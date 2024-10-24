What The New Offensive In Lebanon Reveals About Israel’s Military Ambitions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fragile calmness along the Israel-Lebanon border has been shattered once again, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launching a series of air strikes and ground incursions into southern Lebanon. This new offensive marks the most intense escalation between the two countries since the war in 2006, rekindling fears of a prolonged conflict and attracting the attention of the international community. The episode also sparked discussions about Israel’s broader military objectives in the region.

context

In the last few weeks, the border region between Israel and Lebanon once again became a conflict scene. The tension between Israel and the Hezbollah group, a Lebanese Shiite militia supported by Iran, had been growing for some time. However, things took a turn for the worse after a surprise attack by Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023. This attack triggered a series of military reactions by Israel, not only against Gaza but also against other fronts, including the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah, which has held a strong position in southern Lebanon for years, is one of the largest political and military forces in the region. The group has the direct support of Iran, which puts it at the center of a wider dispute over influence between Israel and its regional rivals. Hezbollah possesses a vast arsenal of rockets and missiles which, according to Israel, pose a significant threat to the country’s security. In recent years, the situation on the border between the two countries was relatively calm, with only sporadic clashes. The recent escalation changed that scenario.

After the Hamas attack, Israel stepped up its military activities, which began as occasional exchanges of fire at the border and evolved into intense air strikes. The country justified its actions by saying that it was attacking Hezbollah’s weapons depots and bases, trying to prevent the militia from becoming even stronger.

In response, Hezbollah has stepped up its rocket attacks, hitting Israeli towns in the north of the country. As a result, civilians on both sides found themselves in the middle of a conflict that, until then, had seemed relatively contained. The exchange of missiles and bombardments generated immediate concern in both Lebanon and Israel that this escalation could turn into an open war between the two forces.

Israel’s military ambitions

Since the 2006 war, Israel has adopted a preventive stance, directly targeting forces like Hezbollah and other groups it considers to be extensions of Iranian power in the region. Now, with Iran increasing its influence in Lebanon and Syria, Israel is under pressure to act more aggressively. By attacking strategic targets inside Lebanon, the Israeli government tries to shape the geopolitical landscape in its favor, by reducing the threat from its enemies.

Analysts argue that Israel’s actions are part of a broader strategy to weaken the influence of Iranian-backed forces on its borders. By attacking Hezbollah directly, Israel is seeking not only to disarm the militia but also to undermine Iran’s ability to project power in the eastern Mediterranean. This move, according to experts, is part of a more aggressive military and diplomatic policy by Israel in its quest to secure a strategic advantage.

repercussion at the UN

The conflict gained prominence at the United Nations General Assembly, where the issue was the subject of intense debate. During his speech, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, strongly defended his country’s military actions, arguing that they are necessary to protect its citizens and prevent Hezbollah, together with Iran, from strengthening its military position on Israel’s doorstep. He stated that Lebanon cannot continue to be used as a base of operations for terrorist attacks and warned that Israel will continue to act as long as the threats persist.

@sbsnews_au Several delegations walked out of the UN General Assembly while others applauded as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to make his speech, in which he said “the long arm of Israel” can reach anywhere in the Middle East amid growing fears of all-out war in the region. ♬ original sound – SBS News

On the other hand, Lebanon and its allies denounced the Israeli offensive, calling it an “unjustified aggression”. The Lebanese government said that the attacks are not just against Hezbollah, but directly affect the civilian population, already devastated by years of economic crisis and political instability. Lebanon’s representative called on the international community to intervene and pressure Israel to stop the attacks, claiming that the country is being driven to collapse by Israeli military actions.

The debate generated a strong division among the nations present. While the United States and Israel’s other allies supported the country’s right to defend itself, many other nations, including several from the Middle East, called for an immediate ceasefire and a renewed effort to resume peace negotiations. The UN, for its part, has called on both sides to reduce hostilities and prevent the conflict from escalating.

The current scenario places global diplomacy in a crucial role, but so far, efforts to find a peaceful solution seem insufficient. With inflammatory speeches at the UN and rising tensions on the battlefield, the conflict in Lebanon remains a point of concern not only for those directly involved but for the entire Middle East region.

