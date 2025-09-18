What ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Says About Modern Love and Emotional Complexity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the books by author Jenny Han, won over audiences by presenting engaging romances that go far beyond the typical idealization of young adult stories. The conflicts experienced by the characters are constructed in a realistic way and raise debates that resonate with everyday situations. Issues such as the idealization of love, lack of communication, fear of vulnerability, and even emotional dependence appear naturally in the plot, causing the audience to identify with the dilemmas and recognize aspects that reflect their own experiences.

Belly and Conrad: when idealization suffocates love

The main couple in the series is portrayed in a much more realistic way than it may seem at first glance, precisely because they have problems that are common to many relationships. From the beginning, the relationship between Belly and Conrad is marked by idealization. She always dreamed of dating the boy who represented everything she wanted, and when that dream finally came true, it ended up being stifled by her own expectations.

Idealization is one of the biggest obstacles in modern relationships. When we put the other person on a pedestal or project on them what we would like to experience, we inevitably encounter frustration. In the case of Belly and Conrad, this idealization was exacerbated by communication difficulties. He, naturally more reserved, became even more distant after his mother’s death. Belly, even though hurt by his attitudes, preferred to remain silent, believing that by swallowing her feelings, she would preserve the relationship she so desired.

But the truth is that bottling up feelings only widens the gap between two people. Communication is a fundamental pillar in any relationship, not only for resolving conflicts, but also for aligning expectations, sharing vulnerabilities, and building intimacy. Without dialogue, Belly and Conrad’s relationship was based more on memories, dreams, and expectations than on present reality.

Belly and Jeremiah: when emotional dependence gets in the way

While Belly’s relationship with Conrad was marked by difficulties and misunderstandings, with Jeremiah everything seemed easier—perhaps even too easy. The relationship between them flows smoothly at first, giving the impression that, unlike her life with Conrad, Belly had finally found stability. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that this apparent ease hid a serious problem: Jeremiah ends up developing a strong emotional dependence on Belly.

This excessive attachment, coupled with a constant fear of losing each other, leads the two to avoid important conversations. They prefer to maintain the illusion that everything is fine, even when internal conflicts grow. This pattern is clearly evident in two episodes: Belly makes a mistake by hiding what happened at Christmas, but Jeremiah, instead of dealing with the problem in a mature way, responds in an even more harmful way by hiding his trip, as an act of silent revenge.

This dynamic highlights an essential point: avoiding difficult conversations may give the impression of preserving the relationship, but in practice, it only accumulates resentment. Belly and Jeremiah illustrate how the fear of loss can cause a couple to drift apart just when they most need to grow closer. Their relationship shows that the absence of dialogue not only destroys trust, but also prevents them from growing together.

Steven and Taylor: a love story of ups, downs and fears

One of the couples that won over fans the most in this new season was undoubtedly Taylor and Steven. From the beginning, their relationship has been marked by ups and downs, reflecting the instability typical of many real relationships. An interesting point in the adaptation for the series is precisely the “yo-yo relationship” dynamic they experience at the beginning of the third season — they break up, get back together, drift apart, and reunite — something that closely mirrors everyday romantic experiences.

Like Belly and Conrad, Taylor and Steven also face communication difficulties. Neither of them can clearly express their feelings, and this silence gives rise to insecurities and rash decisions. As a result, both end up cheating on their respective partners at the beginning of the season. This event may seem like just another TV drama, but in fact, it reflects a very common reality: nowadays, many relationships end not because of a lack of love, but because of an inability to deal with fears and expectations. Betrayal often arises as a symptom of this fragility.

Another important aspect is the fear of getting hurt. Both Taylor and Steven show fear of giving themselves completely, even though there is genuine feeling between them and the real possibility of a happy ending. This hesitation reflects a generation that often prefers to avoid the vulnerability of true love so as not to risk pain. However, the couple’s journey shows that it is precisely by facing these fears that they are able to mature and give something deeper a chance.

in the end, the story speaks

Ultimately, The Summer I Turned Pretty stands out precisely because it portrays relationships realistically, showing that love goes far beyond romantic idealization. By addressing issues such as communication, emotional dependence, insecurity, and fear of vulnerability, the series creates an honest portrayal of the difficulties many couples face. It is this mix of romance, drama, and relatability that keeps fans so engaged, proving that the strength of the story lies in showing that true love only reveals itself when there is room for dialogue and genuine commitment.

