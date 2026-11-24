This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout history, fandoms have played an essential role in shaping pop culture. Their roots can be traced back to 1800s and early 1900s literature, but they became especially popular with the internet boom in the 2000s. For decades, magazines and traditional media outlets played a central role in shaping celebrities’ public images and determining which productions received attention.

However, with the constant growth of digital platforms, fandoms created a space where fans can easily share and debate their perception of the industry, find a community of people with the same interests, and hold an influence that traditional outlets once had alone.

The Brazilian outlet Meio&Mensagem explored this transformation in a 2017 interview with Matt Hills, a media studies professor and fandom specialist. According to Hills, fans have taken an active role in the entertainment industry by creating their own content, sharing interpretations, and discussing upcoming releases through blogs and specialized channels.

Some of these fan-created platforms have even reached millions of views, competing for audiences with other official media vehicles. This shift shows how fandoms have become influential communities that help shape how entertainment is discussed, discovered, and consumed.

Loyalty is a big business

The economic influence of fandoms goes beyond ticket sales and streaming numbers. Dedicated fans can boost streaming numbers, increase ticket and merchandise sales, generate publicity, and keep old productions alive and relevant. The Harry Potter franchise, for example, even 29 years after its release, still attracts the public through active fan communities, theories, discussions, and different experiences connected to its universe. This influence goes beyond online discussions and can also be seen in real-world spaces like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where fans can experience the franchise beyond books and movies.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” showed how fans can turn concerts into cultural events. The six shows in Los Angeles alone had an estimated economic impact of $320 million. As PBS NewsHour reported, fans also contributed to this phenomenon by planning outfits, making friendship bracelets, and spending their savings to attend the shows.

The business side of fandoms is also explored in “Beyond mass appeal: The untapped potential of fandom”, from Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends report. It argues that entertainment brands may not need to appeal to everyone, only to the right groups of passionate fans. According to the report, movie fans are more interested in conventions, visiting film locations, buying merchandise, and going to theme parks than casual viewers.

Fandoms as a discovery engine

Another important aspect of fandoms is how they influence people to discover entertainment. A viral TikTok edit, a fan-made video, or an online discussion can introduce someone to a movie, song, book, sport, series, or artist that was previously unknown to them. In this way, fans are not only keeping their favorite artists and productions relevant, but also helping them reach entirely new audiences.

Rolling Stone described how TikTok brought back Ugly Betty, with clips split into parts that found new viewers. NBC News covered the Heated Rivalry fan edits, which reached millions of views. One editor was even hired by HBO after her edit went viral. Similarly, Trill explores this phenomenon in “Are fan edits changing the way we watch TV?”, explaining how a single viral clip can bring an old series back into the spotlight and send viewers straight to streaming platforms.

When support comes with standards

However, being a fan does not always mean agreeing with everything an artist does or supporting every production. Fandoms can also be very vocal when something disappoints them, whether it’s a controversial casting choice, an adaptation that didn’t closely follow the book, or a celebrity’s behavior. Fans are often among the first to speak out.

Sometimes these discussions grow into major online controversies, showing that fans are not afraid to question the people and productions they support. This shows that fandoms can also hold artists and entertainment companies accountable for their decisions.

A recent case is HBO’s Harry Potter series. When HBO announced six key cast members on April 14, 2025, Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Snape faced intense criticism. However, the backlash went beyond criticism of the casting choice. Essiedu later revealed that he had received racist death threats, showing how some fans’ reactions can cross the line between expressing dissatisfaction and attacking someone personally.

From the sidelines to the spotlight

Ultimately, fandoms have become much more than communities built around shared interests. They are now spaces where entertainment is discussed, promoted, and even challenged, and at the same time they offer a place of belonging.

Pop culture is no longer shaped only by tabloids and the people who create it, but also by its audience. Fandoms are no longer just watching pop culture happen; they’re helping shape it.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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