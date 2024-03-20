Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
person making a heart with their hands at a concert
Photo by Anthony DELANOIX from Unsplash
What can we expect from Hozier´s concert at Lollapalooza?

Olivia Nogueira
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Lollapalooza 2024 will receive, for the first time in Brazil, Andrew Hozier-Byrne or, as we best know him, Hozier. The Irish folk-rock singer will get on stage on Saturday, March 23rd at Autódromo of Interlagos. According to the festival’s organization, his concert will begin at 5:45 pm and last 1 hour.  

The Setlist 

Based on what we’ve seen on social media from the “Unreal Unearth Tour,” we can expect a mix of songs from all his three albums, but most of them being from “Unreal Unearth.” So far, some songs on the setlist have been “Eat Your Young,” “From Eden,” “Would That I,” “Work Song” and “De Selby (Part 2)”.  

And of course, the classic, “Take Me to Church”:  

The Atmosphere  

According to TikTok user Jill Hughes, who attended his concert in Phoenix (US) and has been to more than 300 gigs, “none have been as emotional and beautiful as Hozier’s”. Her Campus at Maryland’s collab Olivia Milne said in her article it was “an otherworldly experience.” Abigail Taber from HC at SBU, who saw him last year in Philadelphia, said she’ll never get over hearing live “one of the most gorgeous voices of my time.”  

I think it’s safe to say Hozier’s concert makes up an almost magical atmosphere to those in attendance. With lyrics talking about love, sadness, devotion, loss, and everything in between, as well as references to gods and mythological creatures, they take the audience to another sphere, Where the main soundtrack is Hozier’s mesmerizing voice and divine melodies.  

What to wear  

Most of the Hozier’s audience is usually made of women and also members of the LGBTQIA+ Community. Most people wear casual clothes for his gigs and it’s not so unusual to spot flags amongst the crowd.  

However, it’s important to remember the concert here in Brazil will be during a festival and, according to Climatempo, there’s a 90% chance of rain on Saturday. So don’t forget to take these aspects into consideration when picking your outfit!  

Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina 

Hozier was also a part of the festival’s line-up from other South American countries. On the 15th he was in Chile and caught attention when, at the end of the concert, he called for a ceasefire and a free Palestine. 

On Sunday the 17th, which marks St. Patrick’s Day and Hozier’s birthday, “Take Me to Church” was the highlight of the night. He got off the stage and joined the crowd, that screamed back the lyrics to him.  

After that, it’s our job to make our mark and show him what it means to be on Brazilian ground and sing to a Brazilian crowd.    

