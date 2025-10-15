The role of support systems in breast cancer journeys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is, for many people, a world-shattering experience. In an instant, their routine is replaced by exams, doctor appointments, treatments and a whole bunch of new emotions… Everything blends together, but in the middle of this chaotic scene, there is one element that just soothes it all: support. Even if it comes from family members, friends, health experts or those who also live in the same situation, the real human connection proves to be as important as the treatment itself.

Recent studies reinforce what many women already knew by their own experiences: you can’t go through cancer alone. A study published in the Journal of Global Oncology shows that patients who are in a support group report better life quality, better comprehension and knowledge about the matter and feel safer when it comes to decisions. It happens because support doesn’t limit itself to the emotional, it also comprises access to information, practical and useful help, perhaps most importantly, the feeling of belonging.

“The breast cancer diagnosis cuts through deeply in the women’s identity”, explains the oncologist psychologist Marina Franco, from Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in Brazil. “Many women feel dislocated in their own bodies. In that context, support not only comes from the treatment, but also helps on how to recover the sense of self.” Marina states that individual and group psychological support contributes to reducing anxiety and depression, and at the same time, makes them want to go through the treatment, an effect that was confirmed in studies published on Pubmed.

Knowlage can help in uncertain times

Besides the emotional support, information is essentially helpful in decreasing the fear of the unknown. Understanding every step of the treatment can give back a sense of self.

Specialized nurses and social workers have an important role as well, acting as a bridge between the doctor’s point of view and the patient’s feelings. A study published by the National Library of Medicine indicates that women who receive clear and specific information about their stages and treatments feel less stressed and feel more confident in the treatment.

How can we help Breast cancer pacients?

Another important aspect frequently denied is the practical help. Small gestures of support, like taking the patient to the hospital, preparing their meals or taking care of their loved ones, makes a huge difference.

The emotional stress of such a long and degrading treatment can be as exhausting as the physical effects, and having an active support allows women to focus her energy in the essential: taking care of her own health.

Ricardo Lopes, an oncologist from the National Cancer Institute, points that even the family (having a much important role) also suffers. “It is common that family members feel impotent or overloaded. And that’s why this type of support should also extend to them”

There’s a stigma surrounding the emotionally vulnerable is also an obstacle: Many patients believe that showing fragility is a sign of weakness, when it is the a way of seeking help.

Considering all these circumstances, new strategies have shown up: online support groups, for example, have gained their space when allowing patients to share experiences without leaving their houses.Initiatives like that show that support doesn’t need to be attached to the hospital, it extends itself to wherever people need it.

Recognising the value of support systems is comprehending that breast cancer treatment goes far beyond chemotherapy or surgery, it involves body, mind and social aspects.

In the end, what the stories and studies reveal is that support doesn’t cure cancer, but it does change the way it is lived. When there is refuge, the treatment stops being a battle and becomes a reconstruction of health, identity and the strength of pushing forward.

