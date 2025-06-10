After Thunderbolts*, what can we expect from the following movies of the new Avengers?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The anti-hero team is new to Phase 5 of the Marvel universe. Thunderbolts* hit Brazilian theaters on April 30th, 2025 and, between us, it’s been a while since I left a Marvel movie feeling so satisfied. Is it just me, or does it really feel like a real Marvel film again? Finally!

What is Thunderbolts* about?

First, let me give you a little update on Thunderbolts. It was really cool to see a superhero film – usually seen as more superficial – address themes like depression in such a thoughtful and light, yet accessible way. The movie brings together a group of unlikely individuals who accept “unusual” missions – the kind of things the original Avengers wouldn’t take on Apparently, though, they are now being seen as the “new Avengers”.

The team includes John Walker/U.S. Agent, Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Alexei Alanovich/Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Ghost and Taskmaster – along with Bob/Sentry, a surprising addition.

The film delivered exactly what the comic universe needed: a renewal! Something unexpected that paves the way for the next big superhero team-ups, starting with Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. will return, but this time as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom. It’s going to be interesting to see the former Iron Man now as a villain, going up against some familiar heroes like Thor Odinson, Mystique and Ant-Man.

Is the movie really pleasing Marvel’s fans?

Thunderbolts already has a better percentage than Captain America: Brave New World, which was the first MCU film released in 2025. The Rotten Tomatoes score says it all – the film, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, has an 88% approval rating from critics. While Sam Wilson‘s debut as Captain America only managed between 47% and 51%.

Audiences are now turning their expectations toward the next release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which premieres at the end of July. These films are beginning to set the stage for the future of the MCU, with the Fantastic Four kicking off Phase 6, which will end with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027.

Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and the X-Men all together – I can’t wait to see what’s next!

