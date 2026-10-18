Who Will Conquer Westeros? With “Aegon’s Conquest” Set for June 2029, Fans Are Already Casting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, we have confirmation of a Game of Thrones universe movie! The franchise already has two spin-offs, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but this will be the first time this story reaches the big screen.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on June 1, 2029, and will be directed by Owen Harris, with a screenplay written by Beau Willimon.

What will the movie be about?

Set approximately 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, Aegon’s Conquest will tell the story of Aegon I Targaryen, also known as Agon the Conqueror, and his efforts to unite the kingdoms of Westeros under Targaryen rule. The story is expected to follow the events described in George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which explores the story of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

Alongside his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, Aegon uses the power of their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms. Aegon rides Balerion, the Black Dread, while Visenya rides Vhagar and Rhaenys rides Meraxes. Their military campaign changes the political landscape of Westeros, bringing previously independent kingdoms under one ruler.

After his victory, Aegon establishes the Targaryen dynasty and uses the swords of his defeated enemies to forge the famous Iron Throne, one of the most iconic symbols in the Game of Thrones universe. This event marks the beginning of a legacy that fans have come to know and love, and they will have to wait until the movie hits theaters to discover how this legendary conquest will unfold on the big screen.

Who Could Play the Main Characters?

Even though no cast members have been officially announced, fans have already started imagining who could play the main characters.Some actors have emerged as fan favorites for the roles of Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys.

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in Dune and Mission: Impossible, has been suggested by fans as a possible choice to play Visenya Targaryen. Her experience in action-heavy productions makes her an interesting choice for the fierce warrior and dragon rider.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor, who became famous for playing Daphne in Bridgerton, is one of the fan favorites to portray Rhaenys Targaryen. Known for her work in period dramas, the actress could bring the character’s charm and elegance to the screen.



But one of the most talked-about names is Henry Cavill as Aegon I Targaryen. The idea of seeing the actor play the Conqueror had already been circulating among fans even before the movie was announced. His experience in action and fantasy productions, combined with his commanding screen presence, has made him a popular choice to portray the legendary king.

So far, however, these casting choices remain fan speculation, and no official cast has been revealed.

Meanwhile, fans won’t have to wait until 2029 to return to this universe, as they can watch the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, expected to premiere on HBO Max on May 31, 2027, while the final season of House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2028, also on HBO Max.

HBO head Casey Bloys confirms that ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Season 2 will release in the first half of 2027.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/4tR33epCeb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2026

https://x.com/discussingfilm/status/2100001277501460517?s=46

https://x.com/discussingfilm/status/2100001277501460517?s=46

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The article above was edited by Rafaela Mina.

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