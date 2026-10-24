What Pop Culture Is Bringing to Halloween Costumes This Year!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is the one night of the year when your most niche pop culture obsession can become an outfit. And in 2026, the possibilities go way beyond the usual witches, vampires, and black cats. From childhood favorites making a comeback on TikTok to iconic horror movies, pop-star aesthetics, and nostalgic 2000s references, there is plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement this spooky season.

Whether you want something genuinely creepy, a costume inspired by your favorite artist, or a look that will make your friends immediately recognize the reference, this year’s pop culture has something for everyone. Here are 10 ideas to add to your Halloween moodboard!

1. Pop divas, music videos and main-character energy

Sometimes, the best Halloween costume is not a fictional character, but a pop star whose visual identity you love. From theatrical performances to iconic music videos, today’s biggest artists offer plenty of inspiration for fashion-forward looks — and some of their most memorable visuals are practically costumes waiting to happen.

Sabrina Carpenter’s looks from “Taste” are perfect for anyone who wants to combine retro glamour with campy horror. Inspired by the music video’s over-the-top playful slasher aesthetic, you can recreate one of Sabrina’s feminine, vintage-inspired outfits and add theatrical details like fake blood. For a duo costume, bring a friend along to channel Jenna Ortega‘s character and recreate their chaotic on-screen rivalry.

Olivia Rodrigo’s nurse look from “The Cure” offers a more specific reference for fans who want something recognizable. Recreate the nurse-inspired outfit, paying attention to its styling and distinctive details rather than settling for a generic nurse costume. It is a great way to translate a music-video aesthetic into a Halloween look.

For a completely different vibe, Zara Larsson‘s “Midnight Sun” inspires a colorful, fantasy-like aesthetic. Think shimmering fabrics, luminous makeup, metallic accessories, and sun-inspired details. Rather than copying a single outfit, you can interpret the era as a pop-star fantasy of your own.

And then there is Lady Gaga, whose career offers practically endless possibilities. From the theatrical fashion of The Fame Monster to the futuristic aesthetic of Chromatica, her iconic looks are ideal for anyone who wants to go all out. For a group costume, everyone can represent a different Gaga era.

The trick is to choose a specific performance, music video, or outfit rather than simply dressing like the artist in general. A recognizable silhouette, signature accessory, or distinct color palette can make all the difference.

Whether you prefer Sabrina’s retro femininity, Olivia’s alternative edge, Zara’s colorful glamour, or Gaga’s theatrical maximalism, these costumes let you celebrate your favorite artist while putting your own spin on their aesthetic.

2. Nikki From Obsession: Uncanny valley makeup and three ways to get the look

If you want a Halloween costume that will genuinely creep people out, Nikki from Obsession should be on your list. The character, played by Inde Navarrette, has become a memorable horror reference thanks to her unsettling expressions, disturbing transformations, and some seriously effective makeup.

The first option is the uncanny valley look from the scene in which Nikki watches Bear sleep. Standing in the corner of his bedroom, she looks almost human, but something about her face feels completely wrong. The makeup emphasizes her facial expressions, darkens the shadows around her features, and creates an unnaturally exaggerated appearance that makes the scene so disturbing.

To recreate it, focus on the details rather than a full monster transformation. Use makeup to exaggerate the corners of your mouth, emphasize the shadows around your nose and cheekbones, and make your eyes appear unnaturally wide. The goal is to look almost like yourself, but just unsettling enough to make people do a double take.

If you prefer something bloodier, Nikki’s blood-covered look after the broken-bottle scene is another option. This version leans into the film’s more graphic horror, with fake blood and distressed makeup creating a chaotic, disturbing appearance. It is a great alternative for anyone who prefers a more traditional horror costume with a recognizable reference.

Now, for a more dramatic transformation, you can also recreate Nikki’s look near the end of the film, when she wears Sarah’s dress and has crudely drawn tattoos on her body. Add a wig, messy makeup, and imitation tattoos to capture the character’s increasingly disturbing appearance. This version offers more room for creative styling and is especially effective for fans who remember the film’s final act.

Obsession offers three distinct aesthetics, from subtle psychological horror to blood-soaked chaos, so you can choose the one that best matches your Halloween plans!



3. Carrie: Prom Night, but make it horror

For anyone who wants a classic horror costume with a recognizable visual, Carrie White from Carrie (1976) is hard to beat. And with a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s story recently released, the character is back in the pop culture conversation.

The blood-soaked prom dress remains one of the most iconic images in horror cinema. It is also relatively easy to recreate: find a simple prom-style dress, add theatrical fake blood, and finish the look with understated makeup and hair inspired by the original film.

