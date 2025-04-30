THIS YEAR’S FAVORITE IN FASHION: 7 FALL/WINTER TRENDS YOU MUST CHECK OUT

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially the fall season in the southern hemisphere!

Time to button up our furry coats and grab ourselves some hot chocolate because cooler times are coming! Don’t be fooled by its vibrant blue skies and cloudless sunshine, this season will surprise you with a chill when you least expect it!

So, to keep you from catching a cold and still look cool, here are some outfit tips that will be trending this season!

COLORS

Say hello to the it-color of the year: Mocha Mousse!

Pantone (The Pantone institution Matching System is a worldwide standard for selecting, matching and determining color trends) has selected “PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.” This color is one variation of the classic never-gets-old chocolate brown that is also very popular in this year’s cold-season collections and outfits.

It’s no secret that dark red is a must-have color this season. Many shades and variations — known by names such as Cherry Lacquer, Cherry Red, and Scarlet Smile — are tones of deep red that evoke a sense of passion and are expected to be popular on the streets this fall and winter.

This year’s palette also features cooler shades like neutral grey and olive green. These tones lend themselves to a wide range of elegant outfit combinations and are perfect for the colder months.

TRENDS

Fashion trends are constantly evolving, so if you want to make a lasting impression, you’ve got to stay updated with fashion shows, designer tips, and style forecasts for upcoming seasons.

Some of the trends for 2025 are:

Faux fur: adds a touch of luxury to your outfit while keeping you warm on chilly gala nights or romantic dates.

Faux fur was originally developed as a synthetic alternative to real fur, and by the mid-1900s, it had become a symbol of accessible glamour. Over the years, its popularity in fashion has fluctuated. More recently, stylist and influencer Giovanni dos Santos referred to it as the ‘coat of the future,’ highlighting its appeal as a stylish and environmentally friendly alternative to animal fur. Faux fur brings out a diva aesthetic, luxurious and dramatic, and is often associated with a bold/chic gala look.

Leather: stylish and timeless — nothing complements a going-out outfit better than a leather jacket.

Leather has been a constant presence in fashion, long symbolizing resistance and rebellion — just think of all those movies where the bully wears a big leather jacket, or the mysterious guy in the band throws one on to look effortlessly cool. While it gives off a sporty vibe when used in jackets, leather is also a versatile material that works beautifully in pants, boots, and even accessories like bags.

Animal print: it had its ups and downs in the fashion world but no one can say it can’t be a sexy option for a night out with the girls.

Inspired by wildlife, animal print became popular in fashion in the 20th century, with its bold patterns and captivating appeal. Whether it’s a top or baggy jeans, animal print always stands out in the crowd — you can’t miss it. It’s the option when you want to look confident and glamorous

Polka dots: it goes without saying that nothing screams classic and sweet better than polka dots in a wavy dress.

The tiny white circles gained popularity in the 1950s and have since become a staple of feminine fashion. If you decide to go with polka dots, you’re embracing a mix of retro charm and romantic style — perfect for a walk-in-the-park outfit.

Knits: cozy but also charming, knits can add a nice touch of color to any fall/winter look.

Knitwear has always been valued for its comfort and functionality. Its style is incredibly versatile, varying in shape, design, and color. It works for any occasion — whether it’s a laid-back daytime look or a sophisticated dinner outfit.

Lace: refined and delicate, adds a feminine touch to any outfit.

Originally from Europe, lace has long been a symbol of wealth, once reserved for noble attire and gala clothing during the era of kings and queens. With its delicate and romantic aesthetic, lace is associated with elegance and sophistication. Today, it’s commonly seen in dresses and blouses at formal events like weddings or red carpets, as well as in lingerie and camisoles.

Fringe: full of personality, adds lightness to any piece of choice.

Fringe gained popularity with the flawless flapper’s outfits during the 1920s, even though it supposedly dates back to 3000 B.C. in Mesopotamia, also being used by both Native American and cowboy cultures. Fringe fashion has returned in various eras, always adding movement and style to garments. Nowadays, fringe is being seen on jackets and bags and is commonly chosen for festivals and casual events.

So now, what do you think? Do any of those trends fit your aesthetic?

