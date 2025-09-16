Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Model at the walkway with bare back and covered front.
Original photo by Beatriz Demarque
Western Chic is here to stay: cowboy boots and leather clothes are no longer just country style!

Since the 1970s, Western influence has been visible in fashion. Jeans, boots, and hats, once symbols of rural America, gradually migrated into urban wardrobes. Over time, this evolution gave rise to what we now call Western Chic: a mix of rustic and contemporary pieces that creates bold, stylish looks.

How did Western Chic become a trend again?

In March 2024, Beyoncé released her 8th studio album, Cowboy Carter. Its single Texas Hold ’Em topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs, Hot 100, and Global 200 charts, pushing country aesthetics into the spotlight.

Soon after, Post Malone launched a clothing brand with a first collection centered on Western Chic. A denim jacket and pants paired with a hoodie — a daring mix that stunned audiences at his show Season One: At First Light, presented in Paris on September 1, 2025.

Luxury fashion followed suit. Pharrell Williams reintroduced Western elements in Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025 at Paris Fashion Week. The show blended boots, hats, and leather with caps and oversized jackets, cementing Western Chic as a fashion statement. 

Ralph Lauren also embraced the trend. At the Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, suede, fringe, and flowing dresses redefined the aesthetic with a sophisticated twist.

Beyond the Runway

Western Chic is not confined to fashion shows. It’s everywhere — on the streets, across social media, and even on Netflix. After the release of American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the team’s dancers went viral, showcasing not just their routines but also their Western-inspired style.

What do you think of Western Chic? Will cowboy boots be your next fashion buy?

