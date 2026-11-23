This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you like scary movies? What’s your favorite?

Be it about a killer in a ghost mask, a monster created by a mad scientist and his male assistant, or a vampire who seduces women to drink their blood, the horror genre is historically tied to queerness and queer identities in general.

Something about spending your whole life feeling like an outsider really puts into perspective just who are the monsters in horror films.

It all began with one monster

To most, it is agreed that the origins of the horror genre can be traced back to Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley. The book follows the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist, and his creation of the now well-known Frankenstein monster. Shelley was inspired to write the story after travelling through Europe in 1815 and, a century later, it would become one of the first pillars of horror in movies.

Arguably, one of the most famous versions of Frankenstein in cinema is the 1931 version, which is also where horror and queerness start to form a connection. The film follows a similar pattern to the original text: a scientist who lives in a gothic castle, now with a long-life assistant, creates life from several body parts stitched together. There is nothing inherently queer to that, but there is one key element in the film’s production that later connects queer audiences to it: its director, James Whale.

Whale was a director in Hollywood in the 20’s and 30’s, and was also a gay man who didn’t try to hide his sexuality at all. Quite the opposite, he refused to stay in the closet. That led to his films being interpreted as cult classics between the queer horror community. One of his later films, Bride of Frankenstein, is especially interpreted as having gay subtext.

The point is, horror was born queer.

Then, came the Vampires

After Frankenstein (the book), another monster appeared in the horizons for horror: vampires. Immortal beings with sharp fangs and an endless thirst for blood, and also an unanswered question: are they gay or european?

The history of this specific monster starts between 1871 and 1872, when Carmilla was published. A story written by Irish author Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, in which contains a lesbian vampire who drinks young women’s blood. It is also this story that inspires Bram Stroker to write Dracula, further popularizing the image of the Vampire, as also seen in Dracula’s Daughter, a 1930s film that also includes a lesbian vampire.

In 1976, came Interview with the Vampire, a novel written by Anne Rice, where Louis, the young master of a large indigo plantation in colonial Louisiana, devastated by the death of his brother, wanders around at night hoping to be killed… and sort of gets his wishes, accepting to be the “companion” of the vampire Lestat. Then after many dark events and relationship problems, Lestat turns a little girl into a vampire “daughter” so that they can all be a makeshift family.

The story is obviously not a happy PG version of queer representation, but it contains heavy subtext. It even inspired the 2022 hit show Interview with the Vampire, and also its sequel The Vampire Lestat on Amazon Prime.

The “Other” and the “Final Girl”

There is something particularly interesting about the way horror movies portray their villains. Whether they are masked killers, supernatural creatures or misunderstood monsters, they often share one characteristic: they are outsiders. They are strange, different, and, more often than not, rejected by the very society they inhabit. And perhaps this is where queer audiences find something to relate to. After all, outcasts recognize outcasts.

For a community that has historically been pushed to the margins for not fitting into society’s expectations, there is a certain irony in finding comfort in the very characters audiences are supposed to fear. The monster doesn’t have to be good, or even morally right, to be understood. Sometimes, simply being different is enough to create a connection. And horror has always been notably interested in exploring what happens to those who don’t belong.

But queer identification with horror doesn’t stop at the monsters. There is also another iconic figure in the genre: the Final Girl. The term describes the last woman standing in slasher movies, the one who survives the killer’s rampage and ultimately confronts them. Think Laurie Strode in Halloween or Sidney Prescott in Scream.

The Final Girl is usually portrayed as resourceful, resilient and, most importantly, a survivor. She is often an outsider herself, someone who doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the group. Over the years, this character has become an important figure in queer horror culture, partly because of the way audiences can project their own experiences of survival and resistance onto her.

And, of course, horror has never been short of queer subtext. From the gender-bending humor and unconventional family dynamics of Child’s Play and its sequels with Glen/Glenda, to the complicated relationship between Jennifer and Needy in Jennifer’s Body, queer audiences have found plenty of reasons to claim these stories as their own. Even Scream, with its iconic masked killer and its long history of playing with horror conventions, has become a beloved part of queer horror culture.

Sometimes, the connection is written directly into the story. Other times, it is found between the lines, in a character’s behavior, a relationship that feels a little too intimate, or a monster who looks suspiciously more relatable than the people trying to kill it.

Anyone can be the Final Girl

For a long time, queer representation in horror relied heavily on subtext, fan interpretations and characters who were never explicitly identified as LGBTQIA+. But things have started to change. As more queer filmmakers and storytellers find their way into the genre, horror has become a space where queer identities no longer need to hide behind metaphors, monsters or coded characters. Sometimes, the queer character is simply the protagonist.

Take Fear Street, for example. The Netflix trilogy places a lesbian relationship right at the center of its story, following Deena and Sam as they try to survive a centuries-old curse and a series of brutal murders. Their relationship isn’t a hidden detail for audiences to decode or a fan theory waiting to happen. It is an essential part of the narrative, and their love story is just as important as the supernatural nightmare surrounding them.

Another example is the Chucky television series, which brings queer representation into a franchise that has always enjoyed playing with gender expectations and unconventional ideas of family. The show follows Jake Wheeler, a teenager who becomes the target of the infamous killer doll after discovering him at a yard sale. Jake is openly gay, and his relationship with Devon Evans becomes one of the show’s central storylines. Rather than treating their sexuality as a source of horror, the series allows queer characters to exist within the genre, facing the same murderous dolls and supernatural chaos as everyone else.

And then there is Leviticus, an Australian horror film that takes the genre into an especially unsettling territory: conversion therapy. The story follows Naim and Ryan, two teenage boys who fall in love in a conservative religious community, only to become the targets of a supernatural force that takes the form of the person they desire. Here, the monster becomes a literal representation of the violence and rejection queer people can experience when their identities are treated as something that needs to be fixed.

These stories demonstrate how much the relationship between horror and queerness has evolved. What once had to be communicated through hidden meanings and ambiguous characters can now exist openly on screen. And perhaps that is one of the most interesting developments in the genre: queer audiences no longer have to look exclusively at the monster or the Final Girl to find someone they can relate to.

Because, at the end of the day, anyone can be the Final Girl. Even the ones who were once considered the monsters.

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The article above was edited by Isabela Raucci.

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