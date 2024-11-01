Thinking about going vegan? Here are four recipes that can help you cut meat

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unlike vegetarianism, in which you cannot consume any meat, veganism is the act of letting go of consuming all products with animal origin, extending it beyond food. The vegan diet excludes meat, milk, dairy products, eggs and even honey. However, this brings up a lot of controversy, because of the difficulty in finding protein food based on these requirements. It is a lifestyle in which it contributes to the environment and society.

The celebration around the world is about the benefits of this movement to society, environment and animals.To remember the date, we gathered four tasty and protein recipes to help you be a part of this change!

Zucchini Pan Pizza

A quick and easy dough to make, rich in vitamins and proteins. A recipe for those who choose to get out of the routine and try out new experiences in the middle of the day-to-day rush.

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons of flaxseed

6 Tablespoons warm water

1 Medium zucchini

3 Tablespoons almond flour

4 Tablespoons flour

1 Tablespoons starch

1 Tablespoon soy yogurt

1 Tablespoon vegetable broth

1/2 Tablespoon chili

1/2 Tablespoon paprika

Pinch of salt/pepper

Oil for frying

Toppings: Vegan cheese spread, oregano, pizza seasoning, cherry tomatoes and additional items to taste

Preparation:

Dip the flaxseed in hot water. In a separate bowl, grate the zucchini, and knead with a cloth for the intention of dehydrating it. Use the scrapes already squeezed and add the flaxseed, paprika, almond flour, flour, starch, soy yogurt, vegetable broth, chili and salt and pepper. Mix them until it forms a dough.

With a frying pan greased with oil, fry the dough for five minutes in medium heat, turn and pour the filling of your choice over the dough, then, turn it over again and fry it for five more minutes. Complement the dish with herbs and spices.

Red lentil biscuits

For an afternoon snack, nothing better than biscuits! So why not improve and turn them into a healthy, protein, vegan meal?

Ingredients:

2 Cups self-rising flour

1 Cup soy yogurt

1 Cup red lentils dry, rinsed under cold water

1 1/3 Cup vegetable stock

1/3 Cup olive oil

1 Teaspoon garlic powder

1 Teaspoon italian herbs

1 1/2 Cup spinach finely chopped

1/2 Cup sundried tomatoes not stored in oil

3/4 Cup sunflower seeds

1/3 Cup nutritional yeast or 1/2 cup vegan cheddar

Preparation:

Put the red lentils in a pan with vegetable stock, cover the pan and place over high heat until boiling, then reduce to medium heat and cook them for 10 to 12 minutes. After, the red lentils are soft and the liquid is absorbed. Cook them for 10 more minutes without a lid. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a bowl, add soy yogurt, self-rising flour, red lentils, olive oil, Italian herbs, garlic powder, vegan cheddar or nutritional yeast, finely chopped spinach, sundried tomatoes and sunflower seeds. Mix them until it forms a dough.

Divide the dough in eight portions, put them in a baking pan lined on waxed paper. Bake the biscuits for 20 to 25 minutes at 400°F until browned. Let them cool and enjoy!

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

Your cold night dinner is also guaranteed here! Tomato soup is an easy practical recipe to make, with ingredients we have at home and use on a daily basis. Besides being full of flavors, it is rich in vitamin C, fibers, protein and iron.

Ingredients:

4 Pounds vine tomatoes

1 Large head garlic

1 Large sliced yellow onion

Olive oil

Salt to taste

1 Can white beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 Cups vegetable broth

2 Tablespoons maple syrup or sugar to taste

2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast

Handful fresh basil leaves

Oat milk or vegan cream to taste (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven at 420°F. In a baking pan, add tomatoes, head garlic cut with cloves exposed, yellow onion and olive oil. Bake for 25 minutes or until the tomatoes soften and the yellow onion turns golden.

In a pan squeeze the garlic cloves, add the tomatoes and onions, in addition to the white beans vegetable broth, maple syrup, nutritional yeast and basil, beat and mix with a mixer

until smooth. Heat in medium high.

Add oat milk or vegan cream to taste for a creamier and more basil texture.

Quinoa berry bake

Who says that a dessert can not be healthy? To finish, in this recipe we have the best of two worlds, health and the sweet sugary flavor that livens up our days.

Ingredients:

2 Large bananas

1 Cup quinoa

2 Tablespoons chia seeds

2 Cups almond milk (or any other plant milk)

2 Dessert spoon cinnamon

2 Dessert spoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

1/5 Cups fresh or frozen berries

Preparation:

Mash the bananas in a baking dish and add chia seeds,quinoa, almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla and maple syrup, mix well, pour fresh and frozen berries, make sure the berries are spread evenly.

Bake at 375 °F for an hour until quinoa is cooked. Add your favorite toppings like nuts, fresh fruits and enjoy.

Trying out new recipes makes us get out of our routine, as well as having new opportunities to learn about history and flavors. Which of these recipes will you make to celebrate World Vegan Day?

