The rise of remote internships: How to make the most of virtual work experiences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The post-pandemic world has made home office activities a reality, and remote internships have become part of this new normal, especially in the corporate and communication fields. But how should I make the most of the opportunity even while working remotely? Here are some tips that may be useful for those starting their careers while working remotely!

1. BE DISCIPLINED AND PROACTIVE

Unlike on-site work, remote work often involves less supervision and, in some cases, less pressure. Therefore, it’s important to manage your time and tasks autonomously and effectively. Remote internships often offer more flexibility, but it’s crucial not to confuse this with less responsibility. Time management is key!

Being proactive is also an advantage in this format. Instead of waiting for instructions, anticipate what might be useful for the team or your supervisor. Being attentive to the team’s challenges and thinking of ways to overcome them shows that you are committed to the results and concerned about improvement.

@eye.qew winning in corportae is all about creating the right perception. being a good employee means you are proactive. these tips should help for my corporate newbies and recent graduates #proactivtyatwork ♬ original sound – I.Q Corporate Career Coach I.Q Corporate Career Coach talks about meaning and benefits of being proactive in a workplace.

2. BE MINDFUL OF DEADLINES

It’s important to manage your time and activities in a way that you are always aware of your deadlines. On remote workdays or in a 100% remote internship, you won’t have people around you reminding you of what you need to deliver. Therefore, it’s recommended keeping a schedule to develop your projects with the ideal advance and responsibility. Learn to prioritize tasks to avoid work overload and wasting time on non-urgent tasks.

If you find yourself in a situation where you think you won’t be able to complete a task on time and need an extension, be honest and ask for help from your team. Transparency avoids unpleasant surprises and demonstrates responsibility. Additionally, discussing deadlines helps align expectations and ensures that the work is done efficiently.

3. PARTICIPATION AND ENGAGEMENT

Active participation and engagement in meetings and activities in a remote internship are important to show your commitment and interest even from a distance. Before meetings, review and study the topics to be discussed. Be ready to contribute ideas or questions about the subject, and don’t be afraid to ask. Preparation will help you feel more confident and participate meaningfully.

You should also show willingness to collaborate on projects and activities involving teamwork. This demonstrates that you are engaged and willing to contribute beyond your individual responsibilities. Don’t hesitate to ask for feedback on your performance or suggest constructive improvements for the team’s work. This strengthens engagement and enhances the collaborative environment.

4. FEEDBACK AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Knowing how to give and receive feedback is crucial during your activities. Often, because you excel at a particular task, you might forget to report on its completion and, consequently, miss the opportunity to stay connected with the team and supervisor, who can guide you on the best way to execute certain demands.

Developing emotional intelligence is necessary to understand that feedback relates to our performance as part of the company and not necessarily to who we are. The professionals working with you who provide feedback and suggestions for possible improvements are concerned with your individual professional development and the work you deliver to the team and company.

Conducting a realistic self-assessment and listening to what your colleagues have to say will help you better understand your supervisors’ expectations and how your work is perceived. This alignment can help ensure you’re on the right track and prevent future issues.

5. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES TO WORK ON-SITE

If you are in a hybrid or remote internship with the option to work on-site when desired, take advantage of it. Being physically present with your team, even occasionally, will strengthen your relationships, build bonds, and enhance trust, which can be difficult to achieve remotely.

Working in a physical environment allows you to improve interpersonal skills, such as communication, conflict resolution, and teamwork. These skills are essential in any career and can be practiced more frequently in person.

Being physically present gives you the opportunity to stand out more directly. Visibility in meetings, events, or even in the daily work environment helps you be remembered and recognized by your superiors, which can be crucial for growth within the company if you wish to stay there.

Although this format presents some challenges, it also offers opportunities for professional and personal growth. By embracing organizational practices and clear communication to be effective and deliver better results, interns can turn this experience into something beneficial for their career development.

As you can see, with planning and dedication, remote internships can be as enriching as on-site ones!

__________

The article above was edited by Rafaella Alcici.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!