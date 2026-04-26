The rise of viral fame: How TikTok is creating the next generation of celebrities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has always played a crucial role in the creation of public figures. However, no previous platform has had as much impact as TikTok. Far more than just a “short video app,” it has transformed the way new generations consume entertainment and embrace celebrities. In this new era, being part of a movie, reality show, or TV series is no longer a prerequisite for fame. Today, all it takes to go from your bedroom to the red carpet is a smartphone, creativity, and the right algorithm.

The scale of this shift is backed by numbers. According to a 2025 report from DataReportal, TikTok has surpassed 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide. This reach explains why the app is no longer just a Gen Z trend, but an essential force in contemporary culture.

This dominance has reshaped traditional barriers to entry in the entertainment industry. In the past, fame depended on “industry gatekeepers” — agents, casting directors, or record labels willing to take a chance. TikTok has decentralized stardom and democratized this process for a new generation. Its algorithm doesn’t consider your financial status or industry connections; it prioritizes your ability to capture attention.

Additionally, because the For You Page (FYP) is based on user behavior rather than who you follow, creators can experience “overnight success” — going to sleep with a small audience and waking up with millions. However, this rapid growth also introduces a new challenge: turning a viral moment into a sustainable career.

Addison Rae: From viral dances to Pop Star

Addison Rae is one of the clearest examples of someone who leveraged the algorithm in her favor. She joined TikTok in 2019 and quickly gained millions of followers through viral dance videos. However, she soon moved beyond being seen as “just a TikToker.” Aware that viral fame can be fleeting, she built a loyal audience and strategically transitioned into traditional entertainment.

In 2021, she starred in He’s All That, facing backlash for crossing into mainstream media. Despite criticism, the film’s online engagement highlighted a shift in the industry: Hollywood increasingly depends on creators who already understand digital audiences.

Her acting debut was met with skepticism, but her musical career marked a turning point. Her first single, Obsessed (2021), received mixed reactions, reinforcing the perception of her as “just another influencer entering music.”

In 2023, she released her debut EP AR, which surprised critics and received positive attention from outlets like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. A year later, her single Diet Pepsi — presenting a more mature artistic direction — debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her transformation from viral creator to credible pop artist became undeniable at the Grammy Awards 2026, where she was nominated for Best New Artist. Her performance reinforced the idea that internet-born fame can evolve into industry recognition.

The “Relatability” factor

What makes audiences turn these creators into celebrities? Unlike the distant figures of the past, digital creators feel accessible — like people fans can actually connect with. Many began by sharing their daily lives from home, presenting themselves as approachable and familiar.

This creates a strong sense of belonging. By documenting their lives in a raw, unfiltered way, influencers invite interaction through comments, opinions, and engagement. The celebrity-fan dynamic shifts into a community that supports and celebrates their success.

In an era saturated with polished content, authenticity stands out. Traditional media often portrayed celebrities as untouchable, while TikTok breaks that barrier. By enabling direct interaction, the platform highlights creators’ imperfections and humanity. This transparency reshapes stardom, making relatability a key factor in modern fame.

A permanent change in the cultural scenario

TikTok is often dismissed as “just a dance app,” but its impact on entertainment suggests otherwise. Its influence rivals traditional gatekeepers, acting as a new form of talent discovery. Its ability to transform viral moments into real careers proves it is far more than a temporary trend.

Despite this, many creators still face the stigma of being labeled “just TikTokers.” Yet they are becoming an integral part of today’s cultural landscape. Hollywood and the music industry are increasingly recognizing and integrating this new generation of talent.

They may not replace traditional celebrities, but figures like Addison Rae are undeniably earning their place at the table.

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The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

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