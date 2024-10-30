Top 8 horror movies of all times: the ones you must watch before you die

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween gets closer and the spooky season wraps us up , there’s no better time to dive into the thrill of horror films. From classic stories to more modern ones, this genre has captivated audiences for ages, giving us a fun mix of adrenaline and entertainment. Whether you’re planning a movie marathon with friends or just looking for the perfect film to watch alone with the lights on, these top horror movies are a must-see. Here are eight films you got to watch before you die:

1. The Exorcist

Released in 1973, The Exorcist follows the harrowing possession of a young girl, Regan, and the desperate efforts of two priests, Father Merrin and Father Karras, to save her soul from a demonic force. The film is famous for its unsettling imagery and deep themes of faith and sacrifice.

Highlight: It won two Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to Watch: Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Saw

This 2004 film features the sadistic killer Jigsaw, who puts his victims in deadly traps designed to test their will to live and their moral choices. As two guys try to escape, they unravel a web of psychological terror and personal revelations.

Where to Watch: Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

3. Hannibal

In Hannibal (2001), Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the brilliant and scary cannibal, returns to confront his former pursuer, Clarice Starling, as he plans to escape from captivity. The film dives into their complex relationship, mixing horror with psychological intrigue.

Highlight: It got a bunch of Oscar nominations, with Anthony Hopkins praised for his performance.

Where to Watch: Available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Nun

This 2018 film is a spinoff of The Conjuring franchise, exploring the origin of the demonic nun Valak and her creepy connection to a Romanian abbey. As a priest and a novice investigate the strange happenings, they face both their faith and some terrifying supernatural forces.

Where to Watch: Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

5. In the Tall Grass

Based on a Stephen King novella, In the Tall Grass (2019) follows siblings who get lost in a field of tall grass after hearing a child’s cry for help, only to run into nightmarish and time-bending horrors. The film explores themes of despair and the unknown, creating an atmosphere of growing dread.

Where to Watch: Available on Netflix.

6. The Conjuring

Released in 2013, The Conjuring follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a malevolent spirit haunting the Perron family in their Rhode Island farmhouse. The film skillfully combines suspense with real-life events, creating a chilling atmosphere that hooked audiences.

Where to Watch: Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

7. Friday the 13th

This iconic 1980 slasher flick follows a group of teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake, who are stalked and murdered by the vengeful Jason Voorhees, trying to avenge his mother’s death. The film set many of the tropes we see in slasher movies today, influencing tons of films that came after.

Where to Watch: Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

8. Jack the Ripper

Various adaptations of Jack the Ripper explore the infamous serial killer who terrorized Victorian London with his brutal murders of women, creating widespread fear and fascination. These films dig into the mystery of his identity and the social climate of the time, mixing horror with historical intrigue.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

