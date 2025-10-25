“Our Fault” hits our screens: is the trilogy finale everything we hoped for?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The book saga Culpados by author Mercedes Ron, which has become increasingly popular among young people, had its latest film, Our Fault premiered on Amazon Prime on October 16th. The stories follow the intense and uncertain relationship between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara), two teenagers who meet unexpectedly when they are forced to live under the same roof, as Noah’s mother married Nick’s father.

My Fault and Your Fault

My Fault, the first movie in the Culpados franchise, released in 2023, tells the story of Noah, a 17-year-old independent and rebellious girl whose life is turned upside down when she moves into the mansion of her mother’s new husband, leaving behind her hometown, family and friends. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother — handsome, arrogant and troublemaking.

At first, the conflict between them is obvious, but soon their antipathy turns into attraction, and they end up falling in love and becoming involved in a forbidden and complicated relationship full of chemistry, secrets and family intrigue. Beyond their romance, the production also explores themes such as freedom, personal growth and the traumas both main characters suffered during their trajectory.

In the second film launched, their relationship is put to the test. As they try to deal with distrust, jealousy, and new people entering their lives, the movie also delves into Nick and Noah’s emotional dilemmas.

With a tense and dramatic atmosphere, Your Fault combines romance and suspense. The chemistry between the characters continues to be a strong point in the plot, keeping viewers engaged from start to finish while showing how teenage love can be intense and full of complications.

Featuring a highly engaging soundtrack, teenage chemistry and a narrative that mixes drama and rebellion, these productions have captivated young audiences. At the same time, they portray heightened emotions and the search for identity amid the chaos of growing up and maturing.

Our Fault

The new Amazon Prime film, Our Fault, closes Noah and Nick’s story with a mix of emotion, nostalgia and a lingering sense of wanting for more.

Although the ending was beautiful, it felt a bit rushed — some important moments that could have added more depth to the narrative are missing, such as the reaction to the pregnancy, the baby’s birth, and even a conversation where the couple reflect on everything that happened during the four years they spent apart. These details could have made the conclusion more complete and emotionally satisfying.

Even so, there are many great choices throughout the movie. One of the things I liked most was that Noah and Sofía (Gabriela Andrada) — Nick’s girlfriend at the start — are not portrayed as rivals, avoiding the cliché of female rivalry.

The bond between Noah and Nick’s sister, Maggie (Noah Casas), is another highlight — it’s warm, affectionate and reinforces how much the story has grown alongside its characters.

Michael (Javier Morgade) and Briar (Álex Béjar) also stand out, as their development feels well-balanced within the plot. Even though their relationship loses some of the depth it has in the books and slightly weakens their storyline, the film still manages to make their connection clear, even if it feels a bit rushed.

I did miss the car races that used to take place among their friends. There’s still one symbolic scene where Nick and Noah settle an argument while driving, showing that although they’ve matured and no longer engage in illegal races, they remain passionate about cars — as that shared sense of speed has always connected them.

For sure, one of the best moments was when Noah gives Nick the red car at the end — it feels like the perfect closure, symbolizing that after everything they went through, their love continues to be about reciprocity and growth.

If you haven’t felt the urge to watch the final movie in the saga, here is the trailer to give you a taste of what’s to come.

You definitely should check it out now on Amazon Prime — and be prepared for an amazing yet intense and emotional ride.

