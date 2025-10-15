Ultrasound Tour: Everything we know about Lorde’s new era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what stage of life you’re in, chances are big that you have experienced a Lorde album that, almost magically, seemed to mirror everything you were going through at that moment. On a four-year cycle, the New Zealand songwriter Ella O’Connor, better known as Lorde, gives birth to a new project that leaves a mark on the music landscape.

Starting her career at a very early age, Lorde achieved her first major hit with the single “Royals” at just sixteen. Over the years, she has designed each of her projects to reflect the emotional path of her own coming of age. This approach has created not only a profound connection to the artist’s inner self but also with a whole generation of listeners who have grown alongside her and her work.

Now, in 2025, to promote her new album Virgin, the artist goes around the globe with the Ultrasound Tour, a journey that not only celebrates her creation’s evolution, but also her personal rebirth over the past few years. With the electric return of one of pop’s most captivating contemporary figures, here’s everything you need to know about her new era.

The album Virgin

Released in June, the artist’s fourth studio album is, according to her, the most personal work of her career so far. In contrast to the glowing optimism of Solar Power, her latest record emerges as a raw and honest record, in which Lorde turns inward, exploring herself through themes that revolve mainly around gender identity and body image, highlighted in tracks like “Broken Glass” and “Man of the Year”.

On the new album, the familiar synth-driven pop that fans have come to love blends with a narrative that revisits many moments, sometimes challenging, that have shaped her into who she is today. In this new chapter, Lorde embraces a continuous force of transformation, liberating both body and soul through music.

Her vulnerability, however, didn’t begin within the lyrics, but with the album cover itself. Featuring an X-ray image of the pelvic region, the artwork quickly became the center of online debates and controversy . Yet, the album’s success went far beyond its striking visuals: upon release, Virgin debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, selling 42,000 copies in its first week in the U.S alone.

LORDE’S Ultrasound Tour

As a part of the natural cycle following a new album, both individual and full-scale tours come into play – and with Lorde’s popularity, it couldn’t be any different. Titled the Ultrasound Tour, the singer’s new journey kicks off across North America and Europe, while keeping the door open for future stops in Latin America and Oceania.

Featuring a 24-song setlist, the show was carefully designed to trace the entire arc of Lorde’s artistic trajectory. Alongside tracks from Virgin, fans can expect highlights from her previous eras – Pure Heroine (2013), Melodrama (2017) and Solar Power (2021). By weaving together these distinct creative phases, she offers more than just a concert, crafting a sensorial experience that invites the public to travel through her evolving soundscapes.

After selling out the U.S. leg of the tour in just ten minutes and lighting up stages with electrifying energy across more than 20 shows, Lorde now takes Virgin to arenas and festivals throughout Europe.

Where ‘s Brazil?

When the artist first announced the tour in May, a wave of disappointment rippled through her Brazilian fanbase as the country was clearly missing from the initial lists of dates, despite having played in the country during past tours. However, the disappointment didn’t last. Among the headliners at Lollapalooza 2026, set to take place in March, our favourite shapeshifter will take the stage once again to celebrate her rebirth on Brazilian soil, strengthening her bond with fans three years after her performance at Primavera Sound 2022.

In times when the act of creating and consuming music has become more and more fast-paced – almost like “musical fast-food”, often empty of reflection and depth – Lorde stands as a divergent power. In the Virgin era, the songwriter returns to the stage determined to explore the ambiguity of her being, with freedom pulsating through her veins.

