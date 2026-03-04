When Music Talks: The most iconic movie soundtracks of all time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the very first notes until the final credits, music in cinema goes far beyond mere background sound. More often than not, soundtracks are responsible for shaping the narrative arc of your favorite character, or even be the very reason why it becomes impossible to separate the film Titanic from Celine Dion’s melody “My Heart Will Go On.”

Exploring some of the most carefully chosen songs in film history is another step toward understanding how producers and directors across the globe have worked to keep scenes and characters alive in the collective imagination.

The beauty of these soundtracks lies in the way notes transcend the script, immersing audiences in the story and proving that cinema truly touches the public’s heart only when it establishes a genuine and profound emotional connection, using narrative, image, and sound to ground its emotions.

If divided by origin, soundtracks can emerge from different paths — Some are built from preexisting songs that are reinterpreted through a director’s perspective. Others are created specifically to fit a particular script. And, of course, in the execution of both, simple chords become engraved in the minds of viewers, even defining entire generations. For example, in The Fault in Our Stars, how could anyone forget Hazel and Gus walking through Amsterdam to the sound of “All of the Stars” by Ed Sheeran?

Original Scores and Songs

Original scores and songs are musical pieces composed specifically for a film. They are created to fit the narrative structure, emotional arc, and pacing of a particular story. In this case, the music is not chosen afterward, but built alongside the film, often during post-production, to enhance specific scenes and dramatic shifts. Because they are tailor-made, these compositions tend to become inseparable from the movie’s identity.

Titanic (1997)

Like any James Cameron production, Titanic features an iconic soundtrack composed especially for the movie. With the collaboration of Celine Dion, James Horner, who was also responsible for more than 160 other television and film productions, created the unforgettable “My Heart Will Go On,” chosen as the theme song and now an absolute classic for countless generations. Contrary to what many may believe, the track only plays in full during the credits, simply to intensify the film’s impact of an emotional conclusion as the audience leaves the theater.

Beyond the obvious, the movie includes tracks such as “Death of Titanic” and the acclaimed “Rose.” Each composition shaped the audience’s perception of the story, an impressive achievement considering the record time in which the soundtrack was produced. Major Hollywood blockbusters usually take six months to a year to complete a score, ensuring that every stage becomes cohesive.

These stages include spotting, the detailed selection of scenes that require music, composition, orchestration, recording with a full orchestra, editing, and final mixing, all of which demand extensive post-production time. However, due to a tight schedule, Horner and his team completed the entire score in just three months. Geniusly, isn’t it?

Wuthering Heights (2026)

Performed by Charli XCX, the official Wuthering Heights playlist translates the universe written by Emily Brontë through the lens of Emerald Fennell. It was, undeniably, a polemic decision to choose a Gen Z pop artist to represent the newest adaptation of a mid-nineteenth-century Gothic classic. Yet that was precisely Fennell’s intention, to merge the best of two worlds in a fierce and striking production.

With mastery, Finn Keane and John Cale crafted a score that embodies the novel’s Gothic essence. The opening track, “House,” immediately establishes a dense and somber aesthetic. Among all fourteen tracks, the theme song “Chains of Love” quite literally tells the story of Catherine, portrayed by Margot Robbie, and Heathcliff, played by Jacob Elordi.

The song’s placement in memorable scenes, especially when Catherine, uncertain of where Heathcliff has gone, feels bound to him by an unbreakable chain of love, deepens the emotional weight of their connection. Other praised tracks, such as “Always Everywhere” and “Dying for You,” also capture with precision the idea Emerald sought to imprint on the adaptation.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Even before Hogwarts took shape on screen, audiences inhabited it through sound. The score composed by John Williams is a perfect example of how the choices of a single instrument can define the identity of an entire franchise.

By introducing the celesta in “Hedwig’s Theme,” Williams established an auditory signature that immediately evokes mystery and nostalgia. The crystalline tone of the instrument proves that the success of a franchise begins in its instrumentation, even before the first line of dialogue between beloved characters.

Throughout the saga, the relationship between the music and the narrative grows organically. While the earlier movies carry a tone of wonder and discovery, the score gradually becomes darker and more complex, mirroring the character’s maturation. “Hedwig’s Theme” transforms into a symbol of loss, demonstrating how a well-structured composition can anchor audiences through an eight-film journey.

A Star Is Born (2018)

In A Star Is Born, music ceases to be a complement and instead becomes the backbone of the narrative. Produced by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper alongside a renowned team that includes Mark Ronson and Lukas Nelson, the soundtrack was designed to feel visceral.

Unlike traditional musicals, the songs work as emotional turning points. “Shallow,” for instance, marks the peak of Ally’s rise and simultaneously reflects the intimacy and eventual fracture between the main characters.

One of the production’s most distinctive choices was Gaga’s insistence on recording performances live on set rather than relying on playback. This decision heightened the film’s authenticity, capturing breaths, vocal imperfections, and the raw energy of the stage. It strengthened the audience’s immersion, placing them in the same emotional position as the characters.

