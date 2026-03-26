What is soft power, and how does it shape the way we understand the world?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever watched Captain America or Parasite? Listened to “We Are The World“, by Michael Jackson? Bought anything from SHEIN? If so, you have been influenced by a subtle strategy known as soft power.

Don’t worry, it is not something necessarily bad. Basically, it is a non-aggressive technique to influence others through attraction, using elements such as culture -movies, songs, media and arts-, political principles, and foreign policy. It is the hold a State has upon the international community. No coercion or payment involved, only persuasion and co-option. It spreads values and ideals, subtly shaping our imaginary.

how was soft power created?

Coined by Joseph Nye, a Harvard professor, the concept was an attempt to understand how the world was being shaped after the Cold War.

When the world was no longer divided between the United States and the Soviet Union,, the ways of influencing populations and projecting national image became less visible than before. People were tired of wars, sick of tension and so, a new strategy had to be created in order to maintain some sort of sovereignty.

What the scholar noticed and shared in his book: Soft Power: the means to success in the world, published in 2004, was that military power and economy do shape how a country is perceived. But they are not enough. More subtly, there is this force that attracts people and conveys certain ideals.

For example, the United States has had a powerful army and a stable economic system for a long time. But this was not enough to achieve its goals and maintain its relevance. What has defined the USA as the number one country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026 is its ability to penetrate the collective imagination.

THE UNITED STATES: FROM SUPERHEROES TO PUBLICITY CAMPAIGNS

The North American movie industry is, undeniably, one of the strongest forces of soft power. For years, teens all over the world have become obsessed with the idea of living an “American high school experience” after spending their early years watching movies such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or High School Musical.

This is not a recent phenomenon, as the American Way of Life has been promoted since the 1920’s. For a long time, people have been exposed to advertisements, songs, movies, books, consuming all sorts of products created in the USA with the purpose of painting a specific image: the land of the free, where any dream can be achieved.

If this is not attractive, then I don’t know what would be. If there is something they know how to do, it is publicity. And it works!

Hollywood became a giant door of opportunities, enriching the collective imagination with endless possibilities for a better life. Songs, such as “We Are The World” by Michael Jackson and “Empire State Of Mind” by Alicia Keys gave people the hope that there was a place on Earth where everything could happen.

They have Captain America, a literal superhero who embodies the United States’ image, saving others and representing kindness. They also have all the pop stars, the coolest festivals and Disneyland.

They were the birthplace of popular culture consumed by generations of teenagers, shaping an idealized vision of a country many had never even visited. Most people were unaware of the reality behind this image, yet they believed in it because it was consistently reinforced by what they saw.

THE DOWNFALL OF AMERICAN HEGEMONY

However, the “golden age” of this “magical place” is coming to an end. Other countries are gaining strength and developing strategies to reinforce their soft power, such as China, Japan and the United Kingdom. This mood shift shows that America’s engagement with the world is fragmenting itself, according to Konrad Jagodzinski, Place Branding Director.

Even though the current protagonist is in fear of becoming obsolete, soft power is not near its end. What was previously very centered on just one state, now is spreading into different nations. France brings gastronomy and tourism; South Korea is strong with K-pop and investment in the movie industry; Japan and Germany are known for utilizing foreign aid to build a reputation as trustworthy and benevolent; the United Kingdom sponsors big media with international reach (such as BBC).

And of course, a special highlight has to be given to China. The owner of digital platforms, like CapCut; e-commerce and shopping apps, such as Temu and SHEIN; and games from Tencent (Riot Games). All of this grants the possibility of attracting the general eye, all over the globe, through implied ways.

HOW ARE WE AFFECTED IN THIS STORY

In the end, the whole point is to understand that soft power impacts our existence. Although we believe we are free to think, there are values hovering over us. What we watch, what we listen to, what we read, whatever we consume as entertainment, thinking it is purely for fun, shapes our thinking and actions.

Soft power isn’t a horrible thing. It doesn’t automatically imply something mean. Even though it doesn’t eliminate our freedom of choice, it quietly shapes the limits of what we imagine is possible. It builds in our heads what we should aim for, acting not only politically, but also emotionally. It is propaganda, and we can’t escape from being its main target. Soft power doesn’t force us, it seduces us. And maybe that’s exactly why it works so well.

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The article above was edited by Julia Galoro.

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