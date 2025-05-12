What to expect from Lorde’s return to the music industry?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been almost three weeks since Lorde’s comeback with the single “What Was That” after a four-year hiatus. The single debuted at No. 9 on the ARIA Singles Chart, marking the singer’s return to the top 10 for the first time since 2017.

Besides, “What Was That” is the lead track from Lorde’s fourth studio album, Virgin, which was recently announced for release on June 27th. The announcement of a new record always brings a mix of excitement and curiosity among the fans — so what can we expect from Lorde’s long-awaited return to the music scene?

Lorde… What was that?!

For the first time ever, Lorde posted on TikTok: a short video of herself walking through the streets of New York City while listening to a snippet of her newest song, on April 9th. Her first appearance on social media after a long time created such a buzz online, that the video went viral within hours.

What caught fans’ attention wasn’t just the unexpected comeback, but also the sound of “What Was That”. This single marks a clear departure from the mellow and laid-back vibe of the singer’s previous album, Solar Power. Unlike her last project, Lorde’s new track surprised listeners with energetic and lively beats. Building on that, if the entire album Virgin follows the direction of its lead single, we may be in for a bold and vibrant record shaped by urban aesthetics.

Is the ‘old Lorde’ back?

The main fan theory and expectation is that Virgin might be a sort of Melodrama revival. But is that what we should actually be looking forward to? Well, taking a closer look at the lyrics of Lorde’s latest release, it’s possible to spot some similarities to the Melodrama era, such as themes like the big city, memories from the teenage years, and the complications of a heartbreak. Not to mention the arrangements and overall sound, which strongly resemble those of the singer’s second album.

However, it’s worth noting that none of Lorde’s records ever sound the same. Each one of her previous albums has reflected distinct phases of her personal and artistic life, constantly introducing new sonic elements while never forsaking her introspective lyricism. Therefore, this constant pursuit of reinvention makes it unlikely that the upcoming album will be simply a revival of an old project, even if there are some parallels.

It’s undeniable that the song’s lyrics carry a sense of nostalgia and intense feelings, possibly foreshadowing a reflective and emotionally charged album. That wouldn’t be surprising coming from Lorde — emotional depth is characteristic of her work, and also, a trait that her audience has consistently embraced.

Virgin: a new visual and sonic identity?

The “Ultrasound World Tour” has already been announced, featuring well-known artists from the alternative pop scene, such as Blood Orange and The Japanese House. Along with another promotional post, a new snippet from ‘Virgin’ was also revealed: on TikTok, the tour dates were shared over a dense electronic track layered with synthesizers.

All that we’ve heard so far from this new project suggests that this could be Lorde’s most experimental phase yet. The entire sound of “What Was That”, combined with the new snippet, is the main hint that Virgin will bring some uplifting, synth-driven pop tracks.

Now, shifting focus to the visuals, it seems that Lorde is emphasizing authenticity and simplicity in her aesthetic choices. This becomes evident not only in the “What Was That” music video, which consists of unpolished, fragmented and mostly self-made clips of Lorde singing and riding on a bike through the streets of New York City — but also in the artist’s recent public appearances, where she’s often seen wearing basic, solid-colored clothes with little or no makeup.

The “homemade footage” feel of the new video clip not only reinforces the authenticity Lorde seems to be embracing in this new phase, but also draws a deep contrast with the visuals of Solar Power, which were defined by a more cinematic production. The contrast between the polished look of her previous work and the raw approach of her current visuals suggests a deliberate shift in artistic direction — one that favors sincere introspection, simplicity and a more personal connection with the audience.

Shortly speaking, this upcoming album appears to mark a creative and emotional rebirth for Lorde, introducing a new era full of personality — something entirely fresh, yet potentially infused with nostalgic traces of her previous work. Virgin, still untouched and mysterious, is already stirring curiosity and excitement among fans, who now eagerly await its release.

