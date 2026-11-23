This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mercury may be the smallest planet in our solar system, but its mysteries are far from small. As the planet closest to the Sun, Mercury daytime temperatures can reach 430°C. Its surface is marked by craters, which are the result of impacts with comets and meteoroids.

Because of this, Mercury is one of the least explored planets in our solar system. But BepiColombo is here to change that.

Meet BepiColombo: The mission behind the mystery

Born from a partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), BepiColombo is an international mission with the purpose of studying Mercury, including its composition, atmosphere, and geophysics.

The mission will also make global maps of the planet’s surface, showing its elemental and chemical composition, as well as provide images and data features to assist scientists in understanding more about Mercury’s history and its evolution in our solar system.

The two agencies provide one orbiter each. The Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) is provided by ESA and will study Mercury’s surface and its interior, and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO or MIO) is provided by JAXA and will study the planet’s magnetosphere.

Launched on October 20, 2018, from the Guiana Space Centre, the mission is named after Giuseppe Colombo, the professor from the University of Padua, Italy, who is also a mathematician and engineer. He was the first to explain Mercury’s characteristic of rotating about its own axis three times in every two orbits of the Sun.

Water on Mercury?

Besides the questions the mission aims to answer, there are more mysteries that the scientists want to solve.

Did you know that in 2012 a NASA spacecraft, MESSENGER, confirmed that there were pockets of ice inside deep craters near Mercury’s poles that never receive direct sunlight? However, scientists still don’t know the real origin of this polar ice, and they are counting on the upcoming observations from BepiColombo to provide new clues about it.

According to Johannes Benkhoff, the ESA BepiColombo Project Scientist, it is possible to have water on Mercury, since the planet rotates around an axis that is perpendicular to its orbital plane, so the rays of the Sun (even though they are stronger than on Earth) never reach inside the polar craters, enabling them to remain ice cold.

Mercury and the mysterious magnetosphere

Another riddle is about Mercury’s magnetic environment. Just like Earth, Mercury has a magnetic field (even though it is about 100 times weaker) that interacts with the solar wind, creating Mercury’s magnetosphere. That magnetosphere is like a ‘bubble’ that changes according to the solar wind.

With BepiColombo, our knowledge of how these bubbles work will increase significantly, considering that our current understanding of magnetospheres comes from observation of Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Both MIO and MPO will also measure how the magnetic field changes over time, and try to explain how the proximity to the Sun and its interaction affect the field.

Is Mercury really a dead planet?

Apart from the dead appearance of its surface, Mercury always seems to be a planet with no chance of hosting life. But the MESSENGER mission found unknown geological features near and inside Mercury’s craters. According to scientists, these features are relatively recent and may have been caused by the evaporation of elements from inside the planet.

A study published in Communications Earth & Environment said that there is material being pushed up to the surface from deep within the planet in the brilliant streaks of Mercury. “Our findings paint a completely different, dynamic picture of the supposedly dead, dry, and boring planet Mercury,” As stated by lead author Valentin Bickel, a researcher at the Center for Space and Habitability at the University of Bern, Switzerland.

The mission BepiColombo will help the researchers investigate these streaks and materials found on the planet by creating a 3D model of Mercury’s Topography.

The journey is just beginning

After eight years traveling around our solar system, BepiColombo is approaching its final destination. But reaching Mercury is only the beginning of a new mission’s chapter.

With new data and observations, researchers hope to uncover answers about Mercury’s composition, magnetic field, and the origins of its polar ice. At this time, every discovery has the potential to change what we already know about the planet.

Mercury may be the smallest planet in our solar system, but its mysteries are anything but small. And BepiColombo might finally help us find some of the answers.

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The article above was edited by Elisa Nuñez.

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