This past weekend, music lovers everywhere flocked to the desert of Indio, California, to ring in the new season of music festivals.

If you were unaware, Coachella Weekend 1 finished on April 14, with the first weekend of the festival being everything anyone can talk about.

This year’s Coachella lineup was out of this world, with there being an incredibly diverse group of musicians for everyone to enjoy. The iconic festival is known to have surprise performances scattered throughout the three-day show, but it seems like all the surprises were pulled out this first weekend.

Not only were the performances stellar, but there was a lot of female representation at this years festival.

Here were some of the most applauded performances from Weekend 1.

Lana del ray (feat. Billie eilish) Lana Del Ray was the headliner on day one of this years Coachella, and she most definitely showed why she holds that #1 spot. Del Ray started her Friday performance off with style, making her way to the main stage via motorcycle. This performance in particular was special to Del Ray and her fans, as she noted it had been 10 years to the day since she last played at Coachella. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performed several of her most well-known songs, and towards the end of her set pulled out the first surprise guest of the weekend: Billie Eilish. Eilish, who’s made it clear she’s been a long-time fan of Del Ray, has been a Coachella veteran for the past couple years, even being one of the headliners in 2022. The pair dueted on Eilish’s, “Ocean Eyes” and Del Ray’s “Video Games,” leaving fans absolutely in awe of their voices together. Overall, Del Ray’s performance on the first night of Coachella was surely one to remember and still has people chattering about it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) Instagram Post from Coachella Reneé Rapp (feat. KEsha) You could hardly tell that this was Reneé Rapp’s first Coachella performance because she truly brought the energy and confidence with her set. The singer-songwriter performed some of her most beloved songs, such as “Tummy Hurts” and “Talk Too Much,” and even brought on Kesha to sing her 2010 hit, “TiK ToK.” The pair brought all festivals attendees on their feet for the final day of Coachella Weekend 1, and it truly was a performance to remember. Maybe we’ll see Rapp make a return at Coachella 2025? View this post on Instagram A post shared by @reneerapp Instagram Post from Reneé Rapp Sabrina carpenter Being one of the first performances of Coachella Weekend 1, Sabrina Carpenter set the tone for what the energy looked like throughout the weekend. Carpenter has shot to stardom in the past year, especially with being a fan-favorite opener for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” so she’s used to performing in front of insanely large and energized crowds. The “princess of pop” nailed everything about her Coachella debut — from effortless vocals to set design to costumes. It wouldn’t be surprising if she became a veteran at future Coachellas. Carpenter brought the same energy and humor she does to all of her performances, and she even performed her recent release “Espresso.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) Instagram Post from Sabrina Carpenter no doubt (feat. olivia rodrigo) Now this was the reunion of the century. On the second day of Coachella, No Doubt took the stage together for the first time since 2015. The band, who’s lead singer is Gwen Stefani, played nostalgic hits like “I’m Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.” With this being one of the biggest performances of the weekend, of course they had to throw in a surprise guest performance from Olivia Rodrigo. If you didn’t already know, Rodrigo’s music has heavy influences on the punk-rock genre, which is a genre that No Doubt basically defined at the peak of their career in the ’90s-early 2000s. With that being said, it was obvious that Rodrigo was the perfect guest to sing the hit “Bathwater” alongside Stefani and the rest of the band. Although there were a couple of reunions at Coachella 2024, this was “no doubt” the best reunion of the weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) Instagram Post from No Doubt

Overall, this year’s Coachella had some serious girl power going on.

If you’re as invested as me in staying up to date on all the Coachella-related news, then keep an eye out for Weekend 2 happening April 19-21!