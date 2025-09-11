Trump vs. Cook: a test of women’s power in America

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lisa Cook made history in 2022 by becoming the first black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, one of the United States most influential economic institutions. Like any other pioneer, she has faced breaking barriers in her career, the most recent one being Donald Trump.

The president accused Cook of mortgage fraud, related to two properties she supposedly misrepresented as her primary residence, and is attempting to remove her from her post as a result. Cook has denied any wrongdoing, stating that all the mortgage details were already disclosed during her Senate confirmation in 2022, and filed a lawsuit to block her dismissal, arguing that it would undermine the Fed’s independence and violate her due process rights.

Trump’s attempts of dismissal were temporarily blocked by federal judge Jia Cobb, who stated that his reasons likely do not meet the legal “for cause” threshold required under the Federal Reserve Act. Following that, the White House announced that this ruling will not be the last say on the matter.

What makes this situation troubling is not the paperwork in question, but the pattern: Trump has a history of targeting women in authority when they do not align with his political goals. Removing Cook would send a message that women’s achievements can be stripped away on uncertain grounds. Her case is more than a personal battle, it is a test of whether women in power will be treated as equals under the law, or as obstacles in the way of Trump’s politics.

Trump’s History with female Authority

During his time in the White House, Donald Trump developed a pattern with his treatment of women in general, especially those in positions of power. From the start, he often undermined female leaders by questioning their qualifications, dismissing their expertise, or subjecting them to personal attacks.

Notable examples include his clashes with high-ranking officials like Sally Yates — the former attorney general who was dismissed after defying him, and Linda Fagan — a high ranking commander that was removed from her role for an alleged “excessive focus” on diversity.

Susan Moranez also serves as an illustration of Trump’s treatment of women, including those he nominated himself. Dr. Moranez was appointed to be the director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) permanently, however, she was dismissed by the same government who endorsed her less than a month in the job on account of not being aligned with the president’s agenda.

This pattern reinforced long-standing criticisms that his leadership style marginalized women’s authority, limiting their ability to exercise power without facing resistance. Ultimately, his approach sent a broader signal: feminine authorities were dismissed the second they disagreed with the government. In simpler terms, Donald Trump’s message to women is: be subservient or get fired.

A Broader Backlash Against Women’s Progress

The consequences of Trump’s treatment of women in high ranking positions goes beyond Washington. Studies show that during and after his presidency, workplace respect for women declined, with fewer companies prioritizing diversity as a result of his attacks on DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies, and fewer women being promoted into leadership positions. Trump’s public rhetoric is infamously dismissive of women and has also played a role in shaping the cultural environment.

From the Access Hollywood tape to his frequent disparagement of female politicians and journalists, he reinforced a climate where women’s authority was often questioned. Donald Trump’s treatment encourages and empowers his supporters to undermine women and sets us back to the beginning of the admission of the female force in the workplace, as supporting role figures instead of protagonists.

Why Trump vs. Cook is about all women

What happened with Lisa Cook is a wake up call for all and should be treated as an opportunity to fight back on the president’s biased persecution and exclusion of women in power. At the surface, Cook’s case is about alleged inconsistencies in mortgage filings. At a deeper level, it’s about whether women are safe from political interference when they rise to the nation’s most powerful positions.

If Trump succeeds in removing Cook, he is going to continue his efforts in dismissing women from positions of power and implementing fear on everyone who dares to contradict his world views. As the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board, Cook’s role is historic, and any politically motivated attempt to remove her would send a chilling message: women’s achievements can be undermined on uncertain grounds.

Beyond the personal battle, her case tests whether women leaders in America can exercise authority without fear of retaliation, and that is not only a threat to high ranking officials, but to society as a whole.

