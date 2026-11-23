This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



One of Broadway’s greatest hits is reaching a milestone: it has been 30 years since the cast first stepped onstage to tell this story. The famous musical “RENT,” written and composed by Jonathan Larson, gained popularity for its raw portrayal of young artists living in New York City’s East Village during the early 1990s. But how does a “dated” story, written in the last century, can still manage to remain so relevant today?

The work has received numerous awards, such as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, and has become a major landmark in American musical theater. Its success, however, was not confined to the national stage; it resonated internationally, with productions premiering in over 50 countries, including Brazil. At the end of September, amidst the stars of London’s West End, RENT gained renewed visibility as it celebrated its 30th anniversary, bringing together major contemporary acting talents, including Gaten Matarazzo, from Stranger Things.

Discover the story behind the musical

At first glance, one might believe that RENT is just another fun musical a group of artist friends discovering themselves together; however, the script goes way beyond the obvious themes that circle youth. The Broadway plot seeks to balance themes such as universal challenges (financial instability, prejudice, and transitioning into adult life uncertainty), with reflexive subjects such as urgent need to embrace life and create memories, defending the idea that there are no guarantees in life. “No day but today”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJWOhA5R-vg

The story is set in New York City’s East Village during the 1990s and follows a group of young artists struggling to survive amidst professional and financial instability. The rock musical is shaped by turbulent relationships and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Beyond the story and the memorable songs, the way the narrative unfolds is also unique, as it breaks through the barrier of idealization. In RENT, the protagonists seek to find their place in the world and build a life with dignity, universal themes such as love, fear, friendship, maturing and suffering loss.

How RENT turned marginalized characters into Broadway protagonists

In an unprecedented way, and within a context where prejudice surrounding HIV was intense, Jonathan Larson challenged Broadway conventions, bringing to the stage since RENT was the first musical with a rock soundtrack to become famous, in an era when all other plays followed the traditional production model. Beside characters who had previously been marginalized and shedding light on real-world issues of that era. Although these protagonists face their own individual battles, no one has to go through them entirely because they go through most of the hard moments together, one way or another.

Among the main characters is Mark Cohen, a man passionate about the art of cinema who seeks to document everything around him. Then there is the and ex rock band member Roger Davis, who grapples with relationship trauma, an HIV-positive diagnosis, and a creative block. Meanwhile, Mimi Márquez, a exotic dancer involved in a turbulent relationship with Roger, also faces an HIV-positive diagnosis is addicted to drugs and despite of being independent and wild, shows a displays a compelling vulnerability and is the heart of what RENT’s message.

LGBTQIAPN+ representation is also present on stage through characters.

Angel Dumott Schunard and Tom Collins, who despite not fitting the relationship norms of society at the time it was set, are the “couple goal” of the group and reject any kind of prejudice towards them, notably because Angel is a queer, HIV-positive individual. Furthermore, Maureen Johnson and Joanne Jefferson are also significant in this regard; this saffic relationship centers on themes of commitment and autonomy, while also exploring aspects of sexuality and jealousy.

Thirty years later, what has changed in the way we talk about HIV/AIDS?

The plot addresses HIV with maturity, serving as a cautionary tale. It is also presented as an everyday reality, one that, unfortunately, was starting to become very common at the time. It is noteworthy that Jonathan seeks to restore dignity to those living with the disease. The importance of acceptance and a support network becomes clear as the characters evolve, particularly in the case of Roger. The musician contracted the virus through a past relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who died by suicide after receiving her diagnosis.

Unlike many other narratives from that era, which portrayed AIDS through the lens of misinformation, RENT seeks to foster “awareness” through its music. In the “No Day But Today” documentary about the creation of the musical, it becomes clear that the characters were inspired by Jonathan Larson’s friends that passed away due to this disease. So he puts all his anger towards the mistreatment of HIV and the pain of losing people he loved in the musical, that serves at the same time as a memorial dedicated to his loved friends. This becomes especially clear when characters who might otherwise have been sidelined are thrust into the spotlight, along with their personal struggles, effectively transforming the statistics of the time into human beings.

The distant headlines about “the rise in the number of deaths due to the HIV virus”, so common in the 1990s, are captured in the song “Without You”. The track addresses grief with sensitivity and sheds light on the daily battle against the disease, from the perspectives of both someone living with HIV and those around them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zroPQVrZM4U&list=RDzroPQVrZM4U&start_radio=1

Today, the way this disease is portrayed is not very different from how it appears in the musical in question. The film Cazuza: Boas Novas, by Nilo Romero and Roberto Moret, depicts the life of the Brazilian singer Cazuza. The artist was an icon of the Brazilian pop-rock generation in the 1980s and one of the first to publicly acknowledge that he was living with HIV. Much like RENT, this documentary about Cazuza intertwines art with freedom and the urgent need to live.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92KPNdbz-nQ

The other matters surrounding the work

Although it is very much present throughout the story, the illness does not quite take center stage in the musical; rather, it is viewed as a source of concern, all the more so because the narrative is set during the time of that epidemic.

The political and economic situation of East Village residents is also very much present in the work, largely because the protagonists are aspiring artists who fall victim to the precarious nature of labor. Furthermore, these characters live amidst social inequality and the gentrification of New York City.

One of the most striking moments in the plot occurs during the song “La Vie Bohème”. In this scene, the characters make it clear that they live outside the conventional, celebrating freedom, diversity, and showing the audience that besides all the pain revolving around the group, love, freedom and happiness could still play a major part in their lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5tuzq-uIVc&rco=1

Above all, the musical explores friendship as a central theme, highlighting the importance of a support network regardless of the individual battles one may be facing. Watching RENT thirty years after its debut means witnessing a Broadway landmark, one rich in representation and handled with a sense of responsibility when addressing delicate subjects.

How does Jonathan Larson’s plot remain relevant?

The breaking of traditional Broadway norms provokes good reflections even today, on friendship, sexuality, and especially on public health. Illness, its treatment, and grief are addressed as a form of awareness, and the topics are treated with great respect and sensitivity throughout the production, avoiding prejudice.

Today, although effective treatments for HIV exist, enabling those living with the virus to lead longer, healthier lives, they still face daily discrimination, whether in their romantic relationships, within their families, or when accessing healthcare services. One of the musical’s greatest achievements is that it does not reduce its characters to a mere diagnosis; while the disease is a part of the lives of Roger, Mimi, and Angel, they are presented first and foremost as human beings, with their own dreams, challenges, and conflicts, refusing to be defined by their condition.

Furthermore, combating misinformation is a key theme throughout the work. Given that RENT emerged during a period marked by profound fear and a lack of knowledge about the virus, the narrative highlights just how essential access to information and healthcare truly is. The story also preserves the memory of the epidemic, serving as an important cultural record that acknowledges this history and helps ensure that such a crisis does not happen again.

Ultimately, the message of RENT extends beyond HIV, exploring themes of love, friendship, freedom, social vulnerability, and the importance of cherishing the present moment. It demonstrates how a strong support network can transform one’s life experience, even in the face of profound loss and uncertainty.

The plot remains so relevant that it is being staged in the West End these past few weeks. Stories with pertinent themes, stories that are profoundly human, like this one, always resonate with audiences, even though they are set in the 1990s.



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The article above was edited by Maitê Olyntho.

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