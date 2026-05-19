Trump, wars and more: what are the impacts in Brazil during these times

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an increasingly interconnected world, what happens in Washington, Tehran or Beijing rarely stays there. Decisions made by leaders thousands of kilometers away directly affects the country. From fuel prices to diplomacy, trade, and immigration, these global developments are impacting Brazil right now.

Trump’s return and the revival of “America First”

Donald Trump’s second presidency has revived a unilateral, confrontational foreign policy style that prioritizes U.S. interests above global alliances and multilateral cooperation.

For emerging economies like Brazil, this shift carries immediate consequences. The return of aggressive tariff policies, combined with the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, creates instability in global markets and places additional pressure on developing nations.

Brazil now faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining strategic relations with Washington while preserving strong economic ties with China, its largest trading partner.

The U.S. – China Summit

Trump’s recent visit to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping focused on three major issues: Taiwan and regional security, trade agreements, and the war involving Israel and Iran. While these issues may seem distant, they are highly consequential.

China remains Brazil’s biggest export market, buying massive quantities of soybeans, iron ore, beef, and oil. If tension with the United States rises, Brazil could benefit from increased Chinese demand for its commodities, mirroring trends from the previous Trump administration.

However, the risks are equally significant. A slowdown in the global economy caused by renewed trade disputes or military conflicts could sharply reduce commodity prices, directly affecting Brazil’s exports, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and therefore the economic growth.

The Iran War and rising fuel prices

Perhaps the most immediate impact on Brazil comes from the escalating conflict involving Iran. Trump’s military actions in the region, combined with retaliatory responses, have raised concerns over the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic oil routes.

Nearly 20% of global oil passes through this narrow corridor. According to Brazil’s energy agency, imported gasoline prices jumped nearly 80% after the conflict intensified, creating immense pressure on Petrobras to raise domestic fuel prices.

For ordinary Brazilians, this translates to more expensive transportation, rising supermarket prices, and higher overall inflation. Even people who do not closely follow international politics experience the effects every time they pay for gas, groceries, or public transportation.

Trump’s tariffs and Brazil’s trade uncertainty

The current U.S. administration has also reintroduced broad tariff measures and threatened new trade restrictions against several countries. Brazil is now negotiating directly with Washington amid disputes involving tariffs and the regulation of Pix in international financial transactions.

These restrictions could reduce export volumes, beacuse it makes the produce significantly more expensive and less competitive in major markets like the United States and weaken sectors of Brazil’s industrial economy. At the same time, Brazil’s heavy dependence on agribusiness leaves the country particularly vulnerable to currency fluctuations and instability in international markets.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has attempted to avoid escalating tensions with the United States while maintaining Brazil’s political autonomy. This delicate diplomatic position explains the symbolic importance of his recent meeting with Trump.

Lula and Trump

Lula’s recent three-hour meeting with Trump signaled a pragmatic shift. Despite major ideological differences, both leaders emphasized cooperation. Lula publicly stated: “We do not give up our democracy or sovereignty”, sending a clear message to both domestic and international audiences.

Brazil is trying to demonstrate that it can negotiate with a global superpower without aligning with its political ideology, a balance that matters greatly ahead of Brazil’s own upcoming elections.

Immigration and Brazilians in the U.S.

It is impossible to discuss Trump’s global impact without addressing immigration policies and their direct effects on Brazilians living abroad. Reports indicate that more than 150 Brazilian minors were detained by immigration authorities in 2025, alarming lawmakers and Brazilian communities in the U.S. Today, around 2 million Brazilians live abroad in the country, forming one of the largest Latin American immigrant groups in the country.

This population has grown significantly over the past decades, driven by economic opportunities and more recently, by instability and limited prospects in Brazil. Many of them are concentrated in states such as Florida, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, working primarily in sectors like construction, cleaning services, hospitality, and caregiving, often in low-wage jobs that are essential to local economies but offer limited protections.

A considerable portion of this community lives with uncertain or undocumented legal status, making them especially vulnerable to shifts in immigration enforcement. Under stricter policies associated with Trump’s administration, there has been an increase in detentions and deportations, disproportionately affecting recent arrivals. In recent years, Brazilians have also become more visible among asylum seekers at the U.S. border, reflecting changing migration patterns linked to economic hardship and insecurity.

For many immigrant families, these enforcement measures have created a climate of fear and instability. Parents face the constant risk of separation, children experience disruptions in education and daily life, and entire communities become more cautious, often avoiding contact with authorities and even essential services.

The current global scenario demonstrates how interconnected modern societies have become. Wars in the Middle East, tensions between global superpowers, and shifts in U.S. foreign policy are no longer distant events observed only through headlines; they produce tangible consequences for Brazil’s economy, politics, and social stability.

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This article was edited by Eloá Costa.

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