The new Carrie series, created by Mike Flanagan and now streaming on Prime Video, reimagines the story for a social media-driven world. Starring Summer H. Howell, the adaptation explores teenage bullying, online humiliation, and the awakening of Carrie’s telekinetic powers. This makes Halloween the perfect opportunity to revisit the original movie or put your own spin on the character inspired by the new series.

What makes the classic costume so effective is its contrast. The dress evokes a traditional high-school dance, but the blood transforms it into something instantly unsettling. You do not need an elaborate mask or complicated accessories to make the reference clear.

For a group costume, one person can dress as Carrie while friends take inspiration from the film’s prom-night setting. You could also give the look a modern twist with a different dress silhouette or more dramatic styling.

Whether you’re a fan of the 1976 classic or have just discovered Carrie through the new series, this is a perfect choice for horror lovers — and proof that some of the most memorable Halloween costumes come from stories that continue to find new audiences decades later.

4. Katherine Pierce From The Vampire Diaries: Two iconic looks

Vampires never really leave Halloween, but Katherine Pierce offers something more specific than the usual black cape and fake fangs. The iconic The Vampire Diaries character has several memorable outfits, and two of them are particularly worth recreating this Halloween.

The masked look is perfect for anyone going for a more daring, contemporary take on Katherine. The mask adds a mysterious touch, while the corset brings a sexy, edgy feel to the outfit. It is a great option if you want a costume that captures her confidence and seductive energy.

The green dress look, on the other hand, takes you back to 1864, when Katherine first met the Salvatore brothers. With its period styling, this costume recreates the historical side of the character and is ideal for fans who love the show’s 19th-century aesthetic. It offers a more romantic, vintage alternative to the modern masked look.



Although both costumes are inspired by Katherine Pierce, they offer completely different ways to embody her: one is sexy, modern, and mysterious, while the other transports you to the era when her story with the Salvatore brothers began.



5. Edward Scissorhands, the Corpse Bride, and the timeless appeal of gothic cinema

Some movies never stop being relevant when Halloween rolls around. Tim Burton‘s filmography, in particular, offers an entire collection of characters whose designs feel tailor-made for spooky season.

Edward Scissorhands is ideal for anyone who loves dramatic makeup and intricate styling. His pale face, dark eyes, messy hair, and layered black clothing make the character recognizable, while DIY scissor-inspired accessories can complete the look.

The Corpse Bride is perfect for fans of romantic gothic aesthetics. A pale blue palette, dark eye makeup, a distressed wedding dress, and a veil or flower crown can create a hauntingly beautiful interpretation of Emily. I did that myself once and it worked out amazingly!

And then there is Beetlejuice, whose striped suit, wild hair, and exaggerated makeup make him a Halloween classic. The character is particularly fun for couples or groups, especially when paired with Lydia Deetz.

These costumes demonstrate why older movies remain such reliable sources of inspiration. Their distinctive visual identities make them recognizable decades later, and they leave plenty of room for DIY creativity.



6. Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters never go out of style

For anyone planning a group costume, the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus are a classic choice.

Winifred, Sarah, and Mary each have a distinctive personality and costume, making it easy to divide up the characters. Winifred’s red hair and green-and-purple outfit, Sarah’s flowing blonde hair, and Mary’s darker, more playful look provide a starting point for recreating the trio.

You can follow the original costumes closely or reinterpret them with modern silhouettes, dramatic makeup, and accessories that suit your personal style.

The film’s blend of comedy, magic, and nostalgia makes this a great option for people who want to celebrate Halloween without committing to a genuinely scary costume. Add a spellbook or a few witchy props, and your group is ready to go.

7. Bratz and the Y2K Revival

Low-rise jeans, tiny tops, platform shoes, glossy lips, oversized sunglasses, and unapologetically bold accessories: the early 2000s are still influencing fashion, and Bratz is the perfect reference for bringing that aesthetic to Halloween.

Known for their distinctive makeup, fashionable outfits, and larger-than-life personalities, the Bratz dolls offer plenty of inspiration for a costume that feels nostalgic without looking dated. You can channel Cloe‘s blonde, glam-girl style, Yasmin‘s earthy tones, Sasha’s bold fashion choices, or Jade‘s edgy aesthetic.

The best part is that you do not need an exact replica of a doll’s outfit. Start with a mini skirt or low-rise jeans, add a fitted top, platform boots, statement accessories, and glossy makeup. The combination of exaggerated styling and recognizable details will help bring the look together.

For a group costume, get your friends together and recreate the original four Bratz girls. Everyone can choose a character and adapt her signature style to their own wardrobe, making it easy to coordinate without buying an entirely new outfit.

