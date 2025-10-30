The new MPB: Why should we all give a chance to Alulu Paranhos music?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past two years, a musical genre that’s been a part of many Brazilian families lives has seen a significant expansion in its audience: Brazilian Popular Music (MPB). Consumption, previously enjoyed by older audiences, is now steadily growing among younger audiences, driven by factors such as: The popularity of tracks on social media, affordable consumption with the advent of platforms (Spotify, Deezer, YouTube), and compositions that stand the test of time.

This rediscovery by different age groups, however, wasn’t limited to the classic artists of the first waves of MPB. The New Wave ushered in a new phase of MPB that fostered a connection between the old and the contemporary. The so-called “new MPB” heralds the emergence of a musical evolution, marked by unique identities, a blend of compositions and rhythms, winning over new generations who, consequently, expanded its consumption. Among the unique voices that emerged with the newly created movement, Alulu Paranhos, 26, has revealed herself as one of the most promising singers on the scene.

But after all, who is Alulu?

Born in Rio de Janeiro, singer-songwriter Luiza Paranhos began her journey into the independent Brazilian popular music scene in 2020, adopting the stage name “Alulu.” Owner of a soft voice, her productions are marked by tropical tones, creative arrangements, and vibrant expressions, highlighting her vital connection with nature itself.

Amidst urban chaos and excessive stimuli in a world permeated by countless conflicts, Alulu Paranhos’ work emerges as a musical respite enveloped by the sea breeze. With the release of her self-titled EP “Compacto de Verão” (2023), consisting of five tracks, the artist introduced a sunny aesthetic with sounds and compositions permeated by natural elements, such as the sound of water and seagulls, as well as a strong emphasis on track production.

Throughout the EP’s development, sound edits were implemented through the use of ambient effects and vocal samples, as in the opening section of “Quando a Gente Brinca”, the result of which creates a danceable and energetic atmosphere, but which, at times, displaces the focus on the composer’s voice.

Now, in 2025, two years after her EP, the singer crosses the borders of the thorny territory of Brazilian music and presents her first album, Põe Esperança Nisso. Presenting a renewed identity, the singer puts down her roots and proves she’s here to stay.

Hope as a fuel for transformation

On the evening of October 14th, the artist performed her second album premiere show at Bona Casa de Música in São Paulo, where she gave us an interview to discuss her new work. With a sensitive narrative composed of 10 tracks, Alulu arrives marking her place in the Brazilian music scene with an album that conveys what is perhaps one of the most lacking elements today: hope.

The decision to make the word, present throughout the production process, the core of the album came after Bruno Berle, her friend, introduced her to the lyrics of “Ainda é Verão”,which deeply touched her. “The chorus is: ‘If it’s still summer, our love never dies, like a plant in the backlands, it will survive, and peace in the heart, like everything that moves, pain isn’t constant and never will be.’ This chorus touched me so much that I said: ‘Man, this is destiny and the purpose of the album,'” she says.

Produced by Mahmundi, an artist nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2019 for her album Para Dias Ruins, and Josefe, known for his role as co-producer — in partnership with Mahmundi — on the project Pérolas Negras – Um Tributo a Luiz Melodia, the album differs from the artist’s previous work by moving away from a focus on production and adopting a lyrical approach, with particular attention to words, which, according to her, ends up characterizing it as a “song album.” Driven primarily by vocals and less by production, Alulu comments on how bringing compositions by older women into the album’s creative process contributed to the maturity of the words it carries: “I brought the themes, and with their maturity made it denser and I think that’s why it became a song album, you know?”

Among the references that guided the album’s creative direction, one of the highlights is singer and songwriter Bruno Berle: “Bruno is someone who really inspires me. When he emerged on the scene, man, I saw myself so much in his songs… In that space of talking about nature, but talking about it in a different way than I used to,” she says.

However, her influences don’t come only from him, but also from artists such as Olivia Dean and from the Tropicália movement, which the singer cites as a “very strong” and ever-present inspiration in her life.

In addition to original songs, Põe Esperança Nisso includes two reinterpretations of classics by great names of traditional MPB: Olhos nos Olhos, by Chico Buarque, and Pra Declarar Minha Saudade, written by Arlindo Cruz. These examples of references and reinterpretations reaffirm the commitment of emerging talents in contemporary Brazilian Popular Music to honor what is already known while simultaneously creating something new, capable of capturing the attention of different generations.

When asked about her expectations for the impact of her art, now released into the world, and the feelings she hopes to evoke in her audience, the singer remains optimistic, her gaze turned toward the future: “I think whenever an artist releases something, they’re thinking about the future, about continuing to create. And also about making people feel more alive, you know? That was the feeling I really wanted to bring.”

In her debut album, Alulu Paranhos sows life in every verse, establishing through the movement of human impermanence the many paths we may follow. When we listen to Alulu, we dance with the wind, assured that hope blossoms wherever her voice resonates.

