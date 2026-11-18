This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The closer college entrance exams get, the more overwhelming the preparation process can become. Study schedules grow tighter, expectations become heavier, and the fear of not getting into a desired university can take over a student’s thoughts. Between reviewing subjects, taking practice tests, and trying to keep up with everyday responsibilities, it is easy to forget that preparing for an entrance exam also means taking care of ones’ mental health.

For many young people, getting into university represents much more than an academic achievement. It can symbolize independence, adulthood and the beginning of an entirely new chapter. This is precisely why the pressure can become so intense.

According to Elaine Barbosa, a psychologist and holistic therapist, the emotional weight of this period comes from the expectations students place on themselves, as well as those coming from family and society.

“From a psychological perspective, when we attach so much meaning to a single event, we tend to experience it as something that determines our entire future. This can generate fear, insecurity, and emotional exhaustion”, she explains. “It is important to understand that this period is a process of growth, not simply a test of knowledge.”

When academic pressure becomes emotional exhaustion



Feeling nervous before an important exam is natural. In some situations, a certain level of nervousness can even help students stay alert and motivated. However, there is a difference between temporary stress and anxiety that begins to interfere with everyday life.

Barbosa explains that students should pay attention when emotional distress becomes persistent or starts affecting their sleep, appetite, concentration, and relationships. Frequent crying, panic attacks, and a constant feeling of fear may also indicate that professional support is needed: “The important thing is not to normalize suffering. Emotional well-being deserves the same attention we give to physical health”, she emphasizes.

Another factor that can intensify this experience is the association between academic achievement and personal worth. When students believe that getting into a specific university is the ultimate measure of success, an exam result can begin to define how they see themselves:

“We need to help young people understand that their identity is much greater than an academic result. A university can be an important opportunity, but it does not define someone’s intelligence, potential, or future”, Barbosa says.

This perspective is especially important in a culture where academic performance is frequently treated as a direct reflection of someone’s abilities. Not getting into a desired institution may be disappointing, but it does not erase a student’s effort or determine what they can achieve in the future.

Building a realistic study routine

Having a study plan can make the preparation process feel more manageable. Instead of trying to review every subject at once, students can organize their priorities, distribute tasks throughout the week, and establish achievable goals. For Barbosa, organization helps create a sense of control during a period filled with uncertainty. However, she warns that a schedule should respect individual limitations rather than become another source of pressure. “Consistency is more important than perfection. Studying a little every day, with focus and quality, can be much more productive than exhausting yourself trying to accomplish everything in a single day”, she explains.

When students fall behind their schedules, the first reaction is often frustration. Some may try to compensate by studying excessively, while others begin to feel that they are no longer capable of reaching their goals. Elaine recommends taking a step back, reorganizing priorities, and identifying what is essential. She also highlights the importance of self-compassion: treating oneself with the same understanding that would be offered to a friend going through a difficult moment. Progress is not always linear, and adjusting a study plan does not mean giving up. A realistic routine should be flexible enough to accommodate unexpected situations, fatigue, and the need for rest.

In a highly competitive academic environment, resting can sometimes feel like falling behind. Social media can make this perception even stronger, as students are constantly exposed to posts about productivity, high grades and successful study routines. However, what appears online is rarely the complete picture. “Comparing our entire journey with someone else’s highlights creates an unfair perception of ourselves”, Barbosa explains. She recommends remembering that every student has a different learning process, background and set of circumstances. Taking a break from content that generates anxiety or feelings of inadequacy can also be an important form of self-care.

According to the psychologist, the brain needs time to process, organize, and consolidate information. Sleep plays an especially important role in memory and cognitive functioning, while leisure activities and breaks help regulate emotions and reduce mental fatigue. When students continuously without respecting their limits, concentration and productivity tend to decrease. Taking a break, therefore, is not wasting time. It allows the body and mind to recover.

Practical ways to manage exam anxiety

As the exam date approaches, students can benefit from simple strategies that help them manage nervousness and focus on what is within their control. One of the techniques suggested by Barbosa is conscious breathing. During moments of anxiety, breathing may become faster and shallower. Taking a few moments to breathe slowly and deeply can help the body move toward a calmer state.

Another useful approach is to distinguish between what students can and cannot control. They cannot predict the exact questions that will appear on the exam or guarantee a particular result. However, they can organize their materials, prepare their documents, plan their transportation, and maintain routines that support their well-being.

From her perspective as a holistic therapist, complementary practices such as meditation, conscious breathing, mindfulness and relaxation can also contribute to the relaxing process. She emphasizes, however, that these practices should be understood as complementary resources. They can support the emotional, but they should not replace professional mental health treatment when it is needed.

Support from family and friends is equally important. Rather than turning every conversation into a discussion about grades, study hours, or university admission, loved ones can offer a welcoming environment and listen without judgment. “Sometimes students do not need advice or reminders; they simply need someone who listens without judgment”, Elaine says. She also warns against comparisons and excessive expectation, emphasizing that support should never depend on the outcome of an exam.

Your future is bigger that one exam

Even with careful preparation, the possibility of not getting into a desired university remains. For students who have spent months or even years working toward a particular goal, dealing with an unexpected result can be emotionally difficult.

Elaine believes that emotional preparation should begin before the exam itself. Students need to understand that different outcomes are possible and that none of them determines their entire future. If the result is disappointing, there should be room to acknowledge frustration rather than pretending everything is fine immediately. After that initial moment, students can begin considering alternative universities, different opportunities or another attempt.

“Not getting into a university does not erase the effort, knowledge or personal growth developed throughout the preparation process”, she explains. “Sometimes, a different route can lead us to experiences we would never have imagined.”



Ultimately, the psychologist’s message is that ambition and self-compassion can coexist. Students can work toward their goals without allowing the pressure to define their self-worth. Her final advice is a reminder that the future cannot be reduced to a single result: “Allow yourself to want something deeply, but do not allow that desire to become a measure of your worth. Do your best, respect your limits, and remember that there is no shame in trying again or choosing another path.”



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The article below was edited by Eloá Costa.

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