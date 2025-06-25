What’s trending next? Fashion forecast for the 2nd half of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we dive into the second half of the year, all eyes are on what’s next in fashion. With Brazil heading into the warmer months, it’s time to start thinking about sunshine, getaways, and, of course, your next favorite outfits. From the runways to what’s been trending on social media across the U.S. and Europe, we’ve spotted a few standout styles that are set to define the end of 2025.

Whether you’re heading to parties, hitting the beach, or planning a city escape, now’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe with fresh, trend-forward pieces. Ready to get ahead of the style curve? Here are five fashion trends you’ll want to keep on your radar for the next months!

Denim on denim

After being popular during Europe’s winter and spring, denim is now trending big-time in Brazil. Think deep navy, smoky blue, and classic black – moody tones that are perfect for cooler days and easy to style.

Once you find your go-to combo, denim becomes that reliable outfit you can throw on without thinking twice. From slim fits to straight-leg and oversized silhouettes, it’s a super versatile trend that works for everything: casual brunches, chill nights out, and even the office (as long as the dress code allows it!).

Sporty Sneakers

The healthy, athletic lifestyle is trending more than ever, and of course, fashion girls are catching on. Running sneakers, in particular, have become a go-to choice for casual, everyday outfits.

Whether you’re heading to class, work, or just hanging out with friends, sporty sneakers bring the perfect combo of comfort and style. And it’s not just performance shoes – styles with an athletic vibe, like the Adidas Samba and ASICS GT-2160, are quickly becoming fashion favorites.

Scarves

They’re sticking around for the next few months and not just for summer looks! Who says they can’t work in winter too? They’re perfect for adding some flair to mid-season and colder outfits.

There are plenty of fun ways to wear them: tied around your head as a bandana, wrapped around your neck for a chic touch, added to your bag as a stylish pop, or even worn as a belt to bring some color into your look. Thicker fabrics and classic prints such as plaid or paisley are perfect picks for the season.

Polka dots

Polka dots are making a comeback and are set to be one of the hottest trends for the sunny days ahead! The print dominated spring looks in Europe, and now it’s making its way into outfits here in Brazil.

What’s fun about polka dots is how many ways they show up: from the classic black-and-white combos to colorful, playful versions – featuring big dots, tiny dots, on matching sets or standalone pieces. Flowy dresses, tie-front tops, breezy skirts, and even bikinis are getting the retro treatment with a modern twist.

Strappy sandals

With a design that blends the comfort of flip-flops with the elegance of a good heel, strappy sandals hit the sweet spot between casual and chic. Simple yet stylish, they have the power to elevate any outfit with a modern, sophisticated vibe.

You’ll find them in all kinds of versions: from kitten heels to block heels and platforms. That versatility makes them perfect for both everyday wear and dressier occasions. Whether in neutral tones or bold colors, with ultra-thin or wider straps, these sandals have totally won over the fashion crowd (and us too!).

And there you have it, your ultimate style guide for the rest of 2025. Now, go ahead and strut your stuff with confidence!

