WAIT? WHAT? Could we actually be looking at a “Gravity Falls” comeback?

It’s 2012, you’re sitting on your couch after school with a snack, when your favorite mystery cartoon about twins on summer vacation comes on. Twelve years later, after your college classes could you relive that feeling?

Gravity Falls has had a huge impact on some of our lives. The Disney cartoon had two seasons and came to an end in early 2016. Although, many haven’t left the fandom, the reason being that there were so many things to be discovered and theorized till this day. Yet, people still wanted more content and answers. From the journals to hidden messages in the opening of the kid tv show, it all captivated fans of all ages.

Fans speculated what could come next… maybe a third season? Well, that is very unlikely given that the creator of the show, Alex Hirsch, doesn’t want to continue it. But he also said that he looks forward to one day coming out with other shows or even a movie – which kept the fandom alive.

THE BOOK OF BILL

In December of 2023, Hirsch announced a new book: The Book of Bill. The story is about the main villain, Bill Cipher. It contains the origins of the character and much more lore around the Gravity Falls universe. Within the book there is a lot of new information, we even find out that Bill was sent to interdimensional therapy for evil beings!

The most exciting find was a website titled as This Is Not A Website Dot Com. It has an old TV with some space for you to write something on it, which people have been pointing out as codes. In the show’s subreddit people have gathered in a document the thousands upon thousands of codes they’ve tried, which have led to many different results, like a lo-fi album of the soundtrack, letters from the characters, more secrets and even, the Great Gatsby.

SO… no more secrets?

Alex Hirsch is not only a great writer, but he’s also amazing at keeping an aftertaste that maintains high expectations. And, without failure, he has accomplished them. So, yeah, we can’t hope for another season, but we sure know Alex still has much more to tell us… that if we are able to find out his secrets!

