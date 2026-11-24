This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Friday night. You spent the whole morning at college and the entire afternoon at work. When you finally get home, you’re exhausted. All you want to do is take a relaxing bath and chill. But then, you sit on your couch and… what? Scroll through your phone? Watch TikToks? Rewatch a series? Well… if you’re tired of spending your free time in front of screens and want to develop a new skill, here’s a list of unusual hobbies to try when you need something new.

VISIBLE MENDING

Who has never stained, punctured, or even torn a favorite piece of clothing? Visible mending is the practice of repairing damaged clothes or fabrics while turning the repair itself into a prominent design element, rather than trying to hide it.

There are a few main techniques you can use to mend your clothes:

Sashiko and Boro: Traditional Japanese textile practices. Sashiko uses decorative running stitches, often in geometric patterns, to reinforce fabric and create intricate designs. Boro refers to repairing and patching worn textiles, often with multiple layers of fabric and visible stitching. Darning: Ideal for knitwear, wool sweaters, and socks. It involves weaving new threads directly over holes, creating a grid-like pattern that restores the fabric. Patchwork: Applying fabric patches in contrasting colors, patterns, or textures. For example, you can use a different piece of denim or patterned fabric to cover a worn-out knee on a pair of trousers. Freestyle embroidery: Using decorative stitches (such as satin stitch, lazy daisy, or French knots) to cover small stains, pulled threads, or minor tears.

More than just a sewing technique, this hobby is a form of artistic expression and a way to challenge the culture of disposable consumption associated with fast fashion.

CYANOTYPE PRINTING

What if I told you that you could take a picture without a camera? Cyanotype is a historical, handcrafted, camera-less photographic process that creates images in a striking shade of blue, known as Prussian blue.

What you’ll need:

A mixture of potassium ferricyanide and ferric ammonium citrate; Watercolor paper, specially coated photographic paper, or natural-fiber fabrics; Leaves, flowers, lace, other flat objects, or photographic negatives printed on transparency film; A foam brush, a glass or acrylic sheet, and a container of water.

Safety note: Always wear protective gloves when handling the chemicals and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for preparing and using the solution. Work in a well-ventilated area and avoid direct contact with the chemicals.

Step by step:

Sensitization: In a dimly lit environment, apply a thin, even layer of the prepared chemical solution to the paper or fabric. Allow it to dry completely in the dark. Assembly (composition): Arrange your chosen objects or position a photographic negative on the sensitized paper. Place a sheet of glass on top to hold everything in place and ensure a sharp image. Exposure: Place the setup in direct sunlight or under a suitable UV light source. Exposure times vary depending on the light intensity and materials used. The exposed areas will undergo a chemical reaction. Development and washing: Remove the objects and rinse the paper in clean water. The covered areas will remain lighter, while the exposed areas will develop the characteristic blue color. Drying: Allow the print to dry flat or hang it up. As it dries, the blue color will continue to develop and deepen through oxidation.

FLOWER PRESSING

Flower pressing is a craft technique used to dry and flatten flowers and other plants, allowing them to be preserved and used in decorations, framed artwork, and other creative projects. Naturally flatter flowers (such as violets, cosmos, daisies, and pansies) tend to produce the best results. More voluminous flowers (such as roses and carnations) should be taken apart into individual petals or cut in half before pressing.

Main pressing methods:

Between the pages of a book

Choose fresh, clean flowers. Place the flowers between sheets of parchment paper or absorbent paper (avoid textured paper towels, as they may leave marks on the petals). Place the arrangement between the pages of a heavy book and close it. Add extra weight on top of the book and wait 2 to 4 weeks.

Using a wooden flower press

Use two wooden or MDF boards, cardboard, and absorbent paper (such as blotting paper). Secure the materials together using screws and wing nuts, and allow the flowers to dry for approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

In the microwave (a faster method)

Use a microwave-safe flower press or ceramic plates lined with absorbent paper. Heat in short intervals of 25 to 30 seconds, checking the flowers between intervals until they are dry and flattened.

Using an iron

Place the flower between sheets of parchment paper. Set the iron to a low temperature, turn off the steam, and apply gentle heat in short intervals of 15 to 30 seconds, checking the flowers regularly.

You can use your pressed flowers to create botanical wall art, greeting cards, bookmarks, decorative collages, and sentimental keepsakes. Let your creativity take over!

Harvesting tip: Pick flowers in the morning, once the dew has dried. Avoid letting them overlap, as they may stick together or develop mold.

MINIATURE MAKING

If you’re interested in learning a new hands-on skill, here’s a hobby you should try! It requires patience, precision, and creativity. Miniature making is the art of building small-scale models, scenes, and figures for dollhouses, tabletop games, dioramas, or even film sets.

Main methods and materials:

Handcrafting: Uses materials such as wood (balsa wood and popsicle sticks), cardstock, foam board, wire, beads, and polymer or epoxy clay. This method is ideal for creating one-of-a-kind furniture, accessories, and miniature landscapes.

3D Modeling and printing: Involves designing objects using 3D modeling software (such as Fusion 360 or Nomad Sculpt) and printing them with resin or filament, depending on the level of detail and the size of the object.

Casting and kits: Involves using silicone molds with materials such as resin or plaster to reproduce miniature pieces, or assembling pre-cut DIY kits for a more guided experience.

Basic tips:

Measure twice, cut once: Pay attention to scale conversions and test-fit the pieces before gluing them together. Use precision tools: Keep craft knives, rulers, tweezers, and fine brushes handy for more detailed work. Finish edges and surfaces: Sand rough wooden surfaces, seal porous materials, and apply layers of paint or dry-brushing techniques to achieve a more realistic look.

Trying something new doesn’t have to mean making a big change in your routine or spending a lot of money. Sometimes, all it takes is a little curiosity and the willingness to explore something different. Whether you choose to create, collect, build, or discover, these hobbies are a reminder that there’s always something new to learn and enjoy. So, why not give one of them a try?

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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