In this context, the soundtrack does not merely accompany the story; it becomes the only dialogue possible between Jackson and Ally when words are no longer sufficient to express the love and pain surrounding them.

Curated Tracks

Curated tracks refer to preexisting songs that are carefully selected and strategically placed within a film. Instead of being composed for the movie, these tracks already existed independently but are recontextualized through editing and direction. When positioned effectively, they gain new meaning inside the narrative and can shape tone, irony, nostalgia, or emotional impact just as powerfully as an original score.

Almost Famous (2000)

William Miller’s journey into the heart of seventies rock would not carry the same authenticity without Cameron Crowe’s meticulous curation. The promise of a new world in Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” and the melancholy of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” transport audiences directly into the back of Stillwater’s tour bus.

One of the film’s most memorable scenes features Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson, dancing alone in an empty auditorium while holding a red rose to the sound of “The Wind.” The song, far beyond its melody, deepens the construction of this beloved character.

Still, the sequence everyone recalls is set to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” a moment of exhaustion and tension that dissolves as the characters begin to sing together. It proves that a preexisting song, when perfectly positioned, has the power to unite a cast and its audience in a shared feeling of belonging and love for the story.

The Housemaid (2026)

As a contemporary production, The Housemaid delivers a collection that embraces modern pop to subvert expectations within the suspense genre. The bold choice of Taylor Swift’s “I Did Something Bad” for the closing scene stands out as a highlight of the direction. When Millie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, recognizes the dynamics of her next household, the lyrics resonate as confirmation of her transformed nature following the events involving Andrew Winchester, played by Brandon Sklenar, and Nina Winchester, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

The musical curation goes further, incorporating pop classics from the 2000’s and 2020’s to ironize dramatic situations. The use of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” at the moment Nina finally finds herself free from her husband after Millie’s plan adds a tone of comedic and deeply satisfying liberation.

Between tracks by Sabrina Carpenter and intense pop beats, the soundtrack modernizes the suspense genre while connecting a classic narrative structure to streaming-era audiences, without sacrificing the essence of a compelling thriller.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The Awesome Mix Vol. 1 operates as a narrative device. By building the story around hits from the 1960’s and 1970’s, James Gunn transformed Peter Quill’s Walkman into the protagonist’s sole emotional link to Earth and to his mother.

The brilliance lies in the seamless integration of already celebrated songs. “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Come and Get Your Love” dictate the rhythm of the editing and action sequences, creating an aesthetic contrast between a futuristic space setting and the nostalgic analog sound of the 20th century.

The selection was so meticulous that the album reached the top of the Billboard 200 without containing a single original song, proving that careful curation can be as complex as original composition. The soundtrack achieved the remarkable feat of introducing classics by Blue Swede and Redbone to an entire generation of teenagers. Cinema has the power to rescue the past and make it relevant again simply by positioning a sequence of chords at the right moment in the script.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Yes, Mamma Mia‘s soundtrack is not original, unlike what some might assume. In this film, the challenge was the opposite: how to adapt a narrative to a preexisting musical catalog that was already deeply ingrained in popular imagination? The result is a symbiosis in which ABBA’s lyrics seem written specifically for Donna and Sophie’s dilemmas.

Mamma Mia’s tracks function as a celebratory curation that elevates the musical genre to a space of collective joy. From “Dancing Queen” to “The Winner Takes It All,” each song in the movie expands the character’s emotional arcs.

One of the most technically compelling moments occurs in “Slipping Through My Fingers,” originally written about a daughter growing up too quickly and slipping through her mother’s hands. The song gains an extraordinary visual power in the wedding scene, making it impossible to separate the melody from the image of Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

The song was originally inspired by Björn Ulvaeus’s real experience of watching her daughter Linda grow up. It’s shocking how it perfectly fits the story!

Final considerations

In the end, the soundtrack is what transforms cinema into something beautiful and, somehow, magical. By immersing audiences in a multisensory experience, these iconic soundtracks have shaped generations and will undoubtedly continue to do so for years to come.

For those who consume and live these stories, music becomes a seal of authenticity that allows us to carry films beyond the theater and integrate it into our own daily lives. Whether listening to “The Wind” riding the subway on the way home or singing “Since U Been Gone” with your friends after finals, these tracks remain alive inside us.

When a perfectly chosen song echoes in our headphones months after a film’s release, we are not just listening to some random music, we are actually reactivating the emotional charge of a scene that once moved us.

In this new era of remarkable soundtracks, cinema has recognized that memory is, above all, auditory. More than filling silence, these compositions solidify a film’s cultural impact. Cinema grants music an eternal image, and music grants cinema the soul that prevents it from fading with time. A scene may eventually be forgotten, but the sensation evoked by the right note at the right moment remains etched as the true script of our own personal narrative.

The article above was edited by Alyah Gomes.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!