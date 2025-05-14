Trump & Zelensky: How did the meeting between these leaders at Pope Francis’ funeral develop?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Minutes before the start of the late Pope Francis‘s funeral, on April 26th, the unexpected happened: the meeting between the American president Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican.

The first important meeting between these political leaders took place in February, 2025, at the White House and the episode was marked by rivalry between Trump and American authorities towards the Ukrainian leader, who, according to the American president, was ungrateful to the US for the support they gave him in the midst of the war and the suspension of weapons shipments and information sharing.

With this reunion there are expectations on the part of the White House to conclude a Peace Agreement in Ukraine. It is worth remembering that the clash between the United States and Ukraine opens up space for the dictator to play a leading role, Vladimir Putin, from Russia. Trump’s stance in February at the Oval Office values Putin’s figure as it weakens Ukrainian morale with the narrative that it is “isolated” and its continental allies are fragmented.

The War in Ukraine, which has lasted since February 2022 due to the Russian invasion. Today, after the more peaceful meeting between Trump and Zelensky, it takes new diplomatic directions capable of reversing this war scenario. Therefore, it is valid to debate what the death of Pope Francis represented and will represent after the reunion and discussion between these politicians for a peace treaty.

Within this context, we can say that the image circulating on social media of the conversation between them is emblematic, as it exemplifies how the death of a Pope and discussions about his successor are capable of changing the direction of humanity and make heads of state lead their nations in a way that seeks the common good.

This is what defends Clerical Paulo Ricardo on his social networks when religiously, socially and politically analyzing the meeting between Trump and Zelensky. He analyzes their meeting through the place where this conversation took place, between two chapels, this specific place, according to him, capable of bringing together again two political leaders who discuss what the Pope himself defended: peace between nations.

A mission of peace: the directions behind this unexpected conversation

The conversation between these leaders gained prominence due to their passivity compared to their last meeting at the White House. Gathered inside St. Peter’s Basilica, the discussion addressed the American point of view regarding the position that Ukraine finds itself in, therefore, for the American, Zelensky should give up some territories, including Crimea, which was invaded and destroyed by Russia, by contrasting himself from territories like this and the war can come to an end.

The 15 minutes of conversation between them was crucial for negotiations between the countries to be reestablished. Trump also questioned the latest attack carried out by Russia in Kiev in parallel with Putin’s defense of achieving peace.

This constructive conversation was able to promote an unconditional truce on the Ukrainian side, along with this Trump claims that the direct establishment of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is getting closer.

According to the UOL News, after the peaceful conversation between the presidents, on the 30th, Trump and Zelensky signed an agreement – the focus of discussion in February in the Oval Office -, which will give the US access to Ukrainian minerals. In return, the North American country will finance investments to remake the territory in Ukraine.

In this scenario, Russia reacted immediately after the conversation and, in the latest news, announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8th to May 10th. This pause in the conflict is temporary and the justification is public holidays. This act was contested by president Donald Trump who claims that this act should be permanent so that the war between Russia and Ukraine can end.

The temporary truce is intended to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II. Russia also argues that in the event of violations by Ukraine in the acceptance and participation of this ceasefire, the Russian Armed Forces would take the necessary measures. The statement claims an “adequate and effective” response if this were to occur.

According to data taken from G1, the offer would work as a test to assess the willingness of the Ukrainian government to seek a peaceful solution to end the war and classified Volodymyr Zelensky’s statements as ambiguous. Russia’s offer was contested.

For Zelensky, the ceasefire should last at least thirty days. He also argues about the safety of foreign authorities towards Moscow. “We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for their own security, and therefore we will not give them any guarantees, said Zelensky.

This is the second ceasefire announced by Putin in Ukraine, and amid 3 years of war, Trump, in his conversation with Zelensky, states that Ukraine is dealing with a much larger force and a definitive ceasefire from Putin is necessary.

The legacy left by Francis amid the diplomatic gestures

“For a complete ceasefire and a lasting peace that prevents a new war”, defended the Ukrainian president defended at the Pope’s funeral.

Given the conversation that he determined to be “symbolic” with Donald Trump, it is believed that after 3 years the view on Vladimir Putin’s stance may change and Ukraine and the United States may come together to end this war with Russia. Still in the conversation, Trump states that there is no need for Putin to continue to throw missiles against Ukrainian civilian areas. In recent days, Trump criticized the president of Russia.

“There was no reason for Putin to fire missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns in recent days. It makes me think that possibly he doesn’t want to end the war and is just stringing me along”, said the US president on his social media.

The international coverage of Pope Francis’ death exemplified how his funeral was able to promote a meeting of European leaders, such as those who are discontented with Trump’s tariff policy. The funeral brought Rome numerous heads of state and delegations, also representing Brazil, and a delegation that included presidents of the Chamber, the Senate and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). These facts show how Francisco’s parting impacted politics on the international scene.

In Francisco’s last speech, which took place at Easter, on April 20th, he called for more humanity and the end of wars. In the middle of his funeral, there was a gesture of hope represented by Trump and Zelensky.

In this way, we can conclude that reaching an effective peace agreement is increasingly closer to reality and the reflection that remains is: how the power behind Pope Francis’ legacy transformed the global political scenario and how his words enabled political leaders to unite in search of the common good for humanity.

The social, political or religious answer to this question lies in the possible end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine due to the conversation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

