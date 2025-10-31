The history of Halloween celebrations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween originated from an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain (an ancient pagan Celtic festival celebrated to mark the end of summer and the beginning of winter), and evolved over the centuries to become the modern celebration with costumes, candy and spooky decorations.

In this article, we’ll tell you how Halloween celebrations evolved over the centuries to become the fun (and spooky) party we know today!

Celtic origins and Chirstian influence

The celebration of Halloween has roots in the Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated over 2,000 years ago in Great Britain and Ireland. The Celts believed that on the night of October 31st, the veil between the world of the living and the dead thinned, allowing spirits to roam the Earth. To ward them off, they lit bonfires and wore frightening masks.

With the spread of Chirstianity, Samhain was incorporated into Chirstian traditions as All Hallow’s Eve, the eve of All Saints’Day, celebrated on November 1st. The word “Halloween” comes from this adaptation. The church attempted to Christianize the date, but many pagan costumes persisted.

Costumes, decorations and trick-or-treating

The use of costumes has its origins in Celtic masks, which were used to deceive or ward off spirits. Over time, these masks evolved into more elaborate costumes, especially in the United States, where Halloween became popular with the help of cinema and pop culture. Today, it’s common to see people dressed as monsters, witches, zombies, or famous characters. However, even Halloween costumes have undergone a significant transformation in recent decades.

Beginning in the 1970s and 1980s, there was a growing trend toward more revealing costumes, especially for women. This reflected cultural shifts linked to freedom of expression, sexuality, and the influence of fashion and media. This evolution sparked debates about objectification and empowerment, demonstrating that Halloween also mirrors social transformations.

The tradition of giving out candy began in the United States in the early 20th century. Children went from door to door asking for treats with the phrase “trick or treat”, threatening to play pranks if they didn’t receive anything. This practice has its roots in medieval customs such as souling, in which poor people would ask for cakes in exchange for prayers for the dead.

Halloween today

Today, Halloween is celebrated in many countries with themed parties, creative costumes, spooky decorations, and lots of fun. In the United States, houses are decorated with glowing pumpkins, fake cobwebs, skeletons, and colorful lights. Children go out in costumes to ask for candy, while adults organize costume parties, horror movie marathons, and even costume contests.

In Brazil, Halloween has been gaining more and more popularity, especially in schools, private parties, and cultural events. Although it is still not as strong a tradition as in other countries, the Brazilian version of Halloween combines typical elements of the date with the country’s creative and festive spirit. It is common to see themed decorations in stores, parties, costumes on social media, and even school activities adapted to get children involved in the fun.

