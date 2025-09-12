What lies ahead in the 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From September 12 to 28, 2025, the Men’s Volleyball World Championship will ignite a new chapter in the sport’s history, taking place for the first time in the Philippines, with thrilling matches across Manila, Pasay, and Quezon City.

This edition marks a bold transformation, moving to a biennial schedule and expanding to 32 national teams, setting the stage for heightened competition and global engagement. As the world’s top squads face off in modern venues like the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia Arena, anticipation runs high for what promises to be one of the most compelling tournaments yet.

ALL PARTICIPATING TEAMS & OPENING MATCHES

Here are the 32 national teams confirmed to compete in the 2025 Men’s World Championship:

Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Czechia, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea, Libya, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the USA..

Opening Matches & Early Highlights

September 12 (Opening Match): The historic first game pits hosts Philippines against Tunisia in Pool A at 19:00 local time (12:00 GMT).



The historic first game pits hosts against in Pool A at 19:00 local time (12:00 GMT). September 13:

USA vs. Colombia (Pool D) – 10:00 (3:00 GMT)

Japan vs. Türkiye (Pool G) – 14:00 (7:00 GMT)

Poland vs. Romania (Pool B) – 21:30 (14:30 GMT)



September 14:

Italy vs. Algeria (Pool F) – 21:30 (14:30 GMT)

France vs. Korea (Pool C) – 18:00 (11:00 GMT)

Brazil vs. China (Pool H) – 21:00 (14:00 GMT)





Group play unfolds through September 19, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the elimination rounds, starting with the Round of 16 on September 20.

WHY THESE TEAMS ARE FAVORITES

France

Riding a wave of momentum, France enters 2025 as one of the frontrunners, having clinched the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) title with a commanding 3–1 victory over Japan in Łódź, Poland. Antoine Brizard earned MVP honors, with Jean Patry delivering a standout performance as opposite. Coming off back-to-back Olympic gold medals as well, France has both pedigree and peak form. In the 2025 VNL, France finished in 10th place, signaling a more challenging path ahead in the World Championship.

Poland

Poland enters the 2025 World Championship as one of the top favorites, boosted by their triumph in this year’s VNL. Building on their strong performance in the 2024 VNL, where they secured bronze after defeating Slovenia, the team blends experience with current momentum. With world-renowned players like Wilfredo Leon and strong home support, Poland is well-positioned to be a serious contender for the title.

Italy

Italy, the 2022 World Champions, remain a constant presence in the elite tier. In the 2024 VNL, they made it to the final four but were narrowly edged out by France in a tough quarter-final match. Continuing their strong form into the 2025 VNL, Italy showcased consistent performances, reinforcing their depth and experience. With their championship pedigree and talented roster, Italy remains a serious threat to any team on the court at the World Championship.

United States

While their 2024 VNL ended in 12th place, the USA remain a perennial threat thanks to their top-tier athleticism and deep talent pool. In the 2025 VNL, the team showed signs of improvement, hinting at stronger form heading into the World Championship. With the expanded tournament format increasing unpredictability, the U.S. could be poised to make an emphatic comeback.

Brazil

Brazil’s journey has been one of transition. Following a Bronze finish at the 2025 VNL, where Alan Souza spearheaded the team’s climb to the podium, hope is on rise. Under the fresh leadership of Bernardinho and with rising stars like Darlan and Adriano, Brazil is building toward regaining its status among the world’s elite.

WHAT THIS CHAMPIONSHIP MEANS FOR THE SPORT

This edition marks a strategic shift in international volleyball. The biennial schedule and expanded roster aim to enchancecompetitive balance and global reach. Hosting for the firts time, the Philippines stands to gain culturally, economically, and sportingly, amplified by increased visibility and local enthusiasm. Building on the 2024 VNL’s massive audience, over than 268 million viewers, along with major attendance gains, and record social media engagement, 2025 promises to amplify volleyball’s global footprint.

ANTICIPATING THE DRAMA

The 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championship looms as more than a tournament, it’s a pivotal moment for the sport. With a new format, renewed periodicity, and an electrifying debut in the Philippines, the contest offers a perfect blend of legacy and innovation. Teams like France, Poland, Italy, the USA, and Brazil each bring compelling narratives and championship ambitions. Whether it’s elite consistency, breakthrough talent, or tactical brilliance, this championship is poised to deliver unforgettable drama.

Brace for a spectacle where history, hope, and high-stakes sport come together to create volleyball’s most thrilling showcase yet.

—————————–

