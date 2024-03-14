We are so obsessed over Reneé Rapp! Get to know our Regina George

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

We have a new obsession. Reneé Rapp had her rise after playing the legendary Regina George in the Mean Girls movie, an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical version of the classic 2004 screen comedy. Right after its premiere, she became a sensation! TikTok was bombarded with edits and interviews of the singer. But do you actually know her trajectory? Let’s get deep into this diva’s story.

TALENTED SINCE SHE WAS A KID

At the age of two, Reneé was already giving her first performance. In an interview with Equate Magazine, she said: “The first song I ever wrote was when I was literally two or three, and I wrote a song about my mom being a germaphobe”. And thankfully, she didn’t stop there. During her high school years, she participated in various musical theater productions and realized her true vocation.

Our talented star won her first award in 2018, the Blumey Awards, for Best Female Performance, in “Big Fish and their Wonderful Stories”, which was presented by her school. After that, she won the Jimmy Awards, which celebrate theater performances by young people in high school. All these awards attracted Broadway producers, who asked her to play Regina George in the musical Mean Girls. That ‘s so fetch!

SHE’S ON SCREEN, BABY

With the pandemic, musicals were forced to shut down. But this didn’t stop Rapp! She conquered her place on screen with the role of Leighton Murray, in the series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Leighton is a wealthy student dealing with her mother’s high expectations, when she arrived at campus, started to explore and accept her sexuality as a queer individual. With super topical themes, beautiful female friendships and great laughs, I’d say this series should get a lot more recognition.

And it’s no news that she played the infamous Regina George in the new Mean Girls movie. Although the film didn’t get the best critiques, Reneé is very acclaimed. Her songs were some of the best, and she owed the film with her fantastic characterization of Regina. The attitude, the charisma, the badness, every part of the character. She managed to pull it off. It’s not her fault you’re like in love with her or something!

A STRONG SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

In this technological world, our queen rocks. She’s able to serve naturalness, spontaneity, and intimacy in her videos, building a great connection with the fans. I really hope she never succumbs to media training!

Funny or sexy posts aren’t the only thing Reneé brings. She also uses her platform to raise awareness of important social issues, such as mental health awareness and equality.

CATEGORY IS: ACHIEVING YOUR DREAMS

The last step in getting to know Reneé Rapp is that her biggest dream has always been to be a pop star. For this reason, we’ll be seeing a lot less of her on screen, as she’s completely focused on her singing career. In June 2022, she released her first song, “Tattoos”, and not long after, launched the EP Everything To Everyone, on which all of the songs were composed by her with other collaborators.

Her first album, Snow Angel, was released in August 2023, and oscillates between honesty, anger and quick witticisms about lovers who have pissed her off. The album earned her first international tour, appearing at various places in Europe and the United Kingdom. Her newest release, “Not My Fault”, is a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for the Mean Girls movie. Yeah, the girl’s on fire and you better keep up, because this is just the beginning!

————————————-

The article above was edited by Anna Maria Prado .

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!