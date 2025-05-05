The Highs and Lows of College: How to Navigate the New Experiences of Adult Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The transition to adulthood can be very stressful and complex, especially in college. We all know that, during our early teenage years, becoming older seems to be the ultimate dream: freedom, financial independence as well as personal independence. Unfortunately, life isn’t that easy and when new responsibilities arrive, the desire to be a little kid again settles in mind.

Although desperation is often the first feeling that makes us believe we won’t be able to handle what the world has reserved for us, there is some good news about it: as Uncle Ben already said to Peter Parker in Spiderman, “with great power, comes great responsibility”, and the same goes the other way around: by taking on more responsibility, we gain the power to grow, mature and shape character. Being part of college life can bring out the best of us as individuals and learning how to deal with this new avalanche of feelings and events can be an interesting life adventure.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS CHALLENGES: MAINTAINING PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL WELLBEING

According to the World Health Organization (WHO),in 2023 35% of the students face some kind of mental disorder. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, this topic has been increasingly discussed, and concerns grow each year: the academic expectations, social media impact, perfectionism, stress and family distance are a few facts that can negatively affect those transitioning into adulthood. As a result, disorders such as anxiety, depression, insomnia and substance abuse become the main obstacles to achieving high self-esteem and a stable quality of life— key elements in developing professionals who are well-prepared for the job market and social interaction.

On the other hand, it is in the college environment that you will encounter people facing similar challenges, so you definitely won’t be going through it alone. It’s important to recognize that college is a time when you will integrate academically with various groups and college athletic teams— entities that promote interaction with other students and opportunities for physical activity and integration, for example. If we take into consideration the physical exercise offered by the athletic department, it is a great way to take care of your health, promoting overall well-being and strengthening the bond between the university and the student, and it can motivate you to continue your academic journey on a lighter and more natural way.

THE BALANCE BETWEEN ACADEMICS AND SOCIAL LIFE: EFFECTIVELY ORGANIZING TIME AND OBLIGATIONS

Finding balance—that fine line that harmonizes the two main priorities in your life—may seem impossible. But with a little patience and a few strategies, it is possible to reach the perfect middle ground between excelling in academics and enjoying the beauty of youth.

Here are five tips to help you navigate the challenges of college life:

PRACTICE TIME MANAGEMENT Developing the habit of managing your time wisely and efficiently is a crucial skill. And to accomplish this, establishing a routine is a great idea—it can become a true game-changer in your life. Take time to understand your priorities—yes, academics are important, but so is everything that happens beyond the books. Make space for what truly matters: your family, your friends, some quality time alone, and the moments when you take care of your mental and physical well-being. Finding that balance is key to living fully without sacrificing either side of your life. Putting your priorities into a weekly planner or digital calendar (even just the one on your phone) can help you stay organized, avoid last-minute stress, and even carve out a little extra time for your social life. SET GOALS When you set clear, realistic goals, it becomes easier—for both you and the people around you—to know when it’s time to focus on studying and when it’s okay to socialize. Hitting your academic targets helps you avoid distractions and procrastination, making college life feel more manageable and enjoyable. It’s all about balance—reaching your goals without having to give up the social connections that are just as important for your well-being. SEEK A SUPPORT SYSTEM Balancing your academic responsibilities with your social life shouldn’t mean cutting yourself off from the world. In fact, it’s just the opposite—having a support system to lean on during stressful times and people to share your feelings with is essential. Taking a break to connect with others can be just the boost you need to tackle a task or even spark a wave of productivity. LEARN how TO SAY NO Self-awareness can truly save you from a lot. It’s so important to understand your own limits and recognize when it’s okay to say no—to a party, an extra responsibility, or anything else that might affect your well-being or get in the way of your priorities. And remember: it’s more than okay to put yourself first. DON’T BE TOO HARD ON YOURSELF At the end of the day, you’re not a robot. Be kinder to yourself and a little less critical. We’re all human, and making mistakes is part of the journey. What matters is showing up and trying to be your best self, day by day. So embrace your academic journey, and focus on finding balance in a way that makes sense for you and your unique circumstances.

BUILDING RELATIONSHIP AND NETWORKING

Someone once told me that college is where you’ll find the highest concentration of people in your field—basically, a powerful network that can truly shape your professional journey. According to the Oxford Dictionary, networking means “the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts.” Being in daily contact with people who share your area of interest is a unique opportunity that college provides. Beyond the skills you gain in class, the professional interactions you experience along the way can open doors to game-changing opportunities. And it’s not just about building professional connections—creating a support network within your college community is just as important for your overall university experience.

There’s no perfect step-by-step guide for building strong connections—it all comes down to your willingness to show up: showing genuine interest and putting yourself out there makes you stand out from the crowd; whether you’re talking to mentors, professors, professionals, or friends, these conversations help you build confidence and improve your communication skills. When you mention your interest in a job, internship, or workshop, your network takes note—suddenly, you’re a potential candidate or even someone’s recommendation. In short, don’t miss out on the opportunities college has to offer, because your future success is deeply connected to the actions you take as a student. Let go of the fear and take the risk—we already have the “no,” so it’s up to us to work for the “yes.”

THE SEARCH FOR IDENTITY: PERSONAL GROWTH AND CHANGE

The transition from the last years of adolescence into the beginning of adulthood is an emotional rollercoaster—and honestly, if you haven’t felt lost at some point, something might’ve been off. It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed by the flood of new experiences, challenges, and ideas that come your way during your early college years. These are the moments that help shape who you’re becoming—they play a big role in building your identity.

Self-awareness is key to personal growth. A big part of building your identity comes from reflecting on your own values and beliefs—they’re what drive you to question your daily choices and help you gain a deeper, more authentic understanding of who you are. Making your own decisions, building meaningful relationships, embracing challenges, and learning to adapt are also essential steps in this journey; these experiences lead to real growth, increased confidence, emotional intelligence, and a stronger sense of self-efficacy. In the end, navigating the ups and downs of college life brings powerful transformations—ones that will continue to shape you far beyond campus.

THE FUTURE: HANDING CAREER PRESSURE

In summary, one of the first questions we ask ourselves when starting college is, “Did I make the right choice?” or “Will I be successful in the future?”. These questions are completely valid. The pressure that comes with college life can feel overwhelming—it’s a complex issue that can have an effect on both your mental health and academic performance. Anxiety is already a common feeling for most students, and with so many worries flooding our minds, it’s easy for pessimism to take over.

At the very least, one of the college boards’ goals should be to ease some of that stress by presenting realistic expectations about job prospects in each field, offering effective job search strategies, and teaching students how to make the most of the resources available on campus. By doing so, the university could boost students’ confidence and help them build a more successful and meaningful college experience.

To conclude, college life feels like the initial hesitation before diving into a cold pool on a summer day. At first, it’s intimidating, but once you take the plunge—jumping in headfirst—you experience that initial shock, much like stepping onto campus for the first time. Soon, warmth replaces the chill, paralleling the way you adapt to academic challenges alongside your most meaningful and supportive connections, strengthening those relationships and creating unforgettable memories.​

