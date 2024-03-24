The perfect skincare routine: get to know what’s really necessary

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A consistent skincare routine is key to maintaining the health and beauty of your skin over time. By establishing a daily step by step, you are investing not only in your immediate appearance, but also in preventing future damage. The skin is the largest organ in the human body and is constantly exposed to environmental aggressors such as pollution, UV rays and oxidative stress. A well-planned skincare helps to strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation and promote cell regeneration, resulting in healthier, more resilient skin.

However, it is important not to overload the face with too many products. Using only the essentials is crucial to avoid irritation, sensitivity and even damage. Often, less is more when it comes to skincare. Excessive applications can overload the skin, cause clogged pores and even unbalance the skin’s natural pH. By choosing the right, essential products for your skincare routine, you can maximize the benefits without overloading your skin with unnecessary ingredients.

By opting for a minimalist approach to choosing skincare products, you can simplify your routine, save time and money, and reduce the risk of adverse reactions. So here’s the ideal step-by-step guide to maintaining a clean and moisturized skin.

Wash your face

A good facial cleanser is the foundation of an effective skincare routine, and its importance cannot be underestimated. Using it morning and night is essential to remove impurities, dirt, accumulated oil and make-up residue, preparing the skin to absorb the benefits of subsequent products. Among the reliable options, Biore and Hada Labo soaps stand out for their effectiveness and gentleness on all skin types.

They are especially recommended for their ability to balance the skin’s oiliness, providing a clean and radiant appearance. These products are formulated with carefully selected ingredients to deeply cleanse pores without causing dryness or irritation. Whatever your skin type, whether it’s oily, combination, dry or sensitive, these soaps are a safe and effective choice for promoting healthy, radiant skin.

Remove makeup properly

Taking care of your skin after using makeup is a crucial step in maintaining the health and vitality of your skin in the long term. It’s essential to avoid products that can damage or irritate the skin during the make-up removal process. Opting for a gentle and effective method, such as using cleansing oil, is a smart choice to ensure that your skin is clean and free from damage.

Using this kind of product to remove makeup is a highly recommended practice, as the oil is effective at breaking down particles, including waterproof and long-lasting products. In addition, the oil has the ability to dissolve sebum and other impurities from the skin, leaving it deeply cleansed and nourished.

Serums are always a good idea

The serum is an essential component in a skincare routine, offering a high concentration of active ingredients designed to address specific skin concerns. With a light, fast-absorbing texture, the serum penetrates deep into the skin, providing targeted benefits such as intense hydration, reduction of fine lines and even skin tone. In addition, its highly concentrated formulation allows for visible results in a short period of time, making it a valuable ally for those seeking healthier, more radiant skin.

When choosing a serum, it’s important to consider your skin’s individual needs and opt for products that contain specific ingredients to address your concerns. Items containing vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants are popular due to their proven benefits for the skin. Incorporating a quality serum into your daily routine can be the key to achieving younger-looking, hydrated and radiant skin, providing visible and long-lasting results.

A good moisturizer is essential

Keeping facial skin well hydrated is an essential step in any skincare routine. A specific moisturizer for the face is indispensable for maintaining a healthy skin barrier, preventing moisture loss and promoting soft, supple skin. Daily use of a facial moisturizer is recommended to ensure that the skin remains hydrated and protected throughout the day.

Among the options available, Cerave‘s moisturizer stands out as a reliable and effective choice. In addition to providing intense hydration for up to 24 hours, this moisturizer is formulated not to leave a greasy look on the skin. Its light, fast-absorbing texture allows the skin to absorb the moisturizing benefits without leaving a sticky or heavy feeling. With ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this moisturizer helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier, retain moisture and smooth its texture, leaving it looking healthy and radiant.

Don’t forget the sunscreen

Daily use of sunscreen is a fundamental step in any skincare routine, regardless of the season. Exposure to UV rays can cause damage to the skin over time, resulting in spots, premature ageing and even skin cancer. The item therefore plays a vital role in protecting the skin from these harmful effects.

Try clay masks

After following all the previous steps in your skincare routine, using a clay mask can be the finishing touch to promote even healthier and more radiant skin. Clay masks are known for their numerous benefits, which range from making the skin softer and silkier to providing a smooth, soothing touch. By applying it, you are not only pampering your skin, but also offering it a series of therapeutic advantages.

Among its benefits for the skin are improved vitality, thanks to the nourishing properties and minerals present in the clay. In addition, the clay mask has an astringent and drying effect, helping to reduce excessive oiliness and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores. Its gentle whitening capacity is also remarkable, providing a healthy glow and evening out skin tone over time.

