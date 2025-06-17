The return of Reneé Rapp: what to expect from her new album?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After releasing her first album in 2023 and previously stating in interviews that she wasn’t sure if she’d ever release music again, Reneé Rapp is back – and this time, she’s bolder, louder and queerer than ever.

From broadway stages to the music spotlight

When Reneé Rapp first broke into the public eye as Regina George in Broadway’s Mean Girls, few could’ve predicted the emotional, queer pop powerhouse she would later become. Known for her sharp wit, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic presence, Rapp quickly transitioned from stage darling to TV star in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, before fully stepping into the music world. But then, silence. And a hiatus.

In recent interviews, Reneé has opened up about how she once considered stepping away from music entirely. The emotional toll of fame and the pressures of the industry led her to question whether she would continue at all, leaving fans to wonder if her debut album Snow Angel marked both a beginning and a possible end

But now, in 2025, Reneé is back and she’s making sure it’s not just a return. It’s a renaissance.

What makes “Bite Me” stand out

The lead single, Leave me Alone, from her upcoming album, Bite Me, has already lit social media on fire. The most talked-about line? A biting, double-edged lyric: “Took my sex life with me, now the show ain’t fucking.”

On the surface, it’s a punchline – clever, cheeky, provocative. But there’s a lot more beneath that line. It’s a direct reference (whether symbolic or literal) to her departure from The Sex Lives of College Girls, a show that, despite its solid fanbase, noticeably shifted in tone and energy after her exit.

In just one sentence, the blonde critiques the show’s decline while reclaiming her own power: she was the sex appeal, the center of gravity. But the lyric also operates on another level – it’s about agency. It’s about walking away from something that no longer serves you and watching it crumble behind you, not out of spite, but because your presence was irreplaceable.

It’s also, unmistakably, queer. She’s not just talking about “sex” as sensation – she’s talking about lesbian desire, about queer visibility, and about being the storyline that mattered the most.

During press interviews, Reneé has opened up about how difficult filming the first season of the TV show was. She revealed that she was struggling deeply with her mental health at the time, often feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and insecure on set. In one candid moment, she admitted she would cry in her trailer between scenes, grappling with imposter syndrome and the pressure to appear confident while internally feeling anything. That emotional toll was one of the key reasons she began questioning whether she wanted to stay in acting – or the spotlight – at all.

Facing the industry

This upcoming album marks her first major project since publicly coming out as a lesbian – a moment that was met with both celebration and backlash. While Rapp has always hinted at queerness in her work and public persona, this full embrace of a lesbian identity sparked important conversation about representation, visibility, and how queer women navigate the spotlight in a still-heteronormative pop landscape.

After coming out, Reneé received both support and invasive scrutiny. There’s a recurring pattern in how the industry treats queer artists — often expecting them to be just visible enough to appeal to audiences, but never so openly queer that it might make others uncomfortable. That ongoing tension between authenticity and marketability seems to sit at the core of her latest work.

New album, new era

If Snow Angel was melancholic, reflective, and occasionally self-destructive, this new material feels defiant, playful, and cutthroat. She’s still singing about heartbreak, but now it’s layered with satire, fire, and fierce self-knowledge.

While the full tracklist remains under wraps, insiders close to the project hint that this album will lean more into experimental pop production, with nods to R&B and even alt-rock. Think a mix of Billie Eilish’s emotional risk-taking with Charli XCX’s post-ironic pop chaos — but filtered through Reneé’s uniquely raw, theatrical lens.

Thematically, expect more open reflections on queerness, fame, and the internal contradictions of being a public figure who is both desired and dissected. The lyrics so far suggest this won’t be a record that asks for sympathy — it’ll demand attention, respect, and a place at the top of queer pop’s current wave.

The verdict so far is: the lead single is doing exactly what it should: it’s sparking conversation, ruffling feathers, and setting the tone for a new era of Reneé Rapp. One where she’s no longer asking for permission to be herself — she’s commanding the stage, making sharp-eyed critiques through art, and owning the contradictions of being both vulnerable and vengeful.

For longtime fans, this is the version of Rapp they’ve been waiting for. For new listeners, it’s the perfect time to tune in. Because Reneé Rapp isn’t just back — she’s building a whole new world, and she’s not afraid to burn the old one down.

Also, while the new album is not out, don’t forget to stream Snow Angel and Leave Me Alone on all platforms!

