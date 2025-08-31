What to Do in São Paulo in the Following Months: a guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing São Paulo knows how to do, it’s never hitting pause. In the next few months, the city is serving major vibes with fashion, art, sports, and music, giving everyone a reason to step out—or at least host a watch party with your squad, there’s literally something for every mood and budget.

For the fashion girlies

Fashionistas, your time has come: October is about to slay. The São Paulo Fashion Week N60 runs from October 16th to 20th at spots like Ibirapuera Park, Shopping Iguatemi, and JK Iguatemi. This is one of the biggest fashion events in Latin America, and if the past editions are anything to go by, tickets will start around R$100 for the hub (no runway access) and R$240 for a single show. Can’t snag a ticket? No worries—you can still stream it with your squad and sip something cute while catching the latest trends.

Later in October, the Fashion Meeting 2025 at JK Iguatemi is serving talks, pop-ups, and runway moments for a more democratic fashion vibe. It will happen on the 29th and 20th, and tickets are expected to go on sale soon, with options for day passes or full-event access. Even if they sell out fast, it’s still worth planning a visit to soak up the fashion energy in style.

And for those always hunting for hidden gems and killer deals, the Benedito Calixto Flea Market is the spot! It happens every Saturday, and you’ll stumble upon the coolest finds – from jewellery to vintage furniture. Honestly, this place is a must for any vintage lover!

Culture, Art & No Filter

For art and cinema lovers, São Paulo’s not playing around. The 36th São Paulo Biennial runs from September 6th until January 11th, 2026, at Pavilhão Ciccillo Matarazzo, exploring the theme “Not Every Wanderer Walks Roads – Humanity as Practice”. Free and super accessible, it’s a must-see for anyone who wants to feel artsy without spending a dime.

October also brings the 49th São Paulo International Film Festival (Oct 16–30), transforming cinemas across the city into portals for national and international gems. Tickets are already available online and at the box office, ranging from discounted student passes to full-price screenings. Expect a mix of premieres, indie hits, and critically acclaimed films—perfect for a movie marathon with friends.

São Paulo’s theater vibe is also on fire right now, bringing everything from laugh-out-loud comedies to super emotional monologues. Some must-sees are “Fica Comigo Esta Noite” with Marisa Orth and Miguel Falabella, the fun mystery “Corte Fatal” at Teatro UOL, and “Nasci Para Ser Dercy,” a cute and powerful tribute to Brazil’s comedy queen.

Tickets are super easy to grab on Sympla, Eventim, or even at the theater box office – just don’t leave it for the last minute, since the best seats go out fast. So if you’re in the mood for a culture night that’s way beyond Netflix, SP theaters are calling your name.

And don’t sleep on Cinema Week, happening from August 28 to September 3, 2025. Tickets are going for just R$10 at participating cinemas like Kinoplex, Cinemark, Cinesystem, and UCI. It’s the perfect chance to catch up on your must-watch list with the squad without breaking the bank. Plus, there are combo deals for popcorn and drinks, so you can snack and chill in style. Just check your local cinema’s website or app for details.

Sports & Adrenaline

If thrill is your jam, hitting the city is NFL in São Paulo! Mark your calendars for September 5th at the Neo Química Arena (Arena Corinthians), where the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Tickets are already live on the NFL’s official website, with options from general admission to premium experiences. Even if football isn’t your thing, the stadium energy is unmatched – epic cheers and worthy selfies. It’s basically a whole American sports vibe in the heart of SP.

And in the next morning, you can put on your plaid skirt and get ready for the first edition of the SP Open, which after 25 years is hosting the WTA Circuit at the Vila-Lobos Park from the 6th to the 14th. So lace up your sneakers and let the hardcourts sparkle – because São Paulo is back on the WTA stage with style and power! The tickets are available at Eventim or you can watch from home at ESPN.

November’s lineup is pure fire. The São Paulo Grand Prix (F1) at Interlagos is iconic, and even if you missed tickets, you can host a watch party at home – squad goals achieved.

Music & Vibes

For music lovers, September brings back “The Town“, the festival that’s basically Rock in Rio, but in SP. With national and international artists lighting up Interlagos, the festival runs Sept 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and you can expect big names like Katy Perry, Travis Scott, Green Day, Mariah Carey, J Balvin, and Don Toliver. Definitely a vibe you don’t wanna miss.

In November, brace yourself for Andrea Bocelli live in São Paulo. Tickets are available on Eventim Brazil, and you can get a little taste of the Kardashian drama and the whole controversial wedding saga – opera vibes meet reality TV tea.

If you’re more of a low-key music kind of person, Matiz Bar is serving listening bar energy every day – good drinks, intimate vibes, and tunes that will make you feel like a true city local.

São Paulo is proving once again that it knows how to reinvent itself every season. Whether you’re out slaying in fashion, soaking up culture, chasing adrenaline, or vibing to music, the next few months are packed with experiences you cannot miss.

_______________

The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!