, Brazil was positioned as subordinate to Europe, both economically and culturally, which led to the internalization of foreign superiority as a standard to be followed. As a result, Brazilians were implicitly taught to distrust their own cultural expressions while valuing what comes from abroad.

This can be seen in the persistent preference for European cultural models in art and education, as well as in the rejection of national elements — such as the criticism faced by modernist artists or even when we talk about the music made by the artists that were a part of Tropicália. Therefore, the “stray dog complex” operates not only as a psychological condition, but as a social mechanism that reinforces dependency.

Since its so-called discovery, Brazil has been portrayed as something “passive” — a land that was “found”, rather than a space with its own history and people. Colonization structured the country to serve Portugal and Europe, reinforcing a lasting idea of dependency.

This logic helped sustain the notion of a subordinate nation: by emphasizing the metropolis and minimizing local culture, colonial structures maintained hierarchical relations. Even after Independence, the elite remained powerful and closely connected to foreign models. It was not on their interest to build a strong popular identity, as a nation that perceives itself as inferior is more likely to accept subtle forms of domination.

During the 20th century, a movement emerged with the goal of revaluing Brazilian culture and local identity, while overcoming European models: Modernism was consolidated with the Modern Art Week, held at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo. The participating artists were inspired by the so-called European “avant-gardes” to develop innovative projects that could truly reflect the country.

The conservative public of São Paulo and part of the elite, called it a threat to traditional Brazilian art, which was dominated by academicism and Parnassianism, focusing on European techniques and classical themes. This reaction was largely driven by the fact that the movement proposed ideas radically different from what they were accustomed to.

On the other hand, some welcomed it enthusiastically, seeing in it an opportunity to break free from foreign standards and to promote a new vision based on the appreciation of national themes.

The conflict between preserving the imported tradition and redefining national identity would reappear in other political and cultural contexts. During the government of Getúlio Vargas, there was a strong project for building national identity, by evolving Samba valorization and the expansion of radio as a means of cultural integration, popular culture was suited to a political project controlled by the government.

During the Dictatorial Context, there was political and cultural repression. At the same time, artists sought to reinvent Brazil. Movements like Tropicália are considered a landmark of rupture, incorporating pop and classical music to rethink national identity. Despite its short lifespan, it changed how Brazilian popular music viewed itself and its relationship with the world.

In this context, a protest called “The March Against the Electric Guitar” aimed to defend Brazilian music from all the international influences that were emerging at the time. The instrument, very typical of the rock of The Beatles and the Beach Boys, was called a “contamination” to Brazilian music.

With the return to democracy, there was an expansion of television networks, such as TV Globo. Furthermore, there was a dissemination and creation of Brazilian musical genres, such as MPB (Brazilian Popular Music) and sertanejo (country music). However, even with these advances, the strong influence of the market and cultural standardization continue to hinder the consolidation of the idea of ​​belonging.

However, despite its significant impact on the artistic sphere, the movement was not capable of eliminating the deeper roots of the problem. It was led by an elite that, even criticising, was still linked to it. Besides, the movement continued its dialogue with Europe as a central point of reference, and considered Brazil as a central agent. It was also organized by intellectuals connected to elite groups.

Even while criticizing European influences, the rupture functioned more as an adaptation than a complete break. The concept of cultural anthropophagy, for instance, proposed absorbing European elements and transforming them into something distinctly Brazilian.

A century later, it is evident that this mindset still persists in society. Moreover, Brazil remains a country marked by deep inequalities, which reinforces this perception of inferiority. This feeling manifests itself differently depending on social position, being shaped both by the concrete experience of inequality and by constant comparison with idealized foreign models.

Among younger generations, this dynamic is intensified by digital exposure, where lifestyles are often portrayed as universally superior. As a result, many young people develop a fragmented sense of belonging, simultaneously consuming and admiring foreign references while distancing themselves from their own culture.

In contrast, older generations tend to reproduce this mindset through more traditional narratives, often associating progress, quality of life, and success with Europe or North America. This intergenerational transmission reveals that the depreciation of “Brazilianness” is not merely individual, but socially learned and continuously reinforced by media influence and historical structures of inequality.

When a narrative is repeated across generations, it becomes common sense and tends to be much harder to challenge, as it begins to feel natural. Children grow up hearing that “nothing works here” or that success necessarily requires leaving the country, internalizing these statements long before they develop critical awareness. Over time, such remarks cease to be opinions and become unquestioned truths, subtly shaping aspirations and collective identity.

However, in recent years, this dynamic has begun to shift. Greater access to information and the global visibility of Brazilian cultural production have allowed younger generations to reclaim elements of their national identity with more confidence.

Although structural inequalities persist, the growing critical awareness of historical narratives suggests that what was once passively inherited can now be questioned and transformed.

—————————————————————–

The article below was edited by Eloá Costa.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!