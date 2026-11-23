This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many women, walking home, meeting someone new, or simply sharing a photo on social media comes with concerns that go beyond everyday life. The fear of harassment, stalking, or violence affects millions of women and shapes how they navigate the world.

While gender-based violence affects women across borders, its impact is far from uniform. A woman living in a conflict-affected country may face different threats from a college student experiencing harassment on campus or a woman who lacks access to legal protection and support services.

Despite these differences, women everywhere share a common struggle: the fight to live free from violence, discrimination, and fear. In this context, the UNiTE campaign’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence emerges as a global call to challenge this reality.

WHAT IS THE UNITE CAMPAIGN?

Each year, from November 25 to December 10, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign brings together communities, organizations, and governments around the world to raise awareness and demand action.

Launched by activists at the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, the campaign begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ends on Human Rights Day, connecting the fight for women’s safety with the protection of human rights.

In 2008, the United Nations launched the Secretary-General’s UNiTE campaign to End Violence Against Women. It supports the 16 Days of Activism by encouraging governments, civil society organizations, women’s rights groups, young people, the private sector, and the media to work together to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

Through educational initiatives, public demonstrations, digital campaigns, and community engagement, the movement encourages people to challenge harmful social norms and demand accountability. It also highlights that preventing gender-based violence requires action from individuals, institutions, and governments alike.

In 2026, the campaign focuses on the theme “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.” This year’s message draws attention to the barriers that prevent survivors from accessing justice, including a lack of safe reporting channels, limited access to support services, and ineffective responses from justice systems.

The initiative calls for effective investigations, accessible legal assistance, protection for survivors, and accountability for perpetrators and institutions that fail to act. It also recognizes that violence online and offline often overlaps and reinforces itself, requiring coordinated responses from governments, institutions, and technology companies.

WHY DOES THE CAMPAIGN MATTER?

The scale of gender-based violence highlights why initiatives like the 16 Days of Activism remain essential. According to the World Health Organization, nearly one in three women worldwide has experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, most often at the hands of an intimate partner.

However, these numbers do not tell the whole story. In many parts of the world, stigma, fear of retaliation, limited access to support services, and barriers to justice can prevent survivors from reporting abuse. Understanding the scale of the problem also means recognizing how many women’s experiences remain unheard.

The factors that shape women’s experiences of violence also vary across borders. In regions affected by armed conflict, women and girls may face heightened risks of sexual violence and exploitation. In other contexts, economic dependence, discriminatory laws, and limited access to justice can make it harder to escape abusive relationships.

Meanwhile, digital spaces have created new ways for harassment, threats, and abuse to reach women in their everyday lives. These realities show that gender-based violence cannot be addressed through a single solution. Effective prevention must consider the social, political, and economic conditions that shape women’s lives in different parts of the world.

HOW DOES GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE SHOW UP IN EVERYDAY LIFE?

Beyond the statistics, gender-based violence often appears in everyday situations that can be overlooked or normalized. It can take the form of unwanted advances, sexual harassment on public transportation, controlling behavior in romantic relationships, stalking, or intimidation when a woman sets boundaries.

For young women, these experiences may occur on college campuses, at social gatherings, in the workplace, or even within their own homes. Although these situations differ in severity and context, recognizing harmful behaviors is an important step toward challenging the social norms that allow violence against women to persist.

One of the challenges in addressing gender-based violence is that certain behaviors are often dismissed as harmless, romantic, or simply part of everyday life. Jealousy may be mistaken for affection, persistent unwanted attention may be treated as a compliment, and women who speak up about harassment may be questioned rather than supported.

These attitudes can reinforce a culture in which women’s boundaries are disregarded and harmful behavior goes unchallenged. Recognizing these patterns does not mean treating every uncomfortable interaction as an act of violence, but understanding when behavior becomes threatening, coercive, or abusive is essential to building safer environments for everyone.

THE DIGITAL DIMENSION

As social media platforms becomes an increasingly central part of everyday life, gender-based violence has also extended into digital spaces.

Cyberstalking, threatening messages, misogynistic comments, the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and the use of technology to monitor or control a partner are examples of how digital spaces can become tools of abuse.

For young women, these experiences can follow them beyond the classroom or workplace, making it difficult to feel safe even in the digital environments they use every day. Although online abuse may not always involve physical contact, its consequences can be deeply personal, affecting privacy, emotional well-being, and freedom of expression.

WHAT CAN WE DO?

Addressing gender-based violence requires initiatives at every level of society, and meaningful change begins when awareness translates into everyday actions. Individuals can challenge victim-blaming attitudes, refuse to normalize sexist jokes or controlling behavior, support organizations that assist survivors, and speak up when witnessing harassment or discrimination.

Universities and workplaces also have a responsibility to establish clear procedures for reporting abuse, provide accessible support services, and create environments where complaints are taken seriously.

Online, users can help combat digital abuse by reporting harmful content, respecting consent, and refusing to participate in harassment or the non-consensual sharing of intimate images. However, the responsibility for preventing violence must never fall solely on women or survivors themselves.

Governments, institutions, and communities must work together to ensure that protection, justice, and support are accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or their social circumstances.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign may end on December 10, but the conversation around gender-based violence shouldn’t. Women around the world face different challenges, yet everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and free to make their own choices.

Real change starts when we stop treating harassment and abuse as inevitable parts of being a woman and start holding individuals and institutions accountable. Because feeling safe shouldn’t be a privilege, and ending gender-based violence should never be limited to 16 days.

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The article above was edited by Julia Ide.

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