What is the legend of the 27 Club? a brief history

I bet you heard about the 27 Club at some point, since it is one of the most famous terms in rock & roll history. The name started being popularly known after the death of Kurt Cobain, at 27 years old, in 1994. The fans started linking his premature death with others who died at the exact same age as him, like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison.

People started talking about the term again when Amy Winehouse died in 2011, also at 27. In addition to being the same age, the 27 Club artists also have another thing in common: the way they passed. The deaths were linked to the way their fame influenced their lives negatively, leading to drug use, suicide, and intriguing tragic events.

At start, the club was widely connected to musicians, which changed since many other young artists have passed at 27 due to addiction, suicide or other weird accidents at the same “cursed” age.

Members of the 27 club

The theory is still talked about to this day. Here are some of the most famous members of the 27 Club:

The 27 Club theory is still one of the most famous ones in rock & roll history, if not the most famous. With many mysteries and coincidences (or are they?), people engage and discuss about it worldwide since 1994.

It is a great part of history that stays with us forever through these theories and ideas. It is a way of keeping these amazing and unique artists alive even though they are no longer physically with us.

