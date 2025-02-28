The influence of artificial intelligence on cinema – How Hollywood’s been dealing with it?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Cinema is one of the major industries that is constantly reinventing itself through technological innovation. In line with this trend, artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly significant role in film production, gradually reshaping the way films are made and consumed.

While some welcome this change with enthusiasm and excitement, others react with concern and resistance. Today, almost no one interacts with these tools in any way. As technology advances, its applications become more evident and widespread, often challenging conventional methods and even redefining creative processes in various sectors. Naturally, the seventh art is no exception.

Potential, challenges, and ethical dilemmas — and a strike

AI-generated entertainment is still in its early stages, but its potential is undeniable. AI tools offer a wide range of possibilities, from scripting and plotting to generating dialogue and producing CGI. A recent Wall Street Journal article raises an important question: “Who owns it? Can the new work itself be copyrighted?” After all, who gets the credit for something created by AI?

After a 148-day strike that ended in September 2023, a settlement was reached between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the studios. The agreement requires production companies to disclose the use of AI in films and prohibits AI from being used to write or rewrite scripts and dialogue or from being considered source material. It also ensures that while writers can use AI if they want, the studios cannot force them to do so.

In an interview with MIT Sloan, Jonathan Taplin, director emeritus of the USC Annenberg Innovation Lab, expressed his concerns about the impact of AI on the industry, particularly the decline in the number of artists who make a living from these productions. And indeed, there is reason to be concerned — many jobs today are easily replaced by technology.

Tomorrow speaks AI. The future listens.

AI makes it easier to translate, analyze consumers, develop designs, and even create melodies. It also reduces time and costs—something the industry is always striving for. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize filmmaking as we know it. From scriptwriting to analyzing audience engagement, AI is streamlining production, cutting costs, and expanding creative possibilities—essentially every studio’s dream.

The influence of AI is undeniable, but it does not come without its challenges. In a landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, ethical concerns, and job security remain at the forefront. While we are still in the early stages of this technology, one thing is certain: AI is here to stay. The future of filmmaking, driven by AI, will be more efficient, creative, and in tune with audience preferences, redefining how stories are told and experienced.

————————————

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!