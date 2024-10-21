USA elections: 5 celebrities that showed support to the presidential candidates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The US elections are close, and we will soon find out who will be the country’s next president. In this decisive period, the race to win votes is getting fiercer. Many celebrities have already declared their support, whether for the Democrats or the Republicans, and their influence has been key to the campaigns. Her Campus highlights five of these celebrities and explores the importance of their political support in election campaigns.

US elections are unique in that voting is not obligatory. This makes many citizens feel distanced from the political process, and in some cases, they don’t even consider voting. However, one factor could change this scenario: the influence of celebrities.

In the United States, many people follow public figures such as actors, musicians, athletes, and digital influencers, and their opinions are highly valued by their fans. When these celebrities publicly express their support for a candidate or political party, especially on social media, they end up influencing the views and sometimes the behavior of their followers.

Taylor Swift

The singer, famous for having a legion of extremely loyal fans, is known for having a real impact on the cities she visits with her tours, significantly boosting the local economy. After the end of one of the presidential debates, she publicly declared her support for candidate Kamala Harris on her Instagram account, which has 283 million followers, and the effect on her fans was no different.

Charlie XCX

Singer Brat’s album has become a real phenomenon on social media, with songs that have quickly won over young audiences. In addition to its viral hits, the album stands out for its unique visual concept, which gives the work its personality.

This influence became even more evident when Charlie, a popular figure on X, made a comment saying that “Kamala is Brat”. This simple statement was enough to generate a wave of support on social media. The singer’s fans, inspired by the look and songs on the album, began to create videos associating Kamala Harris with the Brat aesthetic.

Mark Ruffalo

The actor is a very influential figure on social media and also always shows support for some political manifestations. He recently expressed his support for Kamala Harris when he commented on X about the presidential debates. He praised Kamala’s performance, highlighting her firm stance and her ability to stand out against her opponent, Donald Trump.

Elon Musk

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has publicly shown his support for candidate Donald Trump after the former president was the target of an attack during a rally in Pennsylvania. In response, Musk expressed solidarity and reinforced his confidence in Trump as a leader. In a significant gesture, Musk announced that he will donate 45 million dollars to Trump’s campaign, consolidating his financial support for his candidacy, which later was found out as a lie.

Lil Pump

A supporter of Donald Trump since 2020, the rapper has been a vocal and constant figure in showing his support for the former president, especially on social media. With millions of followers on his platforms, he uses his influence to share posts supporting Trump, defend his policies, and encourage his fans to follow his example. However, he recently took this support to a new level by tattooing Trump’s face on his body, a gesture that drew attention and sparked intense debate on social media.