If dolls are not your thing, the wider Y2K aesthetic offers plenty of alternatives. Think iconic early-2000s celebrity outfits, the pink glamour of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears‘s “Toxic” music-video look, or the fashion of Mean Girls and Legally Blonde.

Part of the fun is that many of these pieces may already be in your closet. With the right accessories, makeup, and attitude, you can transform a nostalgic fashion trend into a recognizable Halloween costume.

8. Midsommar: The most beautifully unsettling costume

Not every horror costume needs to be dark. In fact, one of the most striking options comes from a movie that uses bright colors and beautiful flowers to create an atmosphere of dread.

Ari Aster‘s Midsommar offers a memorable alternative to the traditional Halloween palette. Dani‘s elaborate flower dress, pale makeup, and floral crown create an ethereal appearance that becomes increasingly unsettling when you remember the film’s story.

To recreate the look, start with a white dress, add layers of artificial flowers, and build an oversized floral crown. The more intricate the arrangement, the closer you can get to the film’s distinctive visual style.

The contrast is what makes this costume work. It looks romantic and almost fairytale-like from a distance, but horror fans will immediately recognize the reference.

It is also a great option for anyone who wants to experiment with a more elaborate costume without relying on conventional horror makeup. Who says Halloween has to be all black when you can be the most unsettling person in a room full of flowers?

9. Reimagined Disney Princesses: Fairytales with a dark twist

Traditional princess costumes are cute, but what happens when you give them a darker, more dramatic makeover?

Reimagined princesses are a great way to combine childhood nostalgia with gothic, romantic, or horror-inspired aesthetics. Imagine Cinderella after midnight, Snow White poisoned by the apple, or Sleeping Beauty with a haunting Victorian-inspired look.

The secret is to keep one or two recognizable elements from the original character while changing the overall mood. A red apple can still identify Snow White, for example, even when the rest of the costume features distressed fabrics, dark makeup, and dramatic accessories.

You can also experiment with different genres. Turn a princess into a vampire, a ghost, or a mysterious fairytale villain. The possibilities are endless, and you do not need an elaborate costume to make the concept work.

This idea is especially fun for groups. Each friend can choose a different princess and reinterpret her in a unique way, creating a coordinated collection of dark fairytale looks without anyone having to wear the same costume.

The secret is to keep one or two recognizable elements from the original character while changing the overall mood. A red apple can still identify Snow White, for example, even when the rest of the costume features distressed fabrics, dark makeup, and dramatic accessories.

You can also experiment with different genres. Turn a princess into a vampire, a ghost, or a mysterious fairytale villain. The possibilities are endless, and you do not need an elaborate costume to make the concept work.

This idea is especially fun for groups. Each friend can choose a different princess and reinterpret her in a unique way, creating a coordinated collection of dark fairytale looks without anyone having to wear the same costume.

10. Monster High: Freaky just got fabulous

If Monster High was part of your childhood or teenage years, you already know that the franchise’s iconic characters are perfect Halloween inspiration. With their colorful hair, dramatic makeup, gothic-inspired outfits, and monster-themed accessories, the dolls offer a combination of nostalgia and alternative fashion that is hard to resist.

Draculaura is perfect for anyone who loves a pink-and-black palette, while Clawdeen Wolf offers room to experiment with animal prints, statement accessories, and bold silhouettes. Frankie‘s signature blue, black, and white look is another recognizable option. Or even Cleo, Ghoulia and other ghouls from the franchise, such as Spectra, Toralei, Venus, Robecca are amazing costumes. There are so many possibilities in their universe that it’s hard to list every one of them!

For a group costume, gather your friends and recreate the original Monster High gang. You can follow the characters’ signature looks or give them a modern twist with pieces from your own wardrobe.

The appeal goes beyond nostalgia. Monster High has always celebrated individuality and unconventional beauty, making it a particularly fitting choice for a holiday that encourages everyone to experiment with their appearance. After all, why be normal when you can be boo-tiful?



So, What Should You Be This Halloween?

The best thing about pop culture-inspired costumes is that there is no single way to get them right. You can recreate an iconic character down to the smallest detail, reinterpret a familiar princess, or turn a music-video moment into something entirely your own.

If you love fashion, look to the pop divas and their iconic visual eras. If horror is more your thing, Midsommar, Carrie, The Corpse Bride, and Beetlejuice offer plenty of inspiration. And if nostalgia is calling, Monster High and Bratz are reminders that some pop culture references never really disappear.

Ultimately, the perfect costume is the one that makes you excited to get dressed up. Whether it takes hours of DIY work or comes together with pieces already in your closet, Halloween is your chance to step into a different world for a night.

Now the only question is: which pop culture obsession are you bringing to Halloween this year?

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The article above was edited by Rafaela Mina.

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