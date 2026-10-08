The industry hates those who take a stand: the boycotts faced by artists who support Palestine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an industry where staying relevant often means knowing when to speak and when to stay quiet, taking a political stand can come with unexpected consequences. For artists supporting Palestine, using their platforms to speak out has increasingly meant facing criticism, professional backlash and, in some cases, calls for their work to be boycotted.

From musicians to actors, celebrities have found themselves caught between their public influence and an entertainment industry that does not always welcome political positions. But when speaking up can cost an artist a role, an appearance or even a professional relationship, where does activism end and punishment begin?

When speaking out comes at a price

For celebrities, speaking about politics has always been a complicated territory, because once these platforms give them the ability to reach millions of people in seconds, their visibility also means that every statement can be scrutinized. When the subject is Palestine, the stakes become even higher, with artists facing criticism from audiences, organizations and, in some cases, industry figures.

The backlash can take different forms. Some artists face calls for their work to be boycotted, while others see appearances cancelled or become the target of online campaigns, and although not every case results in a direct professional consequence, the pressure itself can be enough to make speaking out feel like a career risk.

That tension has become particularly visible among artists who have refused to remain silent about Gaza. Hannah Einbinder, for instance, used her platform at the 2025 Emmy Awards to speak in support of Palestinians, turning one of the entertainment industry’s biggest nights into a political moment. Her statement was praised by supporters, but it also sparked criticism, showing how quickly an awards-show speech can become part of a larger political debate.

"Go Birds, F*** ICE and Free Palestine" – #Hacks star Hannah Einbinder after her #Emmys win pic.twitter.com/OIIZD31rLf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 15, 2025

Even though Hannah kept working on big projects and her career was still consolidated in Hollywood, she passed through a kind of cultural boycott. John Podhoretz, a prominent American conservative political commentator stated that Einbinder’s remarks lacked a “moral compass, and also argued that calling callously for a “Free Palestine” on an entertainment stage while Israeli hostages were still being held in Gaza was deeply irresponsible.

Other celebrities have faced similar reactions. Mark Ruffalo has repeatedly spoken publicly about Palestinian rights, while Bad Bunny has used his enormous platform to address political and social issues affecting marginalized communities. Their cases are different, but they reflect the same reality: once an artist decides to take a public position, their celebrity status can amplify both the message and the backlash that follows.

And this is what makes the idea of a “boycott” more complicated than simply asking whether an artist lost a job. Sometimes the consequences are tangible, other times, they take the form of pressure, criticism or campaigns demanding that an artist be punished professionally. Either way, the message is clear: in an industry that constantly tells celebrities to use their voices, there are still subjects that can make speaking up particularly costly.

Hollywood under pressure

In November 2023, the Mexican actress Melissa Barrera became the one of the most prominent examples of how political speech can affect an actor’s professional life, when she was dropped from Scream VII after sharing posts about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and criticizing Israel’s military actions. Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the franchise, said some of her posts were antisemitic, an accusation Barrera strongly rejected. She later defended her decision to speak out, saying that she would continue advocating for human rights and freedom.

The reaction was not limited to actors working on screen. Susan Sarandon, an Oscar-winning actress who had spoken at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York in 2023, was dropped by United Talent Agency shortly afterward. This year, at the Venice Film Festival, Sarandon said she still had movies taken away recently, over her support of Palestine

A similar situation unfolded behind the scenes of Hollywood, when Maha Dakhil, one of CAA’s most prominent agents and co-head of the agency’s film department, after reposting an Instagram message referring to Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide”, she faced professional consequences.

But different from Barrera and Sarandon, Dakhil was not completely removed from the agency, since Tom Cruise intervened, but she was pushed out of her leadership position, showing that professional retaliation can take different forms depending on where an individual stands within the industry.

Politics in the music industry

More recently, the music industry offered another example through Macklemore, whose support for Palestine became increasingly visible through his protest song “Hind’s Hall.”

In September 2024, shortly after performing the song at a benefit event for Palestinians and making controversial comments about the United States, he was removed from the lineup of Las Vegas’ Neon City Festival. The festival cited “unforeseen circumstances” without explicitly linking the decision to his political statements, but the timing sparked widespread discussion about whether his activism had played a role.

Macklemore was also removed from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour in September 2026, after making on-stage pro-Palestine statements. The tour promoters dropped the rapper from the Loop Tour following pressure from venue owners and advocacy groups, including billionaire venue owner Robert Kraft.

Following the fallout, Macklemore announced his own Free Palestine Tour slated for later October 2026 in cities like Dublin, Paris and London, with all proceeds going to Palestinian charities

And the consequences are not always limited to film sets or concert stages. The Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has said that her public support for Palestine has cost her professional opportunities, including brand deals and invitations to award shows.

In 2024, she also declined to perform at Eurovision’s halftime show in protest of Israel’s participation. Her experience illustrates another side of the debate: sometimes, the cost of speaking out is not an explicit firing or cancellation, but a series of opportunities that simply stop coming.

Taken together, these cases show that there is no single way to “boycott” an artist. It can mean being removed from a film, losing a position within an agency, being excluded from a festival or missing out on commercial opportunities. And while the entertainment industry may not always publicly acknowledge a political statement as the reason behind a decision, the pattern has left artists questioning how much freedom they really have to use their platforms when the subject is Palestine.

Who Gets to Speak — and Who Gets Heard?

For years, the entertainment industry has encouraged artists to use their platforms to raise awareness, support causes and connect with social issues that matter to their audiences, but that expectation becomes more complicated when the cause itself is politically divisive.

Part of the problem is that celebrity activism is often treated as acceptable only when it fits within certain boundaries. Artists can be praised for speaking about mental health, climate change or other social issues, while political positions involving governments, wars and international conflicts can quickly become much more controversial.

The difference is not necessarily whether celebrities are “allowed” to have opinions, but whether the industry is willing to accept the consequences of those opinions.

There is also a contradiction in the way audiences respond: fans increasingly expect celebrities to acknowledge major events, especially when millions of people are affected by them, but at the same time, those same public statements can lead to criticism from other fans, brands, organizations and industry professionals. So the silence can be interpreted as indifference, while speaking up can turn an artist into a target.

In an industry built on visibility, having a voice can be powerful, and the question is whether that industry is prepared to listen when the voice says something it does not want to hear.

So, Should Celebrities Stay Silent?

Maybe the question is not whether celebrities should stay out of politics, but whether the entertainment industry is willing to accept what happens when they choose to speak.

For celebrities supporting Palestine, the debate has become especially complicated. Speaking up can amplify a cause and reach millions of people, but it can also turn an artist’s political position into part of their professional identity, and when that position challenges powerful institutions, the line between criticism and professional retaliation can become increasingly difficult to see.

In the end, artists cannot be expected to use their platforms only when their message is comfortable. If celebrities are going to be encouraged to have a voice, that voice has to be allowed to exist even when the industry does not agree with what it says.

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The article above was edited by Fernanda Rhomberg.

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