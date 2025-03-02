The humanization of pets: is it a trend or does it have an impact on veterinary society?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Have you ever heard of being a “pet mom”? Pet owners know exactly what it is like. It turns out that, in recent years, this affection has become more evident as the adoption of domestic pets has increased significantly, and because of that, the ways to take care of these animals have changed a lot.

It is time for society to realize that the inclusion of domestic dogs and cats has evolved due to the advancement of medical technology and innovations in veterinary hospitals. As the saying goes: those who love, take care of it, – and we are always looking for the best for our four-legged darlings.

From the moment we decided to live with pets and have an attached relationship, we have created a very similar bond that happens between mothers, fathers, and sons. Furthermore, it is indisputable that pets bring comfort to our minds, creating a feeling of pleasure and companionship when we are with them.

In this case, shown by the website Metropoles, the 101-year-old Johanna Carrington adopted an 11-year-old Chihuahua. The lady used to complain of loneliness, especially because she had already lost a pet before, – but to be honest these cute situations happen quite often.

PETS INSTEAD OF KIDS?

Many couples that can’t or opt not to have kids opt for another option: adopt a pet. In this way, the action of adopting goes far beyond simply having a cat or a dog establishing an emotional bond that can provoke the feeling of motherhood or fatherhood. Unfortunately, it is at this moment that the “ mother and father” expect the puppy to behave like a child. But we must remember that animals act their way, eat differently, and don’t speak.

OVERCARING FOR PETS IS A BAD THING?

In an interview with veterinarian Camila Gaetan De Nadai Beato, she pointed out that it could cause harm mainly to animals, highlighting an emotional dependence that can be created. “Humanize and take care are different things”.

“In the past, I didn’t have this concern. I can say that this happens due to the advertising appeal and the diversity of veterinary positions, which are very similar to medicine. Just like for humans, we have ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and ICUs for animals“, she added.

As if that weren’t enough, the advertisements sell images of families with pets in their perfect lifestyle: well-cared for with a qualified health and well-being plan.

On the other hand, the specialist pointed out that this humanization does not stop the clinic and the professionals from providing care. The more love an owner has for the animal, the more care he will take, guaranteeing a healthy state with up-to-date vaccinations, food, and exams.

The owner may also suffer for not understanding that the animal lives differently from the human. “We must understand that they are animals, that is what we love and take care of, but that they live less and do well before we do,” says Camila.

What are the limits on the humanized treatment?

The veterinarian says that we must take care of our emotional health. “Good care has to exist, especially because it’s a member of the family. But we have to take care of our emotions and theirs, too. They suffer, but they don’t speak.”

The humanization of pets is not just a “fad” but something that must be debated and clearly understood by society, as it is a topic that requires a two-pronged approach.

Contributing to their well-being, the advancement of veterinary medicine, and the progressive appreciation of animals as family members are positive aspects.

However, owners must understand the limits between “dog” and “human,” as both have different spaces and ways of living. Avoiding disappointment and dependence on both parties. That said, humanization can be advantageous for both the pet and the owner, as long as there is a balance in understanding each person’s needs.

__________

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

The article above was translated by Julia Tortoriello.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!