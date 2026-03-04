TikTok is accused of “addicting” users: here’s what you need to know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The European Union has accused TikTok of violating the bloc’s digital regulations by using features considered “addictive” within its app. According to EU regulators, the platform’s design was structured in a way that encourages compulsive use, particularly among children and teenagers.

The investigation was conducted under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes stricter obligations on major tech companies to reduce risks linked to harmful content and protect users’ mental health. If the allegations are confirmed, TikTok could face a fine of up to 6% of ByteDance’s global annual revenue, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

What Happened?

The accusation follows an investigation that lasted approximately one year and was led by the European Commission. In its preliminary findings, regulators concluded that TikTok failed to properly assess the impact of its platform on users’ mental and physical health.

Among the concerns highlighted are: Infinite scrolling (often referred to as “doomscrolling”); Autoplay video features; Constant push notifications; A highly personalized recommendation system.

The European Union has ordered TikTok to modify its design within the EU. If it fails to comply, the company could face one of the largest fines ever imposed in the digital sector.

Why Is TikTok Being Accused of Addicting Users?

The app’s design itself creates a continuous reward loop that makes it difficult for users to stop scrolling.

The algorithm tracks: Videos watched to completion; Likes and shares; Repeated views; Time spent on each piece of content.

Based on this data, the system continuously refines the “For You” feed, delivering increasingly personalized videos tailored to each user’s interests. This mechanism activates the brain’s reward system, triggering the release of dopamine (a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reinforcement).

Experts warn that this model of continuous reinforcement may:

Reduce attention span;

Distort time perception;

Increase anxiety and stress;

Encourage compulsive behavior.



The European Commission also claims the company ignored clear indicators of problematic behavior, such as prolonged late-night use by minors and the frequency with which users open the app throughout the day.

Recent studies have ranked TikTok among the social media platforms with the highest addictive potential, particularly among young users.

What Did TikTok Say?

In response, TikTok rejected the European Commission’s findings, calling them “categorically false and entirely unfounded.”

The company stated it will use all available legal avenues to challenge the allegations and emphasized that it has already implemented parental controls, screen-time limits, and automatic reminders for younger users.

TikTok will have access to the Commission’s documents and will be able to submit a formal defense before a final decision is made.

Possible Consequences

If the allegations are upheld, TikTok could:

Be fined up to 6% of ByteDance’s global revenue;



Be required to redesign core aspects of the app within Europe;



Limit or modify infinite scrolling features;



Introduce mandatory usage breaks;



Adjust its content recommendation algorithm.



The case could also set a precedent for other platforms. Companies such as Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, have previously faced accusations related to the use of “dark patterns”, interface designs intended to influence user behavior.

The EU’s regulatory push comes amid broader tensions with the United States, where officials have criticized Europe’s aggressive stance toward major tech firms.

Impacts on Users’ Lives

This debate directly affects the daily lives of millions of young people. Research suggests that users open TikTok multiple times a day and may spend dozens of minutes or even hours on the app in a single session. Signs associated with problematic use include:

Difficulty concentrating on long tasks;



Anxiety when offline;



Mood swings;



Sleep disturbances;



Neglect of school or work responsibilities.



Experts also warn that constant exposure to short-form, fast-paced content may reduce tolerance for longer activities such as lectures, reading, or watching full-length films. It may also affect memory formation and analytical thinking.

Teenagers are considered particularly vulnerable, as their brains are still developing and are more sensitive to reward-based stimulation.

If the platform were to face a potential ban or strict usage limits in certain regions, the impact could be significant. For some users, especially content creators and small business owners, it could mean loss of income, visibility, and community. For others, particularly heavy users, sudden restrictions might trigger frustration, anxiety, or withdrawal-like symptoms linked to reduced screen time.

At the same time, some experts argue that limiting access could also lead to improved focus, healthier sleep patterns, and stronger offline social connections, highlighting how deeply integrated the app has become in users’ daily routines.

The Bigger Debate: Should Social Media Platforms Be Held Responsible for Addiction?

The case reignites a global discussion: To what extent should platforms be held responsible for user behavior?

The European Union argues that companies cannot design products in ways that exploit cognitive vulnerabilities, especially among minors, to maximize engagement and profits.

In the United States, lawsuits have similarly used the term “addictive” to describe how apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube operate, questioning whether these companies deliberately create systems engineered to foster dependency.

On one side is the argument of personal responsibility. On the other is the claim that persuasive design and algorithmic engineering create digital environments that undermine conscious choice.

Conclusion

The European Union’s accusation marks a pivotal moment in the regulation of social media. By placing TikTok’s design at the center of the debate, EU regulators signal that the issue goes beyond harmful content, it extends to the structural mechanics of how platforms operate.

If upheld, the sanctions could reshape how social media apps function, particularly in terms of protecting children and teenagers.

As the case moves forward, one question remains: Is TikTok simply a highly efficient entertainment tool, or a system deliberately designed to keep users hooked to their screens?

