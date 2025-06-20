Too busy to read? Check out these must-listen audiobooks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are your routines busy, your time short, and your pile of books only increasing? If you feel that you can no longer fit reading into everyday life, know that you are not alone. But there is a practical and engaging solution to continue cultivating the habit of consuming good stories and learning: audiobooks!

With them, it is possible to “read” while driving, exercising, doing household chores, or even on public transport. It’s like turning ordinary moments into enriching experiences.

With this in mind, we have selected some unmissable audiobooks that combine engaging narrative, good interpretations, and varied themes, from thought-provoking fiction to inspiring non-fiction that you need to check out:

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business – Charles Duhigg Ideal for those who want to understand how habits shape our lives, and how to transform them. The fluid narration makes the concepts easy to absorb, even in the breaks of the day. Portuguese version: English version: The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy – Jenny Han Jenny Han‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy follows the story of Belly Conklin and her unforgettable summers in Cousins Beach. Between friendships, loves, and maturation, she lives a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Throughout the books, The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer, Belly needs to find out who she is and who she wants to be with. Portuguese version: English version: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson If you are in the middle of a busy semester and need a dose of reality with a touch of sarcasm, this is the perfect audiobook. Mark Manson overthrows clichéd ideas about happiness and teaches how to prioritize what matters. It’s like listening to a realistic coach who speaks your language. Portuguese version: English version: It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover An intense narrative about relationships, traumas, and difficult choices. Lily Bloom meets Ryle Kincaid, a confident and determined doctor, but her relationship hides dark secrets. With the return of Atlas, her first love, Lily needs to decide between repeating patterns or breaking with them. A powerful novel, narrated with emotion. The narration gives life to the characters and holds you from beginning to end. Prepare the headphones… and the tissues! Portuguese version: English version: Daisy Jones & The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid Narrated as a documentary, this novel about a fictional band from the 70s is perfect in audio format. The performance of multiple narrators gives life to the story of music, passion and excesses. An auditory show. Portuguese version: English version: How to Win Friends and Influence People – Dale Carnegie A true communication and relationship manual that remains current, even decades after its publication. In this timeless classic, Dale Carnegie teaches simple and effective principles to: become more charismatic; win people’s sympathy; resolve conflicts with empathy and influence in an ethical and respectful way. Whether in personal or professional contexts, Carnegie’s advice is easy to apply and extremely useful daily. The audiobook version is clear, didactic, and great to listen to in the car or during tasks, with practical examples that make you think. Ideal for those who want to improve social skills, lead with more empathy or simply connect better with others. Portuguese version: English version: The Midnight Library – Matt Haig What if you could live all the lives you would have had if you made different choices? In this touching novel, Nora Seed enters a library between life and death, where each book reveals an alternative version of her life. A story about regrets, second chances, and what it means to be happy. Perfect for those looking for a reflective and inspiring reading, even better in audio! Portuguese version: English version: Dune – Frank Herbert A science fiction epic that mixes politics, religion, ecology, and power in a rich and complex universe. The story follows Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family sent to the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe: the melange spice. Dune‘s audiobook is an immersive experience, with multiple voices, soundtrack and engaging narration, perfect for those who want to get lost in a vast world, full of intrigue and destiny. Portuguese version: English version: he Hobbit – J.R.R. Tolkien With a light, fun, and magical narrative, The Hobbit is a fantasy classic that enchants readers of all ages. In audio, the story comes to life with captivating voices, engaging rhythm, and all the enchanted atmosphere of Middle-earth. Perfect for those who want an epic journey (without leaving the couch). Portuguese version: English version: Sherlock Holmes:A Study in Scarlet – Arthur Conan Doyle The book that introduced Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to the world. In A Study in Scarlet, Watson meets the eccentric and brilliant detective, and soon embarks on his first investigation: a mysterious murder with a message written in blood on the wall. More than a crime, the story reveals Holmes’ unique mind and initiates one of the most iconic pairs in literature. The audiobook is engaging, with a classic atmosphere and a narration that transports you straight to the heart of Victorian London. Ideal for those who want to start with the origins of the greatest detective of all time. Portuguese version: English version:

How To Start?

Platforms such as Audible, Storytel, Tocalivros, Ubook and Google Play Livros offer thousands of audiobook options, with free trials or affordable plans. Many titles are also available on Spotify and YouTube, legally and for free…

Fit into the routine

Try listening to an audiobook while performing a routine activity. In a few days, you may be surprised by the amount of “readings” accumulated, without giving up your routine.

Technology is there to bring you closer to books, not to push you away, use it intelligently. Even without time to read, there will always be time to listen.

