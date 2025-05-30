They’re back! “And just like that…” the new season is here!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

They are back! The awaited third season of And Just Like That, derived of Sex and the City , promess be the most intense at the moment. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return like Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte to more one rode of dramas, discoveries and adventures in New York City.

EVERYTHING ABOUT the new season!

During her participation in a film festival in Saudi Arabia, Sarah Jessica Parker – who also serves as a producer on the series – gave some news about the new episodes. “It feels very big, very robust and exciting. There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that legitimately find a real home. There is growth with new faces,” said the actress.

She also revealed that her character, Carrie, will have a central storyline with big changes and new love interests. “Some of the male characters are back and there are some new men,” she added.

In an interview with Variety Parker also highlighted the importance of the female audience in the success of the series: “The success has been driven primarily by the female audience, which we call the 10 million band, and which is what keeps the series going.”

And just like that…New faces and long-awaited returns

In addition to the main trio, the new season will feature the return of Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Sarita Choudhury (Seema) and Mario Cantone, whose character Anthony gained prominence and now has a fundamental role in the series.

New additions to the cast include Mehcad Brooks (Mortal Kombat), Logan Marshall-Green (The O.C.) e Jonathan Cake (The Affair). Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells, who participated in the second season, were promoted to series regulars. Pigazzi plays Giuseppe, Anthony’s new love interest, while Wells plays Joy, who could become a new love interest for Miranda.

One of the most talked about changes is the departure of Sara Ramírez, who played Che Díaz. The character, who divided opinions in previous seasons, will not be present in the new phase of the series.

What to expect from season 3?

The series will continue to explore the challenges of the love, professional and personal lives of the protagonists, now in their 50s. The third season promises to delve deeper into these themes, while introducing new faces and reunions with figures from the past.

“And Just Like That…” is already considered one of the most anticipated of the year and should further consolidate the franchise’s legacy. Sex and the City, which has marked generations since its debut in 1998.

Carrie in transformation and New york as her landscape

Carrie Bradshaw is set to be the emotional heart of the season. After the turbulent events of the first two seasons — including grieving the loss of Mr. Big and reuniting with old flames — the third season marks a new chapter in her life. According to Parker, Carrie will undergo a significant transformation, both emotionally and in her love life.

New romantic interests will emerge, but old acquaintances may also reappear, which promises to shake up her equilibrium and raise new questions about love, independence and new beginnings.

New York continues to be a character in its own right. The city, with its vibrant energy, iconic settings and social contrasts, will continue to be the ideal backdrop for the characters’ dramas and unexpected encounters. The episodes should maintain an elegant and stylish tone, with costumes designed by big names in fashion and locations that evoke the essence of the franchise.

More room for diversity and maturity

Since its debut, And Just Like That istrying to update the universe of Sex and the City for the present day — with a greater focus on racial, sexual and lifestyle diversity. The new season should continue this evolution, seeking to correct criticisms of the past and better reflect the complexity of the modern world.

Humor, vulnerability and contemporary reflections

Despite the glamour and lightness, the series also commits to showing the characters’ vulnerabilities. Themes such as aging, loneliness, professional reinvention and friendship after 50 will be at the center of the plot, with the sensitive and, at the same time, ironic approach that consecrated the universe of Sex and the City.

If the second season was about adjustments and new beginnings, the third seems to be about affirmations, discoveries and new connections — always with an elegant and sharp look at what it means to live (and love) amid the complexity of maturity.

Check out And Just Like That… now on HBO MAX!

