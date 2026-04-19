The meaning behind the 2026 World Cup Jerseys  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, brands are delivering brand-new designs for. The outfits players wear while representing their country in a worldwide championship are one of the most important aspects of the occasion, as they enter the field to embody a community as a whole, bringing culture, historical background, and national identity. But the common question is: are those portrayals truly represented in the jerseys?

“Vai Brasa” and the polemic behind it

The new Brazilian primary kit was no big surprise. The iconic yellow remains, while new shades of green make their debut in the uniform. After Nike released Brazil’s new jersey, spectators were greatly bothered by the slogan choice for the design.

The phrase “Vai Brasa” — a colloquial Brazilian expression that can be loosely translated as “Go for it, Brazil,” — appears on the inside of the shirt’s collar. According to Rachel Denti, the designer responsible for the project, the phrase is linked to the uniform as a way to represent Brazil’s essence.

She stated that the nickname is common in the country and is a form of expressing identity. This national identity can also be perceived in the phrase due to the usage of the “S” instead of a “Z” in “brasa”. For the Brazilians, however, the slogan choice was poorly received, as the sentence is not widely used in the country and does not truly represent what it’s like to cheer for the nation, nor exceeding the expectations fans had.

The second Brazilian jersey is an innovation among brands at the World Cup. For the first time, an agreement was made between the Jordan brand and FIFA, marking the company’s debut in the tournament as a sponsor of Brazil’s national team. This partnership not only created one of Brazil’s jerseys but also introduced an entire street style collection for the team.

The blue and black uniform introduces a new form of perception of the national team, not only bringing recognition to the community, but also, for the first time, the “Jumpman” logo appears in the World Cup. “Alegria que apavora”, “Threatening happiness” in English, is a concept created to drive the team’s campaign, highlighting how Brazilian football can be intimidating while still being light and creative.

Europe: tradition or fresh?

European countries normally prefer to emphasize their tradition and importance in the tournament, and this year it wouldn’t be different. Their legacy is clearly demonstrated in the uniforms and new technologies for the jerseys.

For Germany, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a closure chapter for the life-long collaboration with Adidas. The company has been the country’s partner since 1954, ending its history with the national team, leaving a nostalgic and retro design for the championship.

The blue-based jersey is inspired by the blue quarter zips from the 1954 jersey. Full of references from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, Adidas ends their partnership, and delivers an outstanding look for the grand finale.

As for England, their classic, iconic all-white design was guaranteed this year, bringing a modern expression without overwhelming the iconic silhouette. The white base represents the calm and authority the national team exudes within the championship, while the red in the corners conveys the aggression and intent the players bring to the game.

France followed the same line as England, maintaining the iconic look, bringing sophistication through minimalist details. For the country, the jersey has the power to represent and celebrate France’s multicultural heritage and its people, featuring the sentence “Nos differences nous unissent”(our differences unite us) on the shirt collar.

As for Portugal, the traditional red shirt continues its predominance, now enhanced with wave details all over the uniform. Their second kit follows in the same vein, patterns that reference the country’s marine roots.

The host nation’s jerseys

For the second time in history, the FIFA World Cup will be hosted not in one, but in 3 different countries: the United States of America, México, and Canada.

The American team’s most important aspect of their jersey is the red stripes. The symbolism behind the design reflects diversity, representing both the team and the country as united and constantly evolving. These ideas, however, may sound controversial given the nation’s current context.

Now, the Mexican uniform features a forest-green base with imprints of the “Piedra del Sol”, the remaining Aztec sculptures present in the country, celebrating tradition and culture. These celebrations also appear in different fonts in the jersey as well, for example, the sentence “Somos Mexico” (we are Mexico) inside the shirt, uniting their people. For Adidas to authorize the design, it was necessary to work closely with the National Anthropology Museum in Mexico City.

Canada’s jersey accommodates a central maple leaf, representing “rooted firmly in the DNA of Canadian football”. Their second jersey brings even more representation of the country’s culture. Adding frozen maple leaves to the black-based shirt, etched like a skate blade, fortifies their winter-sport heritage.

But what about the ones that didn’t make it to the tournament?

Once again, the Italian national team wasn’t able to qualify for this year’s tournament, marking 12 years since its last participation in the World Cup. Although they won’t be present in the championship, Adidas has already delivered its primary kit. The blue shirt has imprints of laurel leaves all over the silhouette, representing the passion and historical importance of Italy’s trajectory in football.

Other teams, like Chile and Costa Rica, also couldn’t qualify for the FIFA World Cup, but just like Italy, they delivered amazing designs. The Chile away kit celebrates the country’s natural beauty. The design is inspired by the vibrant wildflowers from the iconic Atacama Desert. The Costa Rica away kit celebrates culture, with an authentic and charismatic inspiration of the toucan, a symbol of social connection.

The uniform worn by football players is among the most meaningful symbols of the championship, embedding national identity in the biggest sports championship known in the entire world.